 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   We are going to need a "WSW" tag: White Supremacy War news   (apnews.com) divider line
54
    More: Sad, White supremacy, Ku Klux Klan, Racism, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, social media posts, white boy summer, Supremacism  
•       •       •

1433 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 2:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the reasons republicans voted against passing a law on domestic terrorists is their base and many elected republicans promote white supremacist tropes.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they start acting up.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seem to remember an awful big stink in Congress about NOT putting these asshats on Homeland Security's Watchlist.

Not real hard to wonder why, is it?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it now, This is all a rope-a-dope to get black and brown people to buy AR15s so republicans and abolish the 2nd Amendment and take THEIR guns
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they mean by "social media?"

Which sites?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: What do they mean by "social media?"

Which sites?


Presumably neo-nazi ones.  And Facebook.
But I might be repeating myself.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"White nationalists and supremacists, on accounts often run by young men, are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like..."

Exactly what edition of the dictionary is AP using?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: What do they mean by "social media?"

Which sites?


TFA:
White nationalists and supremacists, on accounts often run by young men, are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok, evading detection with coded hashtags and innuendo.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: macho 

Exactly what edition of the dictionary is AP using?



Randy Savage: Unabridged Edition

/dig it
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
White supremacy is an oxymoron
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time to start asking your conservative acquaintances how they feel when they see sanitized headlines about "sectarian violence" and "separatist movements" in other countries before they're cheering on daily occurrences here.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If its war, then can we shoot them?
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If its war, then can we shoot them?


whoa...if that's the case, what about the war on drugs?  Wouldn't people be shooting drugs.

well, now that I think about it...

nevermind.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"These type of threats and racist ideology have become so commonplace on social media that it's nearly impossible for law enforcement to separate internet ramblings from dangerous, potentially violent people, Michael German, who infiltrated white supremacy groups as an FBI agent, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday."

So, you're incompetent is what you're saying. I bet you have no problem spying and cataloguing every single Drag Queen Story hour activity or BLM group.
 
Floki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: stevenvictx: If its war, then can we shoot them?

whoa...if that's the case, what about the war on drugs?  Wouldn't people be shooting drugs.

well, now that I think about it...

nevermind.


Shoot Drugs Not People

I guess there couldbe a market for this bumper sticker...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: "These type of threats and racist ideology have become so commonplace on social media that it's nearly impossible for law enforcement to separate internet ramblings from dangerous, potentially violent people, Michael German, who infiltrated white supremacy groups as an FBI agent, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday."

So, you're incompetent is what you're saying. I bet you have no problem spying and cataloguing every single Drag Queen Story hour activity or BLM group.


I think he's saying that there aren't enough FBI agents to investigate every asshole online babbling about being replaced and race wars. That's how prevalent they are online. And how prevalent they've always been.

This shouldn't be that hard to understand.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meta has banned posts that deny the Holocaust on its platform since 2020.

Way to be on the cutting edge, Zuck.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Seem to remember an awful big stink in Congress about NOT putting these asshats on Homeland Security's Watchlist.

Not real hard to wonder why, is it?


All the more reason to get rid of the Filibuster and jam it down their throats

/didn't notice if it passed the House
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The social media posts are of a distinct type. They hint darkly that the CIA or the FBI are behind mass shootings. They traffic in racist, sexist and homophobic tropes. They revel in the prospect of a "white boy summer.""

Huh. I knew a guy who had a white boy summer. And then turned that into a year-round thing. Although, I don't know what being banged by a black guy has to do with white supremacy.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eravior: "The social media posts are of a distinct type. They hint darkly that the CIA or the FBI are behind mass shootings. They traffic in racist, sexist and homophobic tropes. They revel in the prospect of a "white boy summer.""

Huh. I knew a guy who had a white boy summer. And then turned that into a year-round thing. Although, I don't know what being banged by a black guy has to do with white supremacy.


Probably more than we'll ever know.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a rule of some sort where when an attribute goes into a title or slogan, it came out of the product. Like when Ford touted Quality in their slogan, and it came out of their vehicles. Hence social media is neither social or media, but some kind of mental virus.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: "These type of threats and racist ideology have become so commonplace on social media that it's nearly impossible for law enforcement to separate internet ramblings from dangerous, potentially violent people, Michael German, who infiltrated white supremacy groups as an FBI agent, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday."

