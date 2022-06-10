 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Teenager blames Instagram for her eating disorder, sues them   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
30
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
here's an idea, for people who decided to have some kids, DON'T let your 11 YO join social media.

you know what, don't even buy them a smartphone. shockingly (i had to google to check) flip phones still exist. and they also make things just for kids that have a GPS locator, an SOS mode, and total parental controls.

because this little girl learned how to hide the insta app by making the icon look like a calculator.

other than to talk to their parents, call 911 (probably during a school shooting), or for the parents to use it as a geo-tracking device, WHY does any human not yet old enough for high school NEED their very own smartphone?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone really needs to update the lyrics to Baba O'Riley for the age of litigious bastards, IMHO.
 
Two16
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Borderlines gotta borderline.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis makes me drink. Where's my million?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess she or her parents don't have any money or a sense of responsibility.
Gotta make someone pay for your flaws and lack of judgement.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ok. What does that do to help deal with body types in every tv show and movie she will see, as well as the covers of every book and magazine in every checkstand across the country?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to personal responsibility?  Where are the parents here?


Somebody else's fault, pay me
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Maybe don't give them a cell phone (or a tablet or a cellphone). With full knowledge of precisely how "get off my lawn" it sounds, looking back on my own childhood I would say the best part of it was the freedom from such devices. Dare I say that was likely the experience for most X-ers. And the more mobile we became -- from big wheels, to bikes, to cars -- the better it was. If the parents (or anybody, for that matter) didn't know precisely where we were going to be at any given time, good luck finding us. The lack of a constant barrage of 'content' designed to keep us clicking was ... farking wonderful.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe if Mom spent time with her kids instead of letting the devices babysit, the poor things wouldn't have terrible self image
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Drew Curtis makes me drink. Where's my million?


Start a class-action lawsuit and make him buy us all a 6-pack of w00tstout.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's disturbing how many kids aged 13-16 show up on Reddit on the reenacting subreddit wanting to be reenactors.  There are some jackasses who egg them on, but the responsible adults have to dissuade them from blowing their allowance and Christmas money on really crappy imported uniforms.  Worse still is the 16 year old wanting to buy airsoft guns because he isn't old enough to buy real guns, for an SS uniform he is putting together.  That's three layers of bullshiat we have to undo (high school kid wanting to be a reenactor; wanting to portray the SS; wanting to buy toy guns that will be embarrassing to him when he is old enough to have a job and buy real antique firearms).

I mean, for fark's sake, a 15 year old can't even volunteer at events without a guardian present, they can't carry real firearms at events until they turn 16, and nobody (other than cosplaying trolls) wants kids around in uniforms because we don't condone child soldiers.  Plus that 15 year old might still grow a bit more so that uniform money is wasted.  They should be spending their teenage years studying history if they want to do reenacting.  Instead of showing up as teenagers, asking us what uniforms to buy.  If they did the research, they would know that already.

But kids never think about these things, they just immediately go to social media to try to join up.
 
muphasta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next she'll sue the photographer for making it look like her eyes are lopsided.
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

My 13 year old does not have a smart phone, is unhappy about it, and will have to continue to be unhappy about it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If car insurance is liable for a std infection that happened while farking in a car, then instagram is probably liable for eating disorders.

Sue instagram and facebook and Zuck into oblivion.

Problem solved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TLDR: KIDS THESE DAYS!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
hope she wins, then I can sue this 19-year-old for my masturbation addiction. let's do this thing!

/just kidding, she looks like what a grudging hand job would look like if it became a person. do not want.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Where are the parents here?


Busy on their own cell phones probably.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope Meta files a counterclaim for gross negligence on the part of the parents. Yes, parenting is very difficult but suck it up. She didn't need a smartphone at 11, and she was raised with such low self confidence that she was manipulated. It's a parenting failure, not the evil app.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Too bad the internet didn't exist when I was a kid. Then I could blame my OCD and depression on it and maybe sue and get some money.

And I don't think I can sue Oregon Trail or Pitfall.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like a lawsuit she can't win but we had an article on here a few days ago where a woman got an STD farking in the backseat of a car insured by Geico. She sued and Geico had to pay out something like $2 million. Who knows how this will pan out.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Too bad the internet didn't exist when I was a kid. Then I could blame my OCD and depression on it and maybe sue and get some money.

And I don't think I can sue Oregon Trail or Pitfall.


