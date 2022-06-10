 Skip to content
(CNN)   OK, fine. We can't "fix" the 2nd Amendment. So let's just get rid of it entirely, instead   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you've got a magic genie or a cursed monkey paw you would be better off wishing for a unicorn.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean landmines? Capitol could probably use some landmines
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2/3rds of the country agree on something?

That's funny.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 2/3rds of the country agree on something?

That's funny.


2/3 of this country's representation. What the people want doesn't matter in this country.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2/3rds of both houses of Congress and 3/4s of States.

This is not a pipe dream. It is a crack pipe dream.

Besides the words  "well-regulated" are prominently displayed in the text, so what we need is not repeal, but a Supreme Court that is not so high on the NRA's supply.

But the "let's repeal the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College" opinion writing is exactly the sort of virtue-signaling, impossible-to-achieve politics of futility that keeps opinion writers busy lamenting that nothing ever happens.

If politics is the art of the achievable, impractical but simple ideas like this are the opiates of the lazy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: but a Supreme Court that is not so high on the NRA's supply.


I agree 100%... just not sure we ever see that in our lifetimes.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing wrong with it.

Gun nuts think it's absolute, that's their problem.

I literally grew up being taught in public schools that the 2nd and 3rd Amendment were meaningless.

We need to go back to that kind of thinking.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't happening.

Get moving on as much regulation as possible. Stat. Now. Do it.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?


The terrorist would have a right to the weapon.  He doesn't have the right to the enriched uranium.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: If politics is the art of the achievable


In theory politics is the art of the achievable. In reality, nothing is achievable.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Those kind of ideas are poison pills. Guaranteed electoral death
 
Dryad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We have a SCOTUS that could misread the instructions "add boiling water" into something horrible and Gilead-y
-
Before we start trying to alter the laws, how about we first deal with the theocrats who will nullify or willfully misinterpret anything even if we did successfully manage to get the votes to alter?
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean yes. That would be the proper way to get the gun control you want. The founders left us a way to change the constitution for a reason
 
spleef420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Muta: bostonguy: I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?

The terrorist would have a right to the weapon.  He doesn't have the right to the enriched uranium.


Ordinance, explosives and materiel are not "arms" and as such are not covered under the 2nd.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wut
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigMax: 2/3rds of both houses of Congress and 3/4s of States.

This is not a pipe dream. It is a crack pipe dream.

Besides the words  "well-regulated" are prominently displayed in the text, so what we need is not repeal, but a Supreme Court that is not so high on the NRA's supply.

But the "let's repeal the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College" opinion writing is exactly the sort of virtue-signaling, impossible-to-achieve politics of futility that keeps opinion writers busy lamenting that nothing ever happens.

If politics is the art of the achievable, impractical but simple ideas like this are the opiates of the lazy.


Good farking luck.  You'd need a Democratic trifecta for about twenty years to be able to get a sensible Supreme Court, and pass the laws needed to fall within "well regulated" that not even Texas could successfully challenge.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigMax: 2/3rds of both houses of Congress and 3/4s of States.

This is not a pipe dream. It is a crack pipe dream.

Besides the words  "well-regulated" are prominently displayed in the text, so what we need is not repeal, but a Supreme Court that is not so high on the NRA's supply.

But the "let's repeal the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College" opinion writing is exactly the sort of virtue-signaling, impossible-to-achieve politics of futility that keeps opinion writers busy lamenting that nothing ever happens.

If politics is the art of the achievable, impractical but simple ideas like this are the opiates of the lazy.


Shiat, after 2024 we're more likely to see the 2nd strengthened via Constitutional Convention that also repeals the 1st and establishes the US as a White Xtian ethno-theocracy.

Since Democrats weren't willing to re-expand the SCOTUS, there's a zero-percent chance that anything whatsoever can or will be done.  Once they lose the House, Senate, and White House over the next two elections, it's Game Over.
 
mjbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gun nuts think it's absolute, that's their problem.


You are correct.

I literally grew up being taught in public schools that the 2nd and 3rd Amendment were meaningless.

This is just as bad.

