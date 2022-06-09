 Skip to content
markie_farkie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Time to start calling this what it really is:

CORPORATE

PRICE

GOUGING

Last quarter's oil profits were nearly across the board the highest in FIFTY YEARS.

Brits had the courage to levy windfall taxes on oil companies.

Do you think Republicans would even consider that, even when their poorest constituents are choosing between food, rent (also skyrocketing) and gas?

Of course not.  They'd gladly support passing even more tax cuts and subsidies, because that's what generates campaign donations.
 
RolandTGunner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks Putin.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least we've raised the minimum wage and helped lower drug prices and...oh, right.
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meatsim1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate this will be a bigger issue among voters than 1/6
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Those prices will go down right after the election.
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't worry, executive salaries will increase enough to more than cover this.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not to worry. I'm sure your employer will compensate you for the difference.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: It's unfortunate this will be a bigger issue among voters than 1/6


If 1/6 had been a bigger issue with the administration, maybe it wouldn't have been.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Do you think Republicans would even consider that, even when their poorest constituents are choosing between food, rent (also skyrocketing) and gas?


Those aren't their constituents.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pay no attention to the seditionists! Only inflation! Biden bad!

Good jerb, subby
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as economic inflation. Stop pretending there is.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Pay no attention to the seditionists! Only inflation! Biden bad!

Good jerb, subby


We should pretend inflation doesn't exist. Who cares if you can't fill up your car's tank, or can't feed your family? Haven't you heard that some Trump supporters beat up some police officers a year ago. That is far more impactful to your day to day life. If you were properly glued to your TV watching the proceedings you wouldn't worry about needing to eat.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
saintstryfe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One thing I haven't heard one person on the right tell me: what policy is it of Joe Biden's that has caused such inflation? What did he do to cause it, that we should blame him and the democrats for it? I mean, we should hold them accountable if they've shown to do nothing to respond, but before I'd blame anyone for it, I'd want the other side to at least show plans for what they want to do to fix it.

Maybe i'm too reasonable but I think you actually have to do something wrong to get voted out.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: We should pretend inflation doesn't exist. Who cares if you can't fill up your car's tank, or can't feed your family? Haven't you heard that some Trump supporters beat up some police officers a year ago. That is far more impactful to your day to day life. If you were properly glued to your TV watching the proceedings you wouldn't worry about needing to eat.


The ongoing attempt to end American democracy is absolutely more impactful to my day to day life than paying a few more bucks at the pump.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pueblonative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: MontanaDave: Pay no attention to the seditionists! Only inflation! Biden bad!

Good jerb, subby

We should pretend inflation doesn't exist. Who cares if you can't fill up your car's tank, or can't feed your family? Haven't you heard that some Trump supporters beat up some police officers a year ago. That is far more impactful to your day to day life. If you were properly glued to your TV watching the proceedings you wouldn't worry about needing to eat.


Way to minimize sedition. You do you, and by that I mean go fark yourself
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: One thing I haven't heard one person on the right tell me: what policy is it of Joe Biden's that has caused such inflation? What did he do to cause it, that we should blame him and the democrats for it? I mean, we should hold them accountable if they've shown to do nothing to respond, but before I'd blame anyone for it, I'd want the other side to at least show plans for what they want to do to fix it.

Maybe i'm too reasonable but I think you actually have to do something wrong to get voted out.


Why bother. They will just lie. You see it in this thread already.
 
Scythed
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump refused to renominate Yellen as Fed Chair because he thought she was too hawkish in raising rates. You would have to think that he appointed JPow instead thinking that he would be soft on inflation, which turned out to be true as he spent almost all of 2021 refusing to acknowledge that it was or could be a problem.

Anyways, despite this gigantic fark up, Biden renominated him without thinking twice about it because of the long-standing principle that the President shouldn't interfere with the Fed, despite the fact that Trump had just ignored this principle to put him there in the first place. Perfect summary of the Biden 'philosophy' so far.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: One thing I haven't heard one person on the right tell me: what policy is it of Joe Biden's that has caused such inflation? What did he do to cause it, that we should blame him and the democrats for it? I mean, we should hold them accountable if they've shown to do nothing to respond, but before I'd blame anyone for it, I'd want the other side to at least show plans for what they want to do to fix it.

Maybe i'm too reasonable but I think you actually have to do something wrong to get voted out.


Sometimes I hear that it's been his drilling policy in the US and new regulations on oil companies.

Of course when asking for further information to specifically link A to B they never provide information beyond what tucker told them to say.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Worldwide inflation is about 7.5 now.  The US Fed chair already admitted it's artificial.  One should presume it's because our overlords want people to go back to work.

