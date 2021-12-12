 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   And, more on the Resource Wars. So... beware invasions of Canada or militarization of oil platforms   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, European Union, Spain, joint statement, Spanish language, violation of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement, Top European Union officials, Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Albares, foreign affairs  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Jun 2022 at 8:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll worry when China invades Alaska.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey. Something something mutual defense pact something something happens.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, a thing that could be easily corrected if we spent a little more quality time eating the rich.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that people will be forced to stop using energy demanding cryptocurrency in favour of resource-friendly bottlecaps.

The bad news is, well, everything else.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fallout 1 INTRO MOVIE
Youtube weiRbViOdRU
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Welp. Here it comes.

um. Look on the bright side. Better yet, look at a globe. The "usable" coastline of the Northern Hemisphere is going to increase by 50% or so in the next century. Probably less because of rising waters, but Arctic exploration will become "exploration."

Canada needs to ramp up its diplomacy like... yesterday... because Russia is going to lose a lot of capability to foist its will on the rest of the world, and China will be watching closely to see how international claims are handled for Earth... and space.

It is going to be squirrelly. I don't want to be crass, but Ukrainian immigrants are going to be worth their weight in gold for negotiating with Russians of various ethnicities in the future.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Putin to the left of me, Trumps on the right. Here I am, stuck the middle avec nous.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy shiat AP, don't bury what the "Friendship Treaty" means in paragraph 6.

We assume it means something like "We're embargoing all exports to your country" but like that's what you put in paragraph 1 instead of spending 5 paragraphs describing how friendly the treaty that we don't know what it does is, how long the treaty that we don't know what it does is, who signed the treaty that we don't know what it does or where or when it was signed or what the astrological symbols of the grandchildren of the people who ate the first shipment under the treaty were.

Farking... is it too much to ask to tell me what the thing is, early on?
 
freakay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've all known this for a while. The question was always when and whether it would happen in our lifetimes or our kids.

Road Warrior here we come.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 484x290]


Yikes, that almost looks like Fallout 1.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
oilcitynews.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size


I'll just be here tending to my heard of Wind Brahmin.

/They're for sale
//Low, low price of all your caps
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Considering Canada has already sent a destabilizing agent to the United States, specifically Texas....
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [oilcitynews.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com image 850x569]

I'll just be here tending to my heard of Wind Brahmin.

/They're for sale
//Low, low price of all your caps


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.