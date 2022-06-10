 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Vladimir Putin humiliated after an entire battalion of elite troops REFUSES to continue his failed Ukraine war (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, death sentence, Armed Forces, Russian soldiers, Ukrainiantroops, Russian troops  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Beginning Of The End
Youtube Ld9C5y5cag4
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The people on both sides don't get it. Why is this happening? It's a meat grinder.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sure ol' Pooty Poot is feeling super humiliated.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wasn't sodomized with a kalashnikov on live Ukraine tv it wasn't humiliated enough.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So he will send in conscripts to fight them and make them go to war.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

How is that different from the current situation?


How is that different from the current situation?
 
powhound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does TFG's daddy even know?
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently there's no problem with the Russian artillery units. They continue to reduce Ukrainian cities to rubble. That's about all the Russian strategy calls for anymore.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How do you say "fark this shiat" in Russian?
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, for us civies, how many "elite troops" are in a Russian battalion?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I doubt Putin is capable of humiliation at this point.  To him, any failure in his plans are the fault of other people, not him.  It reminds me of someone else from the mid 20th century.

/might as well just say I'm talking about Hitler
 
ingo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Blyat.


Blyat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
wake me when one of them puts two in Putin.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It depends on their specialty but it's usually around 12 hogsheads


It depends on their specialty but it's usually around 12 hogsheads
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ingo: The Exit Stencilist: How do you say "fark this shiat" in Russian?

Blyat.


That is exceedingly efficient. Then again, looking at Russia's history, they've had plenty of reasons and time to get that sentiment down to little more than a grunt
 
LL316
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So 3 stone?

It depends on their specialty but it's usually around 12 hogsheads


So 3 stone?
 
special20
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I doubt Putin is humiliated.
Ever.
 
Summercat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

So 3 stone?

It's about 5 Sicilian yards cubed.

It depends on their specialty but it's usually around 12 hogsheads

So 3 stone?


It's about 5 Sicilian yards cubed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they're so elite, why were they held back?  Should have been the part of the first string, who are now dead and wounded.

Still waiting for the "You get a rifle and you get some bullets.  When he gets shot, you take his rifle" like in WW II

oh and "Not One Step Back" with the commissars doing the enforcing.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If true, then Vlad has an extremely difficult situation on his hands....
Because once troops start to mutiny, that tends to spread to the general population really fast.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rumor. Maybe fake. We see this sort of story every week.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Rumor. Maybe fake. We see this sort of story every week.


Yeah I'd need to see it from somewhere other than the Express before I believe it.

But if it's true I'm sure we'll see it elsewhere pretty soon.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Iconic
Super-yacht
Supermodel

Elite
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

andrewagill: WastrelWay: Rumor. Maybe fake. We see this sort of story every week.

Yeah I'd need to see it from somewhere other than the Express before I believe it.

But if it's true I'm sure we'll see it elsewhere pretty soon.


Agreed.
Because of this is really happening, then Vlad is going to have a lot of issues back home and not just with troops in the field.
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Two in the pinko, one in the stinko


Two in the pinko, one in the stinko
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

andrewagill: WastrelWay: Rumor. Maybe fake. We see this sort of story every week.

Yeah I'd need to see it from somewhere other than the Express before I believe it.

But if it's true I'm sure we'll see it elsewhere pretty soon.


It's weird, as I read it it was just sort of mentioned in passing without details.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Rumor. Maybe fake. We see this sort of story every week.


I take a lot of these stories with a grain of salt.
I would like to believe them, but I keep in mind that propaganda flows in both directions.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hmmm, not as many as they started with, I presume.


Hmmm, not as many as they started with, I presume.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So 3 stone?

It's about 5 Sicilian yards cubed.

So, .89% of a Rhode Island?

It depends on their specialty but it's usually around 12 hogsheads

So 3 stone?

It's about 5 Sicilian yards cubed.


