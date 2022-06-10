 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "Sorry, honey, we can't send you to Camp Hitler this summer; it's closed"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
38
    More: Murica, Racism, California camp, Camping, Hidden Villa community, Swastika, Summer camp, staff members, English-language films  
•       •       •

2241 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was totally on the side of the people running the camp until I got to the very end and saw this...

"The problem is MUCH MUCH MUCH more than some tiles in the Duveneck house. The fact that you focus on that in the letter is laughable and all too classic," said former staff member Eve Javey. "Hidden Villa's leadership and upper management have continued to create an unsafe space for trans staff and staff of color year after year. I tried to bring this to the forefront of the conversation when I worked there and in return I was bullied and told I was the problem."

Yeah, you guys need to be better. Seems like you've helped a lot of people and been inclusive in the past, but the rot has set in. Props to the staff for calling that shiat out.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goose shtepper out front shoulda told ya?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog whistles were too loud.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We apologize for the swastikas and racism. We have replaced these with penises and sexism."
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one person's cultural appropriation was appropriated by someone else who shat all over the appropriation and now it's not appropriate for anyone.

Jesus McSordid: "The problem is MUCH MUCH MUCH more than some tiles in the Duveneck house. The fact that you focus on that in the letter is laughable and all too classic," said former staff member Eve Javey. "Hidden Villa's leadership and upper management have continued to create an unsafe space for trans staff and staff of color year after year. I tried to bring this to the forefront of the conversation when I worked there and in return I was bullied and told I was the problem."

Yeah, you guys need to be better. Seems like you've helped a lot of people and been inclusive in the past, but the rot has set in. Props to the staff for calling that shiat out.


Nailed it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ditching millennia old Buddhist (probably older than that) symbols because the Nazis infected them shows promise for christian symbols and titles which have been appropriated by the far right as totemic cult objects.

At least the far right replaced "christian" with "socialist" for the concepts and values they left to rot from disuse before they grabbed title their definition of christian which always needs to be powerful and white and hyper nationalistic.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err, one couple's cultural appropriation, etc....
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Ditching millennia old Buddhist (probably older than that) symbols because the Nazis infected them shows promise for christian symbols and titles which have been appropriated by the far right as totemic cult objects.

At least the far right replaced "christian" with "socialist" for the concepts and values they left to rot from disuse before they grabbed title their definition of christian which always needs to be powerful and white and hyper nationalistic.


Not sure about that.  Christians have a WAY higher body count than the Nazi's, the problem is they didn't do it all at once like the Nazi's did.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hidden Villa-which is home to a camp, hiking trails, and farm"
Farm work will set you free.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great grandmother's house that was built in the early 1900's had a swastika under the eaves. Much before it was taken by the nazis.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is standing up for the Buddhists and Hindus?  They are the victims of true and genuine cultural appropriation!  We should be helping them take back their symbol, freeing it from being a symbol of hate and returning it to being a symbol of universal harmony, prosperity, and good luck!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break."

As someone who hasn't had a summer break in 30+ years, boo-fuckin'-hoo. And no, I'm not one of those "If I can't have it, no one should" kind of people. But I think everyone could use a legit break now and then. Not a "can I please, please take off 2 days at the end of July if I promise to work 60 hours the week before and the week after?" kind of break.

It's summer break. Go outside. Don't go outside. Build a model in your basement for all I care.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: My great grandmother's house that was built in the early 1900's had a swastika under the eaves. Much before it was taken by the nazis.


Yeah in my hometown there were a few houses with upside-down crosses. I was told it was a masonic thing, but other sources said KKK.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break.

Kids don't jerk off anymore?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guide to swastikas:

Ok:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not ok:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And, uh...
Fark user imageView Full Size

We'll just go with "insufficient information given." On the one hand: pretty clearly an East or Southeast Asian person doing it for religious reasons.  On the other hand: OMG SKINHEAD!!1!
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: Christians have a WAY higher body count than the Nazi's, the problem is they didn't do it all at once like the Nazi's did.


