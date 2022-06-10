 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   Miami teen decimates the Florida tag, gets accepted into all 8 Ivy League universities   (abc7ny.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Adirika's dreams, Debate, Bess Rodriguez, debate teams, English language arts teacher, Ninth grade, seventh grade, Middle school  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 4:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe when he gets there, he'll learn what "decimate" means.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't it cost like $100 to apply to each of those?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was not surprised to see neither Bubba or Cleetus was the subject of TFA.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't it cost like $100 to apply to each of those?


That's what I was thinking.  Fee waivers are available and that's the only reason I can see to apply to all 8.  You want a selection to determine best financial aid package but 8 ivies (plus others?) seems excessive
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't it cost like $100 to apply to each of those?


They all offer waivers based on financial status.  She's an immigrant from a public magnet school.  I'd bet money she got the waivers.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She went to middle school in my hood, one of the primary "hoods" of Miami (Carol City). Good for her!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She applied to all 8?!?  Who the fark even does that?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And if your family's income is less than $75,000, you'll pay nothing to attend Harvard.  Zero.  She's taking Harvard, unless Yale can offer up something better.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Doesn't it cost like $100 to apply to each of those?


75 x 8 =$600.  Money well spent as she now has her pick of schools and can go with the one giving the biggest scholarship
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Maybe when he gets there, he'll learn what "decimate" means.


I give it a one out of 10 chance.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Showoff.

Really though good for her hopes she kicks ass wherever she goes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't it cost like $100 to apply to each of those?

That's what I was thinking.  Fee waivers are available and that's the only reason I can see to apply to all 8.  You want a selection to determine best financial aid package but 8 ivies (plus others?) seems excessive


Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: Doesn't it cost like $100 to apply to each of those?

They all offer waivers based on financial status.  She's an immigrant from a public magnet school.  I'd bet money she got the waivers.


Fair points... hope they did. Good for her. I just remember that my parents were willing to pay for 2 of them but the rest was on me. So, I picked the school with zero fee and open enrollment. heh

Wish this young lady well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thomasvista: She went to middle school in my hood, one of the primary "hoods" of Miami (Carol City). Good for her!


I had to look up where that is.  This is one of the first images that popped up.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And it's for sale!  Only $259,000.  Probably a good deal for Miami.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lies. There are only IV Ivy league schools.

;-)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

deadsanta: She applied to all 8?!?  Who the fark even does that?


I can see applying to 7 of them, but not to Brown.  Even my ex-wife got accepted to Brown - a point she would often bring up.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: a particular individual: Maybe when he gets there, he'll learn what "decimate" means.

I give it a one out of 10 chance.


How quaint.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

deadsanta: She applied to all 8?!?  Who the fark even does that?


So many people.  Each school has low acceptance so applying for them all increases your chances.  Each school does have its specialties but they are all top tier.
My daughter is applying to 3 and 3 non ivy, MIT, John Hopkins and some other one.
These schools have a 5 to 11% acceptance rate so even with a 4.8gpa and a 1580 sat it's wise to apply to as many schools as you can.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't mean to brag, but my son just got accepted  to community college. There's even talk of getting a small discount for in-state tuition. They don't just hand out 2.5 GPAs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least the article didn't name them.  I'm still wondering why Pluto U. was dropped.
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh look, someone spilled some cocaine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mock26: Lies. There are only IV Ivy league schools.

;-)


Thank you Senator Cruz...

But when Senator Ted Cruz-a 1995 Harvard Law School graduate and Republican from Texas-was a student at HLS, his own study groups had an admissions standard almost as inflated as his own ego. According to one of his colleagues, the now-infamous senator refused to study with any student who did not attend college at Harvard, Princeton, or Yale. "He said he didn't want anybody from 'minor Ivies' like Penn or Brown," Damon Watson, one of Cruz's roommates at the time, recently told GQ.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brown University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Dartmouth College
Harvard University
University of Pennsylvania
Princeton University
Yale University

Stay away from Yale, those are some evil treasonous muthas, UPenn has an association with Trump so no doubt, will fall into a sinkhole soon.  Cornell, in my experience of knowing only 2 grads, kinda douchey.

Harvard, Princeton, Brown would be good picks.

Says the guy who went to community college then transferred to a state school.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Maybe when he gets there, he'll learn what "decimate" means.


"to cause great destruction or harm to. (Ex.) 'firebombs decimated the city'; 'an industry decimated by recession'" - Webster's

/the word evolved from the meaning of killing 1/10 of something many years ago
//also: she
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor west coast schools. They get no respect. No Stanford. No Occidental. No Loyola.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dartmouth was the safe school.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hammettman: Brown University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Dartmouth College
Harvard University
University of Pennsylvania
Princeton University
Yale University

Stay away from Yale, those are some evil treasonous muthas, UPenn has an association with Trump so no doubt, will fall into a sinkhole soon.  Cornell, in my experience of knowing only 2 grads, kinda douchey.

Harvard, Princeton, Brown would be good picks.


What about the sisters?
 
thomasvista
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: thomasvista: She went to middle school in my hood, one of the primary "hoods" of Miami (Carol City). Good for her!

I had to look up where that is.  This is one of the first images that popped up.

[Fark user image 850x637]
And it's for sale!  Only $259,000.  Probably a good deal for Miami.


Yeah, the only things Carol City is known for is drugs, rap stars and high school football players.

It gives me hope for humanity when I see people that struggled like I did raise above it and do good.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.