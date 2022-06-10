 Skip to content
(Metro)   OMG, it's only 13 inches: Couple with brain shrinkage branded 'takeaway police' for measuring their margherita pizza to prove it wasn't 15 inches as advertised   (metro.co.uk) divider line
38
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 13" pizza is 33% smaller than a 15" pizza. I don't know that it's worth pitching a fit over, just leave a bad review and shop elsewhere.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're like the size royal family.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
their pizzas shrink after being cooked

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How is this not international news? Once again the liberal media fails at reporting the real stories.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: A 13" pizza is 33% smaller than a 15" pizza. I don't know that it's worth pitching a fit over, just leave a bad review and shop elsewhere.


It's 25% smaller.  Remove the missing portion from the 15" instead of adding it to the 13".

A 15" would be 33% bigger than a 13".

So depends on how you look at it.

The bottom line is if you're paying for a 15" pizza and they send you a 13", and the pizza is cut into 8 slices, you've just been ripped off for 2 slices of your 15".

How insane you want to get over that depends on how much you really want those 2 slices, and if you plan to ever eat there again (without spit and butt hair showing up in your red sauce).
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 680x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What do UK pizzas come with? Right Crazy Bread? I'll have the Meat Fanciers: Pepperonium, Boiled Beef, and pudding! Oh no fowl. I'm done.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)


Plan on eating that slowly over the day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should probably be more upset that someone is passing that off as a margherita pizza.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Private_Citizen: A 13" pizza is 33% smaller than a 15" pizza. I don't know that it's worth pitching a fit over, just leave a bad review and shop elsewhere.

It's 25% smaller.  Remove the missing portion from the 15" instead of adding it to the 13".

A 15" would be 33% bigger than a 13".

So depends on how you look at it.

The bottom line is if you're paying for a 15" pizza and they send you a 13", and the pizza is cut into 8 slices, you've just been ripped off for 2 slices of your 15".

How insane you want to get over that depends on how much you really want those 2 slices, and if you plan to ever eat there again (without spit and butt hair showing up in your red sauce).


This.

Don't advertise a 15" pizza and sell a 13". No different than other shrinkflation type marketing ploys.

Pizza place is just pissed they got called out.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'It was burnt, just terrible all over. Really, don't order from these people, they do not care about you.'

I always cook my pizza so it looks like that. The pizza place near work calls it "crispy."

/And now I want pizza. Time to mix up some dough and get it rising.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: A 13" pizza is 33% smaller than a 15" pizza. I don't know that it's worth pitching a fit over, just leave a bad review and shop elsewhere.


So you wouldn't complain if your boss held back 33% of your paycheck? It's only one third less than you were expecting, right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"OMG, it's only 13 inches."

That's what she said!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)


Breaking with fark's collective cynicism,
Hope it truly makes a difference, and good luck keeping the weight off!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Private_Citizen: A 13" pizza is 33% smaller than a 15" pizza. I don't know that it's worth pitching a fit over, just leave a bad review and shop elsewhere.

So you wouldn't complain if your boss held back 33% of your paycheck? It's only one third less than you were expecting, right?


User name checks out.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: 'It was burnt, just terrible all over. Really, don't order from these people, they do not care about you.'

I always cook my pizza so it looks like that. The pizza place near work calls it "crispy."

/And now I want pizza. Time to mix up some dough and get it rising.


I would much, much, much rather have a crispy overdone pizza over some undercooked garbage.
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIHb9yP7F-A
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Canterbury?  They're well known for their tales.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'ma guess this lot doesn't get invited to too many parties, at least not twice.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: steklo: [Fark user image 680x382]

[Fark user image image 500x299]


Oh lawd
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uhm, this happened in the UK and is being covered by a British tabloid.

Why are they measuring anything in inches?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they measure properly?

You have to measure from the underside of the base to get the right length...
 
steklo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: Evil Mackerel: steklo: [Fark user image 680x382]

[Fark user image image 500x299]

Oh lawd


that's a classic Fark photo from the olden days. A classic, if you will.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)


You sound no longer fat.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sell pizzas by circumference.  Make them bring the fabric tape.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They have inches in the UK?  Sure it wasn't supposed to be centimeters?
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

madgonad: Uhm, this happened in the UK and is being covered by a British tabloid.

Why are they measuring anything in inches?


Because it is a tabloid.

People in the UK have a feel for both, and inches are still used for unimportant things because old people and the... sort of people who buy tabloids, tend to think in terms of inches first.

Fark, they still use 'stone' as a measurement of weight in conversation. I have no idea why, as I don't think any scale save old large ones for weighing farm animals would use it, but I see it bandied about from time to time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So is margherita pizza better when made with a traditional crust or a thin and crispy crust? The dough ball is going to be portioned by weight either way.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)

Plan on eating that slowly over the day.


I appreciate that. It's still very hard to adjust and I'm trying to be as careful as I can. I appreciate your input and I'll be careful. Thank you. 

Somaticasual: saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)

Breaking with fark's collective cynicism,
Hope it truly makes a difference, and good luck keeping the weight off!


that's very kind of you, thank you.

The Smails Kid: saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)

You sound no longer fat.


Nope, still fat for now. It's Lapband, not liposuction.

/started at my first surgeon visit at 319, and last weight-in on Sunday I was 271.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: waxbeans: saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)

Plan on eating that slowly over the day.

I appreciate that