 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Fill me with your junk, big boy. I can take it all"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Giggity, Waste, Swedish city of Malm, Sweden, Recycling, city's Davidshallsbron bridge, garbage cans, dirty talk, city council  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 3:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hot.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the can, Sven.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I very much doubt you can contain *all* my junk.
 
Broktun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
riley-reid-spread-it.jpg
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One man's trash is another man's treasure.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I very much doubt you can contain *all* my junk.


Peter North, is that really you?
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone is going to rip out the audio parts and hide them on buses, in parks, etc. Rigged to trigger randomly.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Things you never want to hear from a sentient bag of holding.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.