The idea that people not working and therefore having less money is a driver of inflation is not a natural effect.  It's manipulation.  It's an assault on the working class.
The problem is that people were tired of working and not being able to pay bills.  Instead, they are now not working and not paying their bills.  This is a vastly different cause and effect of reaction to inflation in the past.

Look, point fingers wherever, but we'll all be f*cked pretty soon.

/PhD in nothing, just move along
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x273]


Ok, now explain why prices have risen 30% on food and gasoline. That 8% inflation is a real killer huh?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: At least we've raised the minimum wage and helped lower drug prices and...oh, right.


You can get a fast food job for $15. What minimum wage do you propose?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: One thing I haven't heard one person on the right tell me: what policy is it of Joe Biden's that has caused such inflation? What did he do to cause it, that we should blame him and the democrats for it? I mean, we should hold them accountable if they've shown to do nothing to respond, but before I'd blame anyone for it, I'd want the other side to at least show plans for what they want to do to fix it.

Maybe i'm too reasonable but I think you actually have to do something wrong to get voted out.


Thanks to Hunter's laptop and glorious wang, similar inflation rates are affecting the entire world.  We need to elect republicans for reasons and such as.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: MontanaDave: Pay no attention to the seditionists! Only inflation! Biden bad!

Good jerb, subby

We should pretend inflation doesn't exist. Who cares if you can't fill up your car's tank, or can't feed your family? Haven't you heard that some Trump supporters beat up some police officers a year ago. That is far more impactful to your day to day life. If you were properly glued to your TV watching the proceedings you wouldn't worry about needing to eat.



Some of us have the mental capacity to be pissed off at more than one thing at the same time.
 
Glicky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is where a union would be useful.   I will be getting at 5.25% raise on July 1 and another 5% a year later.  Granted that doesn't make up for all the increase but it is a start.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: It's unfortunate this will be a bigger issue among voters than 1/6


Lol. Obviously. 1-6 didn't actually affect anyone. Whereas everyone losing 8% of their savings per year does.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, we're doomed.

saintstryfe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shinji3i: Sometimes I hear that it's been his drilling policy in the US and new regulations on oil companies.


Well, that's fine, what policy and what regulations?

And what limitations are causing prices to nearly double in a year and a half?
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: Time to start calling this what it really is:

CORPORATE

PRICE

GOUGING



Hmm...Janet Yellen or rando on the internet...Expert in her field or person who thinks all caps gets a message across...experience or idiocy...it's just so hard to decide who to believe these days.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-09/yellen-rejects-idea-corporate-greed-is-to-blame-for-inflation
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to the right-wing idiots I work with, this is all Biden's fault. His alone. He controls the entire global economy and has the ability to price-fix any commodity he wants, too. But he's got advanced dementia and can't even speak a full sentence, according to their talking points. Yet he's able to cripple the US economy. But he's actually completely useless.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Meatsim1: It's unfortunate this will be a bigger issue among voters than 1/6

Lol. Obviously. 1-6 didn't actually affect anyone. Whereas everyone losing 8% of their savings per year does.


You're doing the job market wrong.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: MontanaDave: Pay no attention to the seditionists! Only inflation! Biden bad!

Good jerb, subby

We should pretend inflation doesn't exist. Who cares if you can't fill up your car's tank, or can't feed your family? Haven't you heard that some Trump supporters beat up some police officers a year ago. That is far more impactful to your day to day life. If you were properly glued to your TV watching the proceedings you wouldn't worry about needing to eat.


Well that was a word salad of stupid.

Are you unable to concentrate on more than one thing at a time? Are you unable to see exactly why prices are increasing? Or are you just being some kind of farked up performance artist of idiocy?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glicky: This is where a union would be useful.   I will be getting at 5.25% raise on July 1 and another 5% a year later.  Granted that doesn't make up for all the increase but it is a start.


So you're locked in for (likely) sub Kingston raises for the next few years?

I'm not sure that that's the selling point you think it is.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we've raised the minimum wage and helped lower drug prices and...oh, right.

You can get a fast food job for $15. What minimum wage do you propose?


$15 minimum is no longer applicable. It should be in the realm of $20 now.

Getting a universal $15 minimum wage is not a victory in this economy
 
wetrat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Avigdore: markie_farkie: Time to start calling this what it really is:

CORPORATE

PRICE

GOUGING


Hmm...Janet Yellen or rando on the internet...Expert in her field or person who thinks all caps gets a message across...experience or idiocy...it's just so hard to decide who to believe these days.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-09/yellen-rejects-idea-corporate-greed-is-to-blame-for-inflation


Well, one of them is Yellen, the other one is YELLING
 
