(Law and Crime)   If the suspect was already in custody on the other side of the country why did the FBI have to force entry to his grandfather's house?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To gather evidence before it's destroyed or discarded?

/DNRTFA
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To secure evidence before it might get disappeared or destroyed?
 
yukichigai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey did someone mention the possibility that this was to secure evidence yet?
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To prevent distraction or disassembly?
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To destroy evidence before its gathered?

/DNRTFA
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wild guess here: Maybe something about securing evidence?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They wanted the TV coverage to prove to the rabid right wingers that they're "doing something".  That's why the cameras were rolling.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Money can make people do strange things.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Evidently to destroy or discard security?
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just another lefty turning to violence, to bad for Grandpa.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because a kid calling 911 to announce his intentions and ask for help and a bewildered grandfather are safe targets?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd say if you're going to do something crazy, don't say it or search it. But hey, you're crazy, pretty much means you're doing stupid things.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"When you hear that he's potentially, you know, threatened a Supreme Court justice enough to be arrested, what - is that out of character for him?" a reporter asked.

"No, not at all. He talked about killing Supreme Court justices all the time. I didn't think much of it."
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
statistics for next year's budget?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Truthhurtsalot2: Just another lefty turning to violence, to bad for Grandpa.


Apparently you feel no pain.
 
LL316
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why Kavanaugh just doesn't buy more guns. Then he'd be safe and we could move past this.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Because a kid calling 911 to announce his intentions and ask for help and a bewildered grandfather are safe targets?


The kid did the r
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lemon Party with grandpa?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To piss off the Pol Tab?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: StaleCoffee: Because a kid calling 911 to announce his intentions and ask for help and a bewildered grandfather are safe targets?

The kid did the r


The kid did the right thing by calling the cops on himself.

That said...it was BeerBro.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it wasn't an elementary school?
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
um i read the article and watched the video. When were they at the grandfathers house ?

It says they raided the suspects house and the grandfather was there but it doesnt say it was the grandfathers house
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can we crowdsource bail for the guy?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's odd -- when they search the houses of right wing nuts who wear business suits, they don't usually see a need to smash the door in.  I'm not sure how many guns and computers a person can flush down the toilet in the 30 seconds it takes to see if someone will answer the door.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
that door was asking for it
 
pxsteel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Can we crowdsource bail for the guy?


He's in Feds custody, no matter how much you raise, if they do not want him out, he is not getting out.  See 1/6 political prisoners for proof.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El_Dan: To piss off the Pol Tab?


Like that ever happens.  Keep trying, FBI!
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Can we crowdsource bail for the guy?


Seriously.  More people need to stand up to this bullshiat like this good guy.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Truthhurtsalot2: Just another lefty turning to violence, to bad for Grandpa.


2022-06-08 14:03:38 (1 day ago)

Yet another newb to mark and determine if further action is needed in the future.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because cops get a hard on every time they think about kicking in someone's door and ransacking the place but they want to make sure and do it to people who either definitely won't fight back or whom they can shoot immediately and without consequence and the homeowner in this case fits the former profile.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pxsteel: Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Can we crowdsource bail for the guy?

He's in Feds custody, no matter how much you raise, if they do not want him out, he is not getting out.  See 1/6 political prisoners for proof.


Narrator: there are no 1/6 political prisoners.
 
IDisME
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because the apple doesn't fall far from the tree?
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Truthhurtsalot2: Just another lefty turning to violence, to bad for Grandpa.


We should probably do something to keep weapons out of the hands of those scary lefties.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Because a kid calling 911 to announce his intentions and ask for help and a bewildered grandfather are safe targets?


This times however many gun deaths the U.S. had this year.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is Simi Valley, "CopLand."  Cops there pretty much wake up with a hard-on after dreaming about kicking down some door and going in guns blazing.  Now they're told to go do it.  They probably are literally pinching each other, "is this a dream, or is this real?"

If grandpa even reaches for his hearing aid (easily mistaken for a gun) he'll be so full of holes that there won't be enough human matter left to outline a hole.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'd say if you're going to do something crazy, don't say it or search it. But hey, you're crazy, pretty much means you're doing stupid things.

The Simi Valley Unified School District told the newspaper that Roske graduated in 2014 and had been a cross-country runner for two years.


I'm getting serious Forrest Gump vibes out of this kid, so he may be more stupid than crazy, or stupidly crazy, or crazily stupid.

But stupidity is involved.
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They were fixing his cable?
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm frankly happy if the fascists understand that people like our suspect and myself are willing to kill them
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LL316: I still don't understand why Kavanaugh just doesn't buy more guns. Then he'd be safe and we could move past this.


Right? Less doors, more guns, active shooter drills for the household, bulletproof pajamas...I mean, this isn't rocket surgery.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Jews are back to their hijinks!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can I just say: it's kinda a surprise to me that an attempted assassin of a Supreme Court justice isn't bigger news than it is. Like, reading the room, it seems like the general attitude to this story is "yeah."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say they busted into the grandfather's house. It says they broke into the grandson's house.

"Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCBS reported that the FBI burst into Roske's home on Wednesday to search for evidence. "

Roske = grandson
Shannon = grandfather
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good One King!

That cracked me up!
 
Dimensio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Can I just say: it's kinda a surprise to me that an attempted assassin of a Supreme Court justice isn't bigger news than it is. Like, reading the room, it seems like the general attitude to this story is "yeah."


It is obviously a liberal MSM mainstream liberal media plot to prevent people from recognizing that Democrats are blocking much needed legislation to improve security for Supreme Court justices. And, yes, this legislation is definitely much needed, as Mitch McConnell has noted, because just look at how much damage this person was able to cause due to a lack of needed laws.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "When you hear that he's potentially, you know, threatened a Supreme Court justice enough to be arrested, what - is that out of character for him?" a reporter asked.

"No, not at all. He talked about killing Supreme Court justices all the time. I didn't think much of it."


Buckwheat Dead and America Mourns - SNL
Youtube zaDToc8CsOE
 
iaazathot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See childrens, all you need to do to get the GQP to do something is threaten one of their milk cows. Now, they do the wrong things, but at least they did something.

So, this guy reported being suicidal, clearly mental health, certainly now the GQP will stop gutting mental health spending, right?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because: fark you, that's why.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dimensio: MattytheMouse: Can I just say: it's kinda a surprise to me that an attempted assassin of a Supreme Court justice isn't bigger news than it is. Like, reading the room, it seems like the general attitude to this story is "yeah."

It is obviously a liberal MSM mainstream liberal media plot to prevent people from recognizing that Democrats are blocking much needed legislation to improve security for Supreme Court justices. And, yes, this legislation is definitely much needed, as Mitch McConnell has noted, because just look at how much damage this person was able to cause due to a lack of needed laws.


You serious, bro? You need to tell us if you're being sarcastic or not. That's the law.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because they're fascists?
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Can I just say: it's kinda a surprise to me that an attempted assassin of a Supreme Court justice isn't bigger news than it is. Like, reading the room, it seems like the general attitude to this story is "yeah."


Justice RapeBro's party embraced violence as "legitimate political discourse". What I don't understand is the credulous boobs who didn't expect this kind of reaction. After a certain point the violence becomes self-defense.
 
