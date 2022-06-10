 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Beauty is in the eye of the beholder
    Bugatti Type 57, Bugatti, Chevrolet, Mazda MX-5, Bugatti Type 101, Jean Bugatti  
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks kind of like a Star Wars Stormtrooper who was accidentally turned into a car.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Nemo seen making inquiries.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, that's fugly.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually think it's kinda cool
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, this is worse

What It's Like To Drive The Worst Car In The World | Jason Drives
Youtube Y16ObVRvgOE
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the name "Longhorn" came from the looks of the front bumper.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing is one paint job away from being my dream Post Apocolyptic Mad Max vehicle.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks better than 2/3rds of the cookie cutter boredom boxes hogging the lanes today.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a waste of that guy's 14 years.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of Tim Burton's Batmobile. Even for a movie car, it didn't look good, and it seemed to have a top speed of 20mph.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like how before aerodynamics was properly known, they basically just guessed.

It's like Victorian bridges being massively overengineered - because they had no idea what would stay up so threw everything at it.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pregnant, it'll look fine after it gives birth.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents had a '41 Continental back in the late-50s that my dad restored.  He yanked the V12 and replaced it with a Studebaker V8.  He met some guys from Ford at a car show back then and showed them what he did and said the V12 was a worthless engine.  They agreed, saying it was basically the regular V8 with four extra cylinders slapped onto it.  The Studebaker engine had no problem moving that land yacht down the road.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kab: Looks better than 2/3rds of the cookie cutter boredom boxes hogging the lanes today.


Like this - 1949 period, think they said the same then? -they all kind of look the same

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's pretty ugly but still not the ugliest ever made. This is my nominee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At 2:00 am, beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x318]


YES! THIS!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Newfadian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size

The worst beater I drove for a year was a Dodge Aspen my aunt gave me after putting tin foil on the spark plugs for some reason and toasted the engine wiring a good deal. Then my sister knocked the front grill out hitting a deer. Later that winter my dad blew out the back window with a rock zinging out of his snow blower. Good runner, good memories.
 
xtalman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [imcdb.org image 637x474]
The worst beater I drove for a year was a Dodge Aspen my aunt gave me after putting tin foil on the spark plugs for some reason and toasted the engine wiring a good deal. Then my sister knocked the front grill out hitting a deer. Later that winter my dad blew out the back window with a rock zinging out of his snow blower. Good runner, good memories.


Had the Plymouth version, Volare.  Was an okay car, body was 50% Bondo and the backend was too light for the 318 V8 it had, it did move when you wanted to.  Blew the engine due to a leak at the engine/transmission connection.  Couldn't afford to fix being a grad student and the fix was more then the car was worth.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Betcha he would buy it!  LOL

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: That was a waste of that guy's 14 years.


On the other hand, we're still talking about his work 85 years later, so... Was it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It's pretty ugly but still not the ugliest ever made. This is my nominee

[Fark user image 259x194]


And they made thousands of them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [imcdb.org image 637x474]
The worst beater I drove for a year was a Dodge Aspen my aunt gave me after putting tin foil on the spark plugs for some reason and toasted the engine wiring a good deal. Then my sister knocked the front grill out hitting a deer. Later that winter my dad blew out the back window with a rock zinging out of his snow blower. Good runner, good memories.


I guess that's the Dodge version of the Ford Fairmont..They met and had their secret 80's love child, the K-Car..
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x318]


I was going to post the same thing. I'm glad I checked before searching for the image. I knew Fark wouldn't let me down.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
be good to hit a deer with

Seems it would just ramp it up and over
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Pinnacle Point: [imcdb.org image 637x474]
The worst beater I drove for a year was a Dodge Aspen my aunt gave me after putting tin foil on the spark plugs for some reason and toasted the engine wiring a good deal. Then my sister knocked the front grill out hitting a deer. Later that winter my dad blew out the back window with a rock zinging out of his snow blower. Good runner, good memories.

I guess that's the Dodge version of the Ford Fairmont..They met and had their secret 80's love child, the K-Car..


A nice Reliant autombile.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It's pretty ugly but still not the ugliest ever made. This is my nominee

[Fark user image 259x194]


In the late 90s, I was vacationing in Harbor Springs, in Northern Michigan. Parked at my hotel was one of these, but with no badging or manufacturer's branding. It must have been a road-test vehicle prior to release. I remember thinking what a horrible, god-awful design it was. To this day, the ugliest car I've ever seen. Like somebody over-inflated a Honda CRX (the CRX was fine, just not blown up into an Aztec).
 