So, .89% of a Rhode Island?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If true, then Vlad has an extremely difficult situation on his hands....
Because once troops start to mutiny, that tends to spread to the general population really fast.


Troop mutiny leads to a coup and no more Putin.
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If true, then Vlad has an extremely difficult situation on his hands....
Because once troops start to mutiny, that tends to spread to the general population really fast.


All Vlad needs to do is round them up, send them to Siberia and use them as examples of what can happen when troops disobey orders.

This will not stop the war over there. It's a small set back to Russia, they send in other troops or start using bigger weapons to destroy the land they want to take over.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus, what a shiatty "article". No mention of how many people, it just says "Some". Here. I'll post subby's attempt in full:

Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that members of a motor rifle brigade from the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces refused after defeats in Kharkiv Oblast, in the east. This follows reports that Russian soldiers are attempting to set up "sham marriages" in order to get out of Ukraine. Analysts have claimed that Russian troops are "morally depressed" and could soon run out of combat-ready units.

That's it, the whole farking banana. Subby apparently gets it in another dimension, because this doesn't have a number, let alone the word "battalion". Doesn't even say if it's the whole brigade, even. The bold is pretty much the entire farking "article", but the whole post is all that's there. More farking Brit tabloids, I see. STOP USING THEM FOR NEWS!!!!!!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good if true.
Even so, it's not news. Russians have been balking at going in for weeks.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would take this with a huge grain of salt.

First it's the express, second there  quateing vaguely the Ukrainian military
 
monstera
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

So 3 stone?

It's about 5 Sicilian yards cubed.

So, .89% of a Rhode Island?

no more than four potato fields worth of vodak

It depends on their specialty but it's usually around 12 hogsheads

So 3 stone?

It's about 5 Sicilian yards cubed.

So, .89% of a Rhode Island?


no more than four potato fields worth of vodak
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even if this story isn't true, I very much believe that morale among the rank and file grunts fighting this war ain't so good these days.
Russia is losing the war and even the low ranking grunts know it.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Two in the pinko, one in the stinko

Fark user imageView Full Size

Two in the pinko, one in the stinko


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I couldn't tell if this story is true because I gave up navigating through breaking new pop ups, cookie acceptance modals, and email signup offers to read the content.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

/might as well just say I'm talking about Hitler

Not just him. He's got the traits a lot of leaders who lead their countries into failure have.

/might as well just say I'm talking about Hitler


Not just him. He's got the traits a lot of leaders who lead their countries into failure have.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ask subby, (s)he seems to be making all of this up on the fly.


Ask subby, (s)he seems to be making all of this up on the fly.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen that movie.
Doctor Zhivago - Scene on Road
Youtube 7QkJjWIHFSA
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

and right there, that sentence turned into a fark thread earlier in the week.


and right there, that sentence turned into a fark thread earlier in the week.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the Express. Surely there is an update on Batboy and the Royals!?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not that i doubt that this actually happened, but anyone got a credible news source for this?
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Battalion? It's a start.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given every flake of Russian dandruff is tracked from orbit and plane and drone overflight with the info passed to Ukraine in near real time... Why is Russian artillery able to function effectively rather than get blown up as quickly as they can fire?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I would take this with a huge grain of salt.

First it's the express, second there  quateing vaguely the Ukrainian military


Multiplied by subby hyperbole.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Even if this story isn't true, I very much believe that morale among the rank and file grunts fighting this war ain't so good these days.
Russia is losing the war and even the low ranking grunts know it.


They aren't losing the war. Russia has control over 20% of Ukraine and almost the entire Donbas. It's costing them a lot more than they expected and their original plan of taking Kyiv is impossible, but they are close to being able to stop their offensive and declare victory (at least enough victory to save face).
 
Analgesic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't they hear France?! In order to not embarrass Putin, they should have ceded 20% of their forces to him as compensation for all the trouble he went through to get them killed. He has nukes, you know!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.