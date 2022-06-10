 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Ackshually, the Gigantosarurus featured in Jurassic Park wasn't necessarily the largest carnivore ever   (slate.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
antarctica.gov.auView Full Size


Wait, who's the biggest carnivore ever?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Shrimps is the fruit of the sea"
FORREST GUMP | "Shrimp is the Fruit of the Sea" Clip | Paramount Movies
Youtube FzNp_s80uXY
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We know, Subby. It was your mom.
 
cranked
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big enough to harsh a buzz (NSFW language)
Snoop Dogg gets Wiped on Ark
Youtube 9Jvt0bZ6z1g
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The actual largest carnivore to ever roam the Earth? You guessed it...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...Frank Stallone!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, then I'm not going to watch it if it isn't realistic.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been to a buffet in FL. I've seen the largest land carnivores ever. Not fast though, usually limited by scooter speed. So not scary.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy crap! You mean a Hollywood, CGI action movie isn't based on facts? I'm going to have to change my entire world view.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it is far more important to understand the animals' evolutionary history and their ecological roles than to settle the size contest

dino cock
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Interesting fact: The oldest known fossil of that species is around 99 million years old, which is almost as old and worn out as the Jurassic Park film franchise
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: " at 41 feet in length (that's about two Asian elephants standing in a line). A few years later, after discovering further Giganotosaurus fossils, Coria upped that estimate to 45-47 feet. In contrast, the largest Tyrannosaurus known to science(colloquially known as "Sue") stands in the Field Museum at a little over 40 feet."

seems odd to switch dimensions like that.

hard time figuring out if the elephant length includes the trunk being extended forward.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
""Today, when you picture a dinosaur you're relying part on evidence and part on imagination-even if you're a strict book reader and museumgoer." "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Interesting fact: The oldest known fossil of that species is around 99 million years old, which is almost as old and worn out as the Jurassic Park film franchise


isn't there some other fact like TRex is closer to man than some other popular dinos in the timeline?
 