According to a 1939 survey 90% of Germans at the time were Christians. So while the likes of Goebbels were hostile to the church the vast majority of the hands on killing was by Christians.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a weird situation when the swastika isn't the problem.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: A guide to swastikas:

Ok:
[Fark user image image 425x242]

Not ok:
[Fark user image image 425x637]

And, uh...
[Fark user image image 425x640]
We'll just go with "insufficient information given." On the one hand: pretty clearly an East or Southeast Asian person doing it for religious reasons.  On the other hand: OMG SKINHEAD!!1!


That  Last Airbender reboot is looking pretty dark.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Jewish.
(you wouldn't guess it by my username)
I have absolutely no issue with a swastika being used by Buddhists, etc. or if it was used before 1930's Germany.
The racism and homophobic behavior needs to be called out.
My 2¢
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: A guide to swastikas:

Ok:
[Fark user image image 425x242]

Not ok:
[Fark user image image 425x637]

And, uh...
[Fark user image image 425x640]
We'll just go with "insufficient information given." On the one hand: pretty clearly an East or Southeast Asian person doing it for religious reasons.  On the other hand: OMG SKINHEAD!!1!


CSB - My grandfather captured a nazi and took some of his shiat. We have a uniform and one of those super creepy nazi gas masks in a box at my parents.  My dad is going to try donating it to a museum that (that won't celebrate it). It was incredibly... weird? Awful? Life changing? Looking through and touching actual nazi stuff when I was home last
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The irony is this would probably be even more popular in Mitchell, SD today.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor libs, what next, going after Native Americans?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: "We apologize for the swastikas and racism. We have replaced these with penises and sexism."


scttx.comView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Taiwan a couple of times and there are swastikas all over the temples.  I was shocked at first but it seems that most of the people there don't know much about the Nazi aspect of them.  Plus all theirs point a differnt way and are at a different angle.

Shame about the camp.  Sounds like the swastika wasn't the real problem but made for a better front page picture.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*Detroit's Penobscot Building has entered the chat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I'm Jewish.
(you wouldn't guess it by my username)
I have absolutely no issue with a swastika being used by Buddhists, etc. or if it was used before 1930's Germany.
The racism and homophobic behavior needs to be called out.
My 2¢


You may want to consider how the modern neo-nazis might seek-out displays of the symbol where it's used outside of the cultures that it originates from, attempting to turn such places into shrines or centers of their own activity.  Essentially this would be re-coopting the symbol again while excusing the display of the symbol as heritage.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LL316: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: A guide to swastikas:

Ok:
[Fark user image image 425x242]

Not ok:
[Fark user image image 425x637]

And, uh...
[Fark user image image 425x640]
We'll just go with "insufficient information given." On the one hand: pretty clearly an East or Southeast Asian person doing it for religious reasons.  On the other hand: OMG SKINHEAD!!1!

CSB - My grandfather captured a nazi and took some of his shiat. We have a uniform and one of those super creepy nazi gas masks in a box at my parents.  My dad is going to try donating it to a museum that (that won't celebrate it). It was incredibly... weird? Awful? Life changing? Looking through and touching actual nazi stuff when I was home last


People send all sorts of stuff unsolicited to the Smithsonian all the time.  (The unexploded ordnances are always cause for excitement.). Sure, it's likely to be mothballed in a box next to the ark of the covenant, but no worse off than where it's currently at, and probably the least likely place where it might end up ... fetishized.
 
mr0x
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: A guide to swastikas:

Ok:
[Fark user image image 425x242]

Not ok:
[Fark user image image 425x637]

And, uh...
[Fark user image image 425x640]
We'll just go with "insufficient information given." On the one hand: pretty clearly an East or Southeast Asian person doing it for religious reasons.  On the other hand: OMG SKINHEAD!!1!


I thought it was the direction.

Nazis when they stole the swastika symbol, changed the direction.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I was totally on the side of the people running the camp until I got to the very end and saw this...

"The problem is MUCH MUCH MUCH more than some tiles in the Duveneck house. The fact that you focus on that in the letter is laughable and all too classic," said former staff member Eve Javey. "Hidden Villa's leadership and upper management have continued to create an unsafe space for trans staff and staff of color year after year. I tried to bring this to the forefront of the conversation when I worked there and in return I was bullied and told I was the problem."

Yeah, you guys need to be better. Seems like you've helped a lot of people and been inclusive in the past, but the rot has set in. Props to the staff for calling that shiat out.


