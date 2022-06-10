 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   Kids who violate curfew can be sent to a Community Evening Resource Centers if there is no adult at home to release them to, which is good. But what happens to the kids when the Centers close at 2:00am?   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Community Morning Resource Centers?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: Community Morning Resource Centers?


Baltimore:
Community mourning centers
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip club job shadowing!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Chapelle-Baby On The Corner
Youtube nTobHOyLvRU
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep treating kids like they can't think for themselves and they won't.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a little extra as cabbies? They're kids, they'd cost less than minimum wage. Uber/Lyft will be proposing a ballot initiative by tomorrow morning.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what the Venn Diagram of kids who obey curfew vs. kids who shoot each other looks like.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Make a little extra as cabbies? They're kids, they'd cost less than minimum wage. Uber/Lyft will be proposing a ballot initiative by tomorrow morning.


Pedicabs exist. Coming soon, Uber Pedal!

Matt Gaetz breaks through the wall Kool-aid Man style.

I said Pedal!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x566]


See, a lot of parents would take up that offer b/c they'd get to meet David Bowie.

/I would
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a problem for people who can't afford a nanny. Or a manny,, I'm not sexist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: Trocadero: Make a little extra as cabbies? They're kids, they'd cost less than minimum wage. Uber/Lyft will be proposing a ballot initiative by tomorrow morning.

Pedicabs exist. Coming soon, Uber Pedal!

Matt Gaetz breaks through the wall Kool-aid Man style.

I said Pedal!


Rick Shaw's Rickshaws
Staying close-in to downtown?
Give a hearty whistle and a ride is at your feet in seconds!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JRoo: [YouTube video: Dave Chapelle-Baby On The Corner]


FDC!
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Exactly how many 16-17 year are being gunned down from 10pm-12am that this safety measure needs to be taken?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I presume after that CPS has a chat with the parents who aren't keeping an eye on their kids well enough to have someone at home for them at two in the goddamn morning. No, you cannot overnight away from your house when your kid is 16--they're still in the throes of brain development and have an amazing capacity for dangerous trouble. You need at least one adult present to make sure that 'I dropped a ladder on my arm' ends with 'and then we went to the emergency room' and not 'and then I duct-taped a splint together because I am sixteen and stupid'.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not everyone should be allowed to have pets or kids.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Conservative reasons for shootings
Female trans woman
Lack of religion
Unarmed teachers and students
Rap music
Video games
CRT
Wokeness
Doors
Out of wedlock childbirth
Marijuana
Abortion
The 60s
Women Having Rights
Smart phones
Late Curfews

Got it. Thanks.
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Make a little extra as cabbies? They're kids, they'd cost less than minimum wage. Uber/Lyft will be proposing a ballot initiative by tomorrow morning.


The Kia Boys are always looking for work.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trocadero: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x566]

See, a lot of parents would take up that offer b/c they'd get to meet David Bowie.

/I would


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Interesting conundrum for a single parent who is working a double double shift from noon to 5:00.

Too bad there's no child care available. I guess don't be poor.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Conservative reasons for shootings
Female trans woman
Lack of religion
Unarmed teachers and students
Rap music
Video games
CRT
Wokeness
Doors
Out of wedlock childbirth
Marijuana
Abortion
The 60s
Women Having Rights
Smart phones
Late Curfews

Got it. Thanks.


You forgot "Marilyn Manson records".
 
