(CNN)   Monkeypox in the military   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Infection, Epidemiology, monkeypox cases, Disease, Military infectious disease experts, direct contact, infected person's bodily fluids  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kinks - Apeman 1970
Youtube eEep67akIn4
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we get to see how much in-f*cking there is in the military!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus spreads primarily through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids or sores or can spread through contaminated materials like linens,

"You can't make me wear a mask wash my sheets, I have muh freedumz!!!"

I can see this coming already...
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy theory time.

Some rogue nation(s) is releasing dieses like this on purpose.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Scottish redhead gets around eh.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Conspiracy theory time.

Some rogue nation(s) is releasing dieses like this on purpose.


That's how the weak fight the strong (*ahem Russia*)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Conspiracy theory time.

Some rogue nation(s) is releasing dieses like this on purpose.


Dr. Ellis Cheever : Someone doesn't have to weaponize the bird flu. The birds are doing that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you gotta fark a monkey, wear a condom.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't ask, don't tell.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A large population of the military are vaccinated against smallpox. I wonder if this case was.
 