They really should have started the farking article with that. Instead of 'there was a misunderstanding about some old timey tiles from before the whole Nazi thing so they moved them and oh by the way these people are in fact total shiatbags too'.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Has Kolchak checked out this camp yet?

cdn.sanity.ioView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
.
.
.
In my experience it would not really be summer camp without wannabe fascists as counselors.

And bullies as cabin mates.
.
.
.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: "We apologize for the swastikas and racism. We have replaced these with penises and sexism."


Penis
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chewd: logieal: My great grandmother's house that was built in the early 1900's had a swastika under the eaves. Much before it was taken by the nazis.

Yeah in my hometown there were a few houses with upside-down crosses. I was told it was a masonic thing, but other sources said KKK.


Not sure about Masonic or KKK thing, I do know that Satanists have used it, but there's a chance it could represent the Cross of Saint Peter.
Cross of Saint Peter - Wikipedia
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Reverborama: I've been to Taiwan a couple of times and there are swastikas all over the temples.  I was shocked at first but it seems that most of the people there don't know much about the Nazi aspect of them.  Plus all theirs point a differnt way and are at a different angle.

Shame about the camp.  Sounds like the swastika wasn't the real problem but made for a better front page picture.


Just to say what is frequently on my mind relative to the bold part i emphasized there. nothing specific here about the jerks running racists summer camp.


While our human history and nazis is a thing we did and we ought to all be taught about, this POV i do hold.

At the same time my feelings about the culture's whose symbol that has older original meaning to would be, why should they care or know, in relation to them being expected to suddenly treat their own older use of their symbol as having been culturally appropriate from them and they can no longer be who they were with their own symbol that literally has nothing to do whit the people that came along later and try to co-opt it  from them.

To expect a culture to give up their symbol's meaning and take on another culture's meaning is the ultimate in cultural appropriation, it would literally take it from them and deny it to them. Appropriate.

As well as coming off supremely racists, as we clearly give the power of who we bother to know about, to the white supremacists and choose to not bother learning the truth of that other culture of not white people whose symbol it originally is. Yeah sorry little country of brown people that symbol now belongs to the white supremacist and we can't bother learning about your culture's history in order to see your symbol in it's correct context, that'd be like respecting you or  something.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Jesus McSordid: I was totally on the side of the people running the camp until I got to the very end and saw this...

"The problem is MUCH MUCH MUCH more than some tiles in the Duveneck house. The fact that you focus on that in the letter is laughable and all too classic," said former staff member Eve Javey. "Hidden Villa's leadership and upper management have continued to create an unsafe space for trans staff and staff of color year after year. I tried to bring this to the forefront of the conversation when I worked there and in return I was bullied and told I was the problem."

Yeah, you guys need to be better. Seems like you've helped a lot of people and been inclusive in the past, but the rot has set in. Props to the staff for calling that shiat out.

They really should have started the farking article with that. Instead of 'there was a misunderstanding about some old timey tiles from before the whole Nazi thing so they moved them and oh by the way these people are in fact total shiatbags too'.


You want them to start the article with very vague accusations instead of what is known?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you've ever been to the Corn Palace in MItchell, SD...  If you wander all over the inside there are pictures of each year of the Corn Palace all over the place.  Downstairs, in the corner, is one from the 1905 covered with swastikas.  It has a note attached to it explaining that this was an American Indian good luck symbol and was done before the rise of the Nazi party.  I'm pretty sure if you google it a picture will come up.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LL316: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: A guide to swastikas:

Ok:
[Fark user image image 425x242]

Not ok:
[Fark user image image 425x637]

And, uh...
[Fark user image image 425x640]
We'll just go with "insufficient information given." On the one hand: pretty clearly an East or Southeast Asian person doing it for religious reasons.  On the other hand: OMG SKINHEAD!!1!

CSB - My grandfather captured a nazi and took some of his shiat. We have a uniform and one of those super creepy nazi gas masks in a box at my parents.  My dad is going to try donating it to a museum that (that won't celebrate it). It was incredibly... weird? Awful? Life changing? Looking through and touching actual nazi stuff when I was home last


Did he capture a bona fide Nazi or just a regular German soldier and/or officer ?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.