(Metro)   Neighbors acting anti-socially could be referred to a 'stalking clinic' to give police more power to interfere. Great, I bet that policy won't ever be misused   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark should require that submitters at least read the articles they submit.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby gets an ASBO.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?


Sweet, delicious clicks.

Next question?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?


Looking at your profile, you've been here almost as long as I have.  This is Fark.  Clickbait-y headlines, even if they are inaccurate, get clicks.  Then we make fun of the subby in the comments.  It's the way it's always has been done.  It's the way things will always be done.  This is Farkta!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Arslan has been jailed for at least 38 years in total for his crimes

So his arse has landed in the can.
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That fool would have been shot post haste here in Merica, twice. Once by the victim and once by the cops.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look I didn't read the article so I don't know if it's clickbait-y or anything, but I can tell you that All Cops Are Bastards, even if some of the worthless stupid cop pigs here disagree.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?


Which part is incorrect? That reports of disturbing behavior are reviewed by their stalking 'clinic' (certainly an unfamiliar term but easily understood in context)? That such clinics have the power to give police authority to take otherwise illegal actions? Or the implication that such reviews can and often are colored by racial bias to give legal cover to police harassment of racial minorities in the UK?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Fark should require that submitters at least read the articles they submit.


Exactly. This is about cases being directed to those with the appropriate training and experience to recognise stalking behaviour so as to be better enabled to respond to potentially deadly threats.

As for you, subby, when you put me on the same side as someone I disagree with as much as I do CruiserTwelve in a thread about police you should take that as a sign that you dun goofed. Consequences may never be the same.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Malenfant: Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?

Sweet, delicious clicks.

Next question?


Would we have been able to eradicate Polio if it had emerged today with the world travel that exists now?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait... What happened to Aslan?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not going to read the article either. I'm just going to believe the farkers who say the headline is misleading. So fark you, subby. Unless it's not misleading, then fark you whiny farks. Or maybe I should just rtfa..... nah.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Malenfant: erik-k: Malenfant: Why did a mod approve this extremely misleading headline?

Sweet, delicious clicks.

Next question?

Would we have been able to eradicate Polio if it had emerged today with the world travel that exists now?


A) In developed countries, yes, because it wasn't as if there was no world travel in the 1960s. Stable societies had no problems achieving the high coverage level needed to stamp it out, and the fact that the OPV induces 'contact immunity' helped a lot (the OPV is just attenuated live polio, and it spreads and immunizes others naturally).

B) It hasn't been eradicated. There are 3 strains of poliovirus; wild types 2 and 3 have been exterminated forever but wild type 1 continues to circulate in the Afghanistan-Pakistan borderlands. Both the AfPak region and large parts of Africa are also still fighting against cvdpv type 2. CVDPV (circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus) type 2 keeps occurring because the oral vaccine is a live-attenuated vaccine and the type 2 strain in the trivalent dose is susceptible to reverting to a nasty form. The novel (genetically stabilized) nOPV-2 will probably be what finally ends cvdpv-2.

Next question? :)
 
Spooonster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Full Disclosure:  I only skimmed the article.

I really don't get the hate on Subby.  There are numerous cases where police can use existing laws to disproportionately a given subgroup.  Subby seems to just be concerned that even the best intentioned rules can be abused and, given the anecdotal evidence of (police) power tending to corrupt, this might happen here, too.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

