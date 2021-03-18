 Skip to content
(AP News)   Zimbabwe toe sale. Wasn't expecting to type those words in that order, but these are strange times   (apnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I toedaso
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.

It could be a tag sale..
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Could be worse.

It could be a tag sale..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Toe, it knows
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, Zimbabwe's inflation rate has shot up from 66% to more than 130%, according to official statistics. The war is blamed for rising fuel and food prices.

Fake news! I heard it was all Joe Biden's fault!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: The Toe, it knows


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone buy a toe? Is that a thing in Zimbabwe?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see a market for a while foot, but... just one toe?  That doesn't make sense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time.

I need 3 more to complete my set.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
sportshub.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: jim32rr: The Toe, it knows

[Fark user image 450x522]


There is so much wrong in that article I just want to puke.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why would someone buy a toe? Is that a thing in Zimbabwe?


Sometimes you really gotta ask yourself if you should ask the question that comes to mind To drink duh.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I could see a market for a while foot, but... just one toe?  That doesn't make sense.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Sounds like they've already got a foot and it's a fixer-upper.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Somaticasual: Could be worse.

It could be a tag sale..

[Fark user image 850x566]


Mind the gap! and I'll take 2.
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Mind the gap! and I'll take 2.


Yup. First thing I noticed too. "Wow those are some tight overalls on that woman. Her husband must be proud."
 