I hate guns.  Don't like being around them, but until guns are taken away from EVERYBODY (including the police and military) they shouldn't be taken away from the general public.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's clear from the wording of the Second Amendment itself that it has nothing to do with individual gun ownership; nothing to do with self-defense; and nothing to do with assault weapons. The amendment speaks, not to the rights of well-armed individual citizens, but only to citizens as members of a group, a "well regulated militia."

The 2nd Amendment isn't broken; it's just horribly misused.  It's like using the 3rd to kick your military spouse out of the house and avoid a messy divorce.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I still haven't gotten a straight answer on the "regulated militia" thing. I think the SCOTUS re-defined "miltia" as to be one person. They know that's wrong but there it is.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It might be best to know what it means, first. Congress has defined the "militia" as males between 18 and 45, but has never bothered to define "arms."

/I want my +3 Mighty Sword included
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. Go do it.

If, as the gun-grabbers claim, the will of the people is on your side, it should be easy.

If the 2nd amendment gets overturned, as per the constitution, and guns get banned, I'll be the first in line to turn mine in.

But you won't though.
 
GORDON
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a mechanism in place to do exactly what you ask, built right in to the Constitution.

Or, storm the capital and try to start over, better

Good luck.  Don't kill anyone I care about.
 
steklo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Figures someone from CNN wrote an opinion piece.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?


Owning a weapon of mass destruction and using a weapon of mass destruction are two different things!
-- Lex Luthor
(actually used the term "Weapon of Ultimate Destruction" but we're all cool here.)
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about we just simplify it?
Fark user imageView Full Size

There we go. Much better.
 
Creoena
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a better chance of dating <insert hot celebrity here> than the likelihood of the 2nd amendment being repealed.  Nothing is going to change other than maybe a few token changes in the libbiest of lib towns.  Stop daydreaming it will.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: If the 2nd amendment gets overturned, as per the constitution, and guns get banned, I'll be the first in line to turn mine in.


That's just not feasible though. Going door to door taking people's guns...no one can think that wouldn't be disastrous.
 
Alebak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't trust that to not be selectively enforced.

Same thing with laws judging mental stability as a roadblock to guns.

You're getting groups of people who haven't been in the gun ownership demographic deciding shiats hitting a tipping point and arming up, THESE are the people these sorts of laws will come down on, not Kyle the "history buff" with his ten guns and kill lists.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?


How about you keep that kind of thought to yourself? We don't need to be offering up ideas to any of the evil geniuses around here, yeah?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dryad: We have a SCOTUS that could misread the instructions "add boiling water" into something horrible and Gilead-y
-
Before we start trying to alter the laws, how about we first deal with the theocrats who will nullify or willfully misinterpret anything even if we did successfully manage to get the votes to alter?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You mean like Health Care?  First repeal it and then replace it with something better like...  uh...  that plan that that guy was working on.  You know.  That guy with the plan, guy.  Great plan.  Repeal this crapped 2nd Amendment and we'll vote on that guy's great plan that solves everything for ever.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds good to me. It's been a curse on our nation and the idea of it serving its intended purpose of being the people's check on the government, with today's military, is absolutely laughable. My hobbies don't farking kill people, and neither should yours.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigMax: But the "let's repeal the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College" opinion writing is exactly the sort of virtue-signaling, impossible-to-achieve politics of futility that keeps opinion writers busy lamenting that nothing ever happens.


But if something DID happen, they could no longer hand-wring and virtue signal.
How would they feed their families, you monster?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unless you've got a magic genie or a cursed monkey paw you would be better off wishing for a unicorn.


BigMax:This is not a pipe dream. It is a crack pipe dream.