Could you sue Oregon Trail for dysentery?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

josiahgould: I sincerely hope Meta files a counterclaim for gross negligence on the part of the parents. Yes, parenting is very difficult but suck it up. She didn't need a smartphone at 11, and she was raised with such low self confidence that she was manipulated. It's a parenting failure, not the evil app.


Her parents don't have money.
You sue the person who has money.
Otherwise why bother?
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Too bad the internet didn't exist when I was a kid. Then I could blame my OCD and depression on it and maybe sue and get some money.

And I don't think I can sue Oregon Trail or Pitfall.


Well, the statute of limitations has likely passed, but hard to say that O.T. wasn't intentional infliction of emotional distress. I never made it to Oregon and most of the time had to watch my family die of dysentery before I died of starvation.
 
blackminded
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's disturbing how many kids aged 13-16 show up on Reddit on the reenacting subreddit wanting to be reenactors.


Yes. That is the part of this that is disturbing.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Drew Curtis makes me drink. Where's my million?


Should have sued back in Fark's heyday.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blatz514: KodosZardoz: Too bad the internet didn't exist when I was a kid. Then I could blame my OCD and depression on it and maybe sue and get some money.

And I don't think I can sue Oregon Trail or Pitfall.

Could you sue Oregon Trail for dysentery?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I blame HVAC in buildings and cars for that.  It's the source of body image issues today.  HVAC has changed our entire way of dressing.  It's always 72 inside, a quick walk to a vehicle, more 72, a quick walk to the office, more 72, rinse and repeat.

How many people own a winter closet and a summer closet?  How many swap out their winter wool flannel shirts for summer linen shirts?  Wool jackets and vests and trousers for cotton and linen?  We all have 365 day undergarments, nobody wears wool union suits in the winter and cotton union suits in the summer.  Because we dress for the indoors, where it is always shorts and t-shirt temperature.  The house is cool in the summer and warm in the winter.  That is really new for humanity, it has been cold in winter and hot in summer for as long as we have had houses.

And because of that (and artificial fibers), we have changed what we wear.  We wear cheap flimsy polyester shirts and trousers.  Or polyester blended with cotton.  It's all cheap and flimsy and thin and hides very little.  We can see so much of the human body.

Take me, for instance.  I put on a dress shirt and slacks, and then I look in the mirror.  I see thick legs, a flat butt, a kinda skinny waist, a big gut hanging over my belt, slight moobs, and a wide neck that is bordering on a double chin.  It disgusts me to see that.  And I work hard to change my body to fit what society expects of me.  And when I fail, I feel depressed.

But when I put on my 1860s clothing, I don't experience any of that.  Because 1860s was not slim fitted anywhere.  Because sometimes the collars were high to hide neck fat.  Because a high waist on the trousers prevents gut overhanging.  And so I look thick in the middle, but then I remember that I am wearing a coat, a vest, a shirt, trousers, full-length drawers, and perhaps an undershirt as well, and it all meets in the middle.

Women have it worse today.  Are thigh gaps in fashion this year?  Are breasts large enough?  Is the butt too big?  Too small?  And so on and so on.  Fashion calls for slim fitted clothing that reveals all of the body shape, so everybody knows what is going on.  And women feel bad if they don't meet the expectations of society.  Fashion became the body itself, and Instagram really pushes that through the super-slender "influencers" trying to look trendy and fashionable and popular.

But go back to the 1800s.  A small butt can be fixed with more padding in the dress or bustle.  A stomach can be flattened with a shift or corset, which also lifts the breasts.  Hips can be widened or narrowed with padding.  Fashion in the past was the clothing, not the body.  People were bombarded with fashion back then too.  Newspapers, magazines, artworks, descriptions of fashion in books and serials, and so on.  And trend-setters walking around looking good, male and female.

And the change from that fashion-as-clothing came about because of HVAC, electric fans, electric and gas heaters, and so on.  People didn't need to dress fully for being inside, and as the climate control expanded beyond the bedroom, so did the desire for less clothing.

So what is the solution?  Damned if I know.  But I know the source of the problem.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fiance and I have been watching Buffy since he never watched it all the way through and it was my fav growing up. He turns to me and says. "Buffy has an eating disorder, she never eats more than one bite, no wonder you developed an eating disorder and body im.v@age issues. This explains a lot." There's even an episode where she wants to eat jello and gets shamed for it. I didn't notice this as a child. Kids are impressionable. People who serve children media have a moral and should be legal duty to not harm them.
 
