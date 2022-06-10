 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Teen who pleaded guilty to stabbing home nurse with sword looks exactly as you would expect   (wjactv.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually in Blair County I would have expected a mullet
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Actually in Blair County I would have expected a mullet


Interestingly, you are right up the street. Excepting the street is rt 220, which mysteriously turns into the Bermuda triangle right in the middle of the state.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Ricky and Julian for not checking in on him.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no proof that drugs were involved, but...
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was picturing skinny, blond and short with a whispy-ass mustache.  Someone who would have studied the blade while we were partying.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can hear the cries coming from the basement..

"Mom!  Where are my Hot Pockets!"
 
cranked
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How weird is that?!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have no proof that drugs were involved, but...


I'm thinking permanent marker sniffing or the good stuff from the glue isle with those glasses. I wouldn't be surprised if he was shouting things like...

"Sway the dwagon!"

or...

"I will save u bewtiful maiden for admiration of my ackshun figure collection!"

Every nerd with glasses should know you don't LARP while huff'n the Elmers.

*wise nod while adjusting own glasses*
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have no proof that drugs were involved, but...


I'm guessing frustrated incel.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She shouldn't have messed with a level six initiate!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That nurse person obviously didn't swoon properly even though he called her "M'Lady" multiple times.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where have I seen that kid before?

Oh Yea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was told the Ginger just takes your soul without the need for heavy equipment.  Who want to look at the expense of sword lessons along with music, dance, math, and driving lessons.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Where have I seen that kid before?

Oh Yea

[Fark user image 413x292] [View Full Size image _x_]


He forgot his MAGA  hat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I was picturing skinny, blond and short with a whispy-ass mustache.  Someone who would have studied the blade while we were partying.


And mastered the blockchain
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So was it a Yoshihara sword, or Frost Cutlery?
 
tnpir
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good lord.
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jon Lajoie - Rapist Glasses PT-BR
Youtube 7rRgSQx5Vic
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a good thing he didn't try that with me because I'm pretty good with the bo staff.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How he pictures himself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The cops must have taken away his fedora.
 
the_celt [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A sword involved and no Highlander reference?

Your'e slipping Fark.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: I blame Ricky and Julian for not checking in on him.


Who's gonna take care of the kitties if he's gone that long
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why did the police charge him as as an adult when he was obviously a 15yo kid? Either he was an adult or he wasn't. He was not.

/I no understand American law
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

the_celt: A sword involved and no Highlander reference?

Your'e slipping Fark.


there can be only ojne
 
drxym
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rolls 1d8 for damage, 1d10 if wielded two handed
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BATMANATEE: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7rRgSQx5Vic?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=34&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Barb lives!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_celt [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the_celt: A sword involved and no Highlander reference?

Your'e slipping Fark.

there can be only ojne


Thank you.

/some beer drinker gets it
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mom picked out those same glasses for me in 1972, because they were sturdy and I'd be less likely to break them compared to the stylish ones that I picked out.  I got endless shiat from bullies over those glasses.

I didn't stab anyone with a sword, but I got into plenty of schoolyard fist fights because of them.

What I'm saying is stop judging people based on their appearance, it's not like the kid chose to look like he looks.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The Irresponsible Captain: I have no proof that drugs were involved, but...

I'm guessing frustrated incel.


I think the "frustrated" part goes without saying...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: spongeboob: Actually in Blair County I would have expected a mullet

Interestingly, you are right up the street. Excepting the street is rt 220, which mysteriously turns into the Bermuda triangle right in the middle of the state.


For the last 16 years I've lived and worked adjacent to 220
I think it should be renamed the Pennsyltucky highway barely beating out 322
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The cops must have taken away his fedora.


It's never a fedora, but always a trilby. They get reeeaaaaalllly mad when you point that out, though.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Serenity - Lovebot recording
Youtube s-LaAIXgv-8
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reminds me of
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. Good call. Other than the hair color and slightly wider face, spot in.

/ now skerd subby can read my mind
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: I can hear the cries coming from the basement..

"Mom!  Where are my Hot Pockets!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/s-LaAIXgv-8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=26&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


You owe me a new keyboard.
/Should I feel bad for laughing at this?
//I might be broken
///Because slashies should come in triplicate
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Why did the police charge him as as an adult when he was obviously a 15yo kid? Either he was an adult or he wasn't. He was not.

/I no understand American law


Charged as an adult means he gets an adult sentence if convicted.  If he had been charged as a juvenile the longest they could hold him would be until he turned 21.

Most states have laws about juveniles being charged as an adult for serious crimes like murder or attempted murder if they are 14 or older.  In some states the cutoff age is higher.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Considering I expected him to look like this, well... close enough subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
