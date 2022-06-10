 Skip to content
(Metro)   I tried, but sometimes you can't improve on the original headline: Granny's bush so big it's 'a hazard to anyone who walks past'   (metro.co.uk) divider line
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is intrigued:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Granny was hip in the 70s.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She'll snatch you in.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stopitboner.bmp
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Taylor Swift is a grandma now?
 
kendricd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well of course she refuses to trim it. People are always admiring her big bush.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Protip: GIS "big bush" with caution.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"On it!"
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, let her have her bush any way she wants it.  She's been around long enough that she knows what she likes.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hello, MEE-Maw!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "the more she thought about cutting them back 'the less I wanted to do it'."

So, if I have this right, she's weaponized her bush just to stiggit to the council? Okay non-groomer.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
this thread is suprisingly lucid.

(oblig)
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is a big, thick bush.  Somebody needs to take a weedwacker to it.

/Never thought I could say that and not be dirty
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brenda's Beaver Needs A Barber
Youtube QSHd2rnkRTE
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "Plenty of rain in recent weeks has seen the foliage flourish and as a result..."

...Grandma's bush is wetter than it's been in decades!


/When a news story is sad or horrific, I can come up with 1,000 jokes
//But throw me a softball like this one, and I always end up as dry as Grandma's bush
///If you don't like the Busch, head for the "mountains"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sometimes the internet is amazing: An allusion to pubic hair in a headline is sufficient to get us to engage with an article from across the ocean about an old woman fighting with her the city government over her landscaping.

The headline "Retired woman angry at city council vote regarding plants" just doesn't have the same pop.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hate people that let their plants block sidewalks. My town actually took a hedge trimmer to one evergreen bush because you were forced into traffic to get past it. Now it's just the trunk sticking out. I think renters live there so they probably don't care.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*crackling static*

Paging Shoresy to the thread, paging Shoresy to the thread!

*static hiss into feedback*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sometimes the internet is amazing: An allusion to pubic hair in a headline is sufficient to get us to engage with an article from across the ocean about an old woman fighting with her the city government over her landscaping.

The headline "Retired woman angry at city council vote regarding plants" just doesn't have the same pop.


And when it comes to granny's bush, you wanna make it pop for sure.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Buffoon: "One time I saw my Grandmother in the shower. Her bush starts above her belly button."
Richie: "Yeah, well that's too bad!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sometimes the internet is amazing: An allusion to pubic hair in a headline is sufficient to get us to engage with an article from across the ocean about an old woman fighting with her the city government over her landscaping.

The headline "Retired woman angry at city council vote regarding plants" just doesn't have the same pop.


I know. Isn't it wonderful?

Granny's bush may not be what Fark wants, but it is what Fark needs.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since she is a Granny doesn't she have any children or grandchildren or even a good neighbour that can help trim her bush?
 
gamera1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AndoCommando: Since she is a Granny doesn't she have any children or grandchildren or even a good neighbour that can help trim her bush?


I love gramma....  as Meatloaf says ".....but I won't do that"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.