So, you're incompetent is what you're saying. I bet you have no problem spying and cataloguing every single Drag Queen Story hour activity or BLM group.


My own take is, why are you even trying to act as if they ought to be told apart?

Did you speak these words? IS the only question, there is no concern about what anyone CLAIMS their inner motivation was, the accepted reality will be, you can't speak such words in jest, you can only say that like that when ti is real , and who you are or how old you are, is not a factor to ask about , before you respond to the threats.


Prosecute a few cases on the basis that no one  can have imagined anyone would joke about that, and you knew it, so here we are they didn't think you were joking and that was the point of what you did, right?


See if we only ask, did you want the people who heard you to believe you?
If yes, then why you wanted that is irrelevant.

Sure maybe it was a prank, but that was not what we were asking ab out, we asked, 2was the purpose for them to act to you as if they believed you?
Then that is what you wanted, why you wanted them to react to your statements as if they were true, is irrelevant to the outcomes that we are deadening with.
Whihc you should be punished for having created  that situation the first place, as if you did belvei it, because  you wanted to them to belvei it and react to it.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
White Supremacy! Drink!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: "These type of threats and racist ideology have become so commonplace on social media that it's nearly impossible for law enforcement to separate internet ramblings from dangerous, potentially violent people, Michael German, who infiltrated white supremacy groups as an FBI agent, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday."

So, you're incompetent is what you're saying. I bet you have no problem spying and cataloguing every single Drag Queen Story hour activity or BLM group.


Every Brown and Black cop has infiltrated every small meeting place of more than one BLM organizer, ready to descend on them with SWAT and every heavy weapon they can muster. This has always been the MO for going after Black protestors simply struggling for equality in America.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Truthhurtsalot2: White Supremacy! Drink!


Thank you, 2 day old account.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I get it now, This is all a rope-a-dope to get black and brown people to buy AR15s so republicans and abolish the 2nd Amendment and take THEIR guns


If it is, they'll get my gun "from my cold dead hands" as one gun guy eloquently stated.

Because the only thing that has ever curbed white supremacy in America is a barrel of a gun.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Truthhurtsalot2: White Supremacy! Drink!


I'd bet good money that your drug of choice is meth.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anybody remember a guy who used to post here that claimed to be a "4chan ambassador" and would talk about how great that place was?  And he left in a huff when Drew did something that made him mad?

Anyway, I'm beginning to think that site isn't as cool as that fellow used to claim.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's only one solution to this problem, which is to round up all these terrorists, and haul them to Gitmo, while there's still a chance.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Roll the mass shootings demographics in 3... 2..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The academic term is White Christian Nationalism.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/white-christian-nationalism-e2-80-98is-a-fundamental-threat-to-democracy-e2-80-99/ar-AAY510c
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: One of the reasons republicans voted against passing a law on domestic terrorists is their base and many elected republicans promote white supremacist tropes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I haven't been over to 4chan in a good ten years or longer. Have they devolved into a full on hate site or are the nazis just taking advantage of the laid back moderation policy in some of the forums?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: One of the reasons republicans voted against passing a law on domestic terrorists is their base and many elected republicans promote white supremacist tropes.


Same reason they don't want expanded background checks for guns - they know a huge swath of their base would never pass them.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had an odd thought reading that article: the truest expression of white privilege is the ability to choose a side.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xythero: "White nationalists and supremacists, on accounts often run by young men, are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like..."

Exactly what edition of the dictionary is AP using?


I don't see "macho" as manly or masculine. I see it as describing dudes who think they're being conspicuously butch but they just look like fragile babies trying too hard to convince everyone they're not gay.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Seem to remember an awful big stink in Congress about NOT putting these asshats on Homeland Security's Watchlist.

Not real hard to wonder why, is it?


They absolutely need to be on some list!   Posters here quite often call for the demise or celebrate the demise of any R figures. Is it just online bravado or should it be addressed?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xythero: "White nationalists and supremacists, on accounts often run by young men, are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like..."

