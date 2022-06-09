 Skip to content
(NPR)   In what may be very promising economic news for manufacturers of refrigerator boxes, the national median rent price has crossed the $2,000-per-month threshold for the first time in history   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ooh, refrigerator boxes...how bougie...

/kicks 12 Amazon boxes taped together, leaves for trader job at Goldman Sachs
 
Shamwow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An unregulated free market does wonders for everyone!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shamwow: An unregulated free market does wonders for everyone!


You mean "to everyone"?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is pretty bad.  In my building, two tenants moved out in 2020 because they lost their jobs from Covid lockdowns.  The rent magically went up $100 at lease renewal time.  Farking landlords.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shamwow: An unregulated free market does wonders for everyone!


Laugh all you want, but Republicans will somehow convince people to vote for them because housing prices have increased, as if there's something they're going to do about it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shamwow: An unregulated free market does wonders for everyone!


Supply and demand, baby.
Proof that people's purchasing power has gone up!!

/seriously, though, 1) I'll need to see vacancy rates 2) DNRTA, adjusted for inflation? 3) should be compared/tracked against median income to see just how much of their income are people paying for rent
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe it would be wise for landlords to understand, that desperate people will do desperate things.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dyck in a box?
 
Xaxor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes Virginia, prices always rise. The billionaires and captains of industry want to make you poor and keep you there.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Buy up all the houses to push the price point out of reach to most Americans, and then rent out said home for increased rates because there's now a shortage of rentals, since no one can get a house.

But please, tell me more about how capitalism is the answer to all the world's issues.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Supply and demand, baby.
Proof that people's purchasing power has gone up!!


It sure has! Making the national minimum wage $25/hr almost makes apartments affordable.....


What?

It's still $7.25/hr?

Nevermind.
 
marklar2012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