On the one hand, you guys are clearly correct. On the other hand, I appreciate efforts like this to take gun culture down a peg. It won't happen in my lifetime, but perhaps someday in the distant future the country can come to its senses. I'm fine with opinion pieces that, collectively, can help move public opinion away from Second Amendment fetishization. Even well-meaning legislators who support reasonable gun restrictions but preface everything with "I support the Second Amendment but..." aren't necessarily helping.
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: That's just not feasible though. Going door to door taking people's guns


They will do what the DEA does with people's unused medicines. They'll set up these cute little kiosks at your favorite shooting range where you can slip your gun into a locked kiosk.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Repealing is hard enough, but to agree on a replacement?  Lol.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...but what about all those people who are feeling sad and only buy gun makes themselves feel better? You know, like defense against yourself.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: I mean yes. That would be the proper way to get the gun control you want. The founders left us a way to change the constitution for a reason


They didn't put the important stuff in the constitution at all.  They knew exactly what they were doing.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: I still haven't gotten a straight answer on the "regulated militia" thing. I think the SCOTUS re-defined "miltia" as to be one person. They know that's wrong but there it is.


I don't understand why people treat the constitution like its some kind of ancient riddle where every word needs to be endlessly poured over to discern the hidden meaning of the text.

All you have to do is look at the state of the laws during the first years of the republic, when the men who wrote the constitution were still alive and in power. Were guns legal for civilian ownership then? Yes?

Then its pretty clear what the founders intended in terms of gun ownership.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

educated: bostonguy: I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?

How about you keep that kind of thought to yourself? We don't need to be offering up ideas to any of the evil geniuses around here, yeah?


Who knows where thoughts come from. They just appear.
 
alex10294
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm OK with this.

One of my crazy uncles once told me that the Second Amendment gives him the right to own a tank and drive it around, if he would want.

Thought: Say a terrorist is caught with a nuclear weapon in his basement. Could he not use the same reasoning to say that he has the right to possess it?


The second amendment protects those arms that would make one a "regular" in a malitia. That is, light military arms. To be "well regulated", a militiaman would be able to bring his own arms, and fit in with the other soldiers. He wouldn't bring an A-bomb or a tank. He also wouldn't bring a harbor-mortar, or siege cannon (for historical examples).
 
ng2810
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oysterman: It's clear from the wording of the Second Amendment itself that it has nothing to do with individual gun ownership; nothing to do with self-defense; and nothing to do with assault weapons. The amendment speaks, not to the rights of well-armed individual citizens, but only to citizens as members of a group, a "well regulated militia."

The 2nd Amendment isn't broken; it's just horribly misused.  It's like using the 3rd to kick your military spouse out of the house and avoid a messy divorce.


Wait? I CAN DO THAT?!

/Don't mind me, just off to pack my spouse's crap
 
spleef420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Magnanimous_J: If the 2nd amendment gets overturned, as per the constitution, and guns get banned, I'll be the first in line to turn mine in.

That's just not feasible though. Going door to door taking people's guns...no one can think that wouldn't be disastrous.


There are two things that gun abolitionists don't consider. Logistics and cost. A buyback program would cost trillions and would likely only net nonfunctional paperweights. A door to door confiscation program would result in thousands dead.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spleef420: gun abolitionists


What an ironic choice of labels.
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't understand why people treat the constitution like its some kind of ancient riddle where every word needs to be endlessly poured over to discern the hidden meaning of the text.


We can replace the word constitution to bible here and the statement still works.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: BigMax: 2/3rds of both houses of Congress and 3/4s of States.

This is not a pipe dream. It is a crack pipe dream.

Besides the words  "well-regulated" are prominently displayed in the text, so what we need is not repeal, but a Supreme Court that is not so high on the NRA's supply.

But the "let's repeal the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College" opinion writing is exactly the sort of virtue-signaling, impossible-to-achieve politics of futility that keeps opinion writers busy lamenting that nothing ever happens.

If politics is the art of the achievable, impractical but simple ideas like this are the opiates of the lazy.

Good farking luck.  You'd need a Democratic trifecta for about twenty years to be able to get a sensible Supreme Court, and pass the laws needed to fall within "well regulated" that not even Texas could successfully challenge.


I think I recall hearing someone say something about 2nd amendment people having a solution for that. It might be worth a shot.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the opposite of a problem is rarely the best solution.  usually it just creates a new and worse problem.

though maybe not in this case.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
BigMax: This is not a pipe dream. It is a crack pipe dream.
If politics is the art of the achievable, impractical but simple ideas like this are the opiates of the lazy.

I read the best snark on Fark that the Constitution can never again be changed, so it must true.  /s
 
