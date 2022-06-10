 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Swamp-ass on the rise even though it's largely a dry heat   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, Temperature, Thermodynamics, Heat, Entropy, scorching heat, part of an alarming trend, climate science, Energy  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, another consequence of climate change and unmitigated development in the American West.
Utah's Great Salt Lake is disappearing - and it could turn the region into a toxic dust bowl

As a resident of a neighboring state, this isn't fine.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp Ass Nerd PSA with Nathan Fillion
Youtube 3yCxJow78sk
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you know what they say:

Swamp bottomed girls make the rockin' world go 'round...
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp Balls unavailable for comment.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goody, soon we'll be able to grow desert almonds everywhere and won't need California growers any more.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3yCxJow78sk]


I went looking for the Robot Chicken GI Joe/Cobra Weather Dominator sketch that mentions swamp ass but it's not on Youtube.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [i5.walmartimages.com image 768x768]


I strongly recommend Anti Monkey Butt even though....

Seriously it works really well.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Aliens 2 - But It's a Dry Heat man...
Youtube sSk4qX_7a0M
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
High of 106 tomorrow, with relative humidity at around 5%.  The sort of day where I wish gas wasn't so expensive, because I would like to drive up into the mountains.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"NEWS FLASH! As everyone has known since the 90s, its getting hotter. Stay tuned for yet more obvious things that we knew decades ago, but we're going to keep reporting on as if we just discovered it!"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3yCxJow78sk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


HAVE YOU SEEN THE NATHAN FILLION PAVIOIN FOR CIVILIANS?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm told it's a dry yeast.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn. Why did no scientists ever warn us that this might happen? What do we even pay those guys for?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: NATHAN FILLION PAVIOIN FOR CIVILIANS?


I have not.  Never been to Edmonton.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [i5.walmartimages.com image 768x768]


Haven't used that stuff, but do use the Gold Bond uhhh, menthol I think? (It makes your balls tingle) when camping and can't shower for a bit. Good stuff.  Is that stuff on par, better, worse?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Damn. Why did no scientists ever warn us that this might happen? What do we even pay those guys for?


We would have had to get the ClimateGuard undercoat, and that's how they get ya.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.