Exactly what edition of the dictionary is AP using?


From what I've seen of them, you could easily replace macho with nacho...and burger, and pizza, and beer, and candy, and BBQ, and pie, and...
 
Drank_the_40_water [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I get it now, This is all a rope-a-dope to get black and brown people to buy AR15s so republicans and abolish the 2nd Amendment and take THEIR guns


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahem.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA:

"We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out bigotry against Jews isn't an overreaction," the pictured billboard said.

The caption of the post, however, denied gas chambers were used at all. The post's comments were even worse: "If what they said really happened, we'd be in such a better place," one user commented. "We're going to finish what they started someday," another wrote. ...

"They're trying to recruit," said Bloom, who has researched social media use for both Islamic State terrorists and far-right extremists. "We're starting to see some of the same patterns with ISIS and the far-right. The coded speech, the ways to evade AI. The groups were appealing to a younger and younger crowd."

Anybody wanna explain to me how explicit denial of nazi gas chambers coupled with sentiments that "we're going to finish what they started" is coded language? It's not farking hard to find and identify these people. But I assume DoJ is doing next to nothing because, if they were, we would be seeing/hearing a lot less of it.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat from last week?
And the week before that?
And the week before that?
(42 pages deleted here)
And the week before that?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: Xythero: macho 

Exactly what edition of the dictionary is AP using?


Randy Savage: Unabridged Edition


Oh yeah?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KCinPA: hubiestubert: Seem to remember an awful big stink in Congress about NOT putting these asshats on Homeland Security's Watchlist.

Not real hard to wonder why, is it?

They absolutely need to be on some list!   Posters here quite often call for the demise or celebrate the demise of any R figures. Is it just online bravado or should it be addressed?


Our side celebrates the death of those who deserve death, your side celebrates the death of children and innocent minorities.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Anybody remember a guy who used to post here that claimed to be a "4chan ambassador" and would talk about how great that place was?  And he left in a huff when Drew did something that made him mad?

Anyway, I'm beginning to think that site isn't as cool as that fellow used to claim.


4chan has been a cesspool for a long time. Well before moot sold it
 
Drank_the_40_water [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JessieL: whidbey: What do they mean by "social media?"

Which sites?

TFA:
White nationalists and supremacists, on accounts often run by young men, are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok, evading detection with coded hashtags and innuendo.


Avoiding detection? Sorry, but you can't avoid attention if no one is farking paying attention. None of these mouth breathing chuckle farks could outsmart modern machine learning IF the tech bro shiat birds actually gave one solitary shiat about anything but themselves.
/ Yes, I know, you were quoting TFA... But it had to be said.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They revel in the prospect of a "white boy summer."

Yes homo.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: One of the reasons republicans voted against passing a law on domestic terrorists is their base and many elected republicans promote white supremacist tropes.


Ummm, blm and antifias are left wing.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Anybody wanna explain to me how explicit denial of nazi gas chambers coupled with sentiments that "we're going to finish what they started" is coded language?


They are not rolling around in R2D2 cosplay screaming "exterminate!"

I think I might have pissed off two fandoms with that statement.
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Bslim: "These type of threats and racist ideology have become so commonplace on social media that it's nearly impossible for law enforcement to separate internet ramblings from dangerous, potentially violent people, Michael German, who infiltrated white supremacy groups as an FBI agent, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday."

So, you're incompetent is what you're saying. I bet you have no problem spying and cataloguing every single Drag Queen Story hour activity or BLM group.

I think he's saying that there aren't enough FBI agents to investigate every asshole online babbling about being replaced and race wars. That's how prevalent they are online. And how prevalent they've always been.

This shouldn't be that hard to understand.


Oh, I'm understanding just fine how it is the same institution that had tons of time and resources to investigate "commies" and Civil Rights leaders while simultaneously denying the existence of the Mob.
I suggest you get yourself some understanding while getting the f*ck outta my face.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: cooldaddygroove: Xythero: macho 

Exactly what edition of the dictionary is AP using?


Randy Savage: Unabridged Edition

Oh yeah?


Dan Soder's Perfect 'Macho Man Randy Savage' Impression
Youtube rKodY6vxS20
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.