(Gothamist)   New Jersey man pleads guilty to fleecing the rubes by selling disinfectant wipes that he falsely claimed could kill the coronavirus, a scheme that made him $2.7 million   (gothamist.com) divider line
    New Jersey, United States Department of Justice, Paul Andrecola, 63-year-old Burlington County man  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farking pandemic supply chain issues. Normally it wouldn't have been a problem but we couldn't even farking find rubbing alcohol for awhile, much less @2.95 Aldi's generic disinfectant wipes.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Haha oh we are such sh*tty people.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was wondering why his charges seem to be you know charges but it's because he did it to the government not the people.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That highly informative article doesn't even say what chemical was on the wipes.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: I was wondering why his charges seem to be you know charges but it's because he did it to the government not the people.


I was also wondering who the hell would buy stuff like this from random sources nobody ever heard of, with enough volume to make that kind of money.
The answer was government contracts.
This is the crap that fuels "big government" Republican propaganda (which is bad unless they do it).
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you're going to run a con like this, you're going to need a silent partner. Someone who's in a position to flummox or stop any investigation or criminal proceeding against you. Police are good for short cons. A mayor's aide or prosecutor will be able to protect a running business. The bigger the scam, the bigger the official needs to be. And be sure to find out what you can about where they hide their cut, and keep evidence of payoffs; that's your insurance if they fail to hold up their end.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What odd memories we're going to have of those months in 2020. Shelves picked clean of sanitizer, cleaning products and (for some odd reason) toilet paper will be among them. A lot of angst in those days.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That highly informative article doesn't even say what chemical was on the wipes.


Ivermectin!
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From March 2020 through May 2021

You've got to give him credit for being ready out of the gates. Of course, that could have been his downfall too. In too much of hurry to cover his trail properly. "Hey, this thing is going to be gone by June. We've got to get in now or we'll miss it. We missed SARS and Ebola, we're not missing this one."
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
150 sales.
Must have been big sales for almost 3 million in profit.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Haha oh we are such sh*tty people.


Most of us are fine, the issue is capitalism.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they're actually disinfectant wipes, they probably do kill it but ya gotta do the testing to prove it before you can claim it.  And it might take some special method to kill the 'rona.  I remember there was some cleaner back in the day that claimed to kill HIV but, if you actually read the instructions, you'd learn that you had to saturate the surface then wait at least 20 minutes to hit the "kills HIV" mark.  If you just did a spray-n-wipe, it wouldn't kill HIV.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: What odd memories we're going to have of those months in 2020. Shelves picked clean of sanitizer, cleaning products and (for some odd reason) toilet paper will be among them. A lot of angst in those days.


Toilet paper is one of the first products to be hoarded in almost any upheaval.
You thought this was new?
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How's it work on stains?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
