(NBC Miami)   Protip: If you want to steal a car, make sure there are no babies inside   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good on the carjacker for being a human and leaving the baby in a safe place.  She's still guilty of kidnapping, but that'll go a long way to mitigate her sentence.   Might even make a plea deal to only grand theft auto possible.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you steal a car with 1 baby inside, you have a problem.
If you steal a car with 100 babies inside, the... dealer? bank? has a problem. And you too. Probably?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She figured that one weird trick for getting an Amber alert off your phone.

Give the kid back
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Waiting to hear when the arrest the mother for leaving the kid in an unlocked car with the keys in the ignition.

Waiting

Waiting...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or maybe you do steal one with a baby inside, because hey, free baby.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
baby was found about a mile and a half away at Long Gong Chinese restaurant

*tee hee
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Or maybe you do steal one with a baby inside, because hey, free baby.


You're obviously not a parent. If you're going to steal one you might as well wait until they're toilet trained. Just sayin.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Or maybe you do steal one with a baby inside, because hey, free baby.


Where all the white babies at?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: Good on the carjacker


Uh, you DNRTFA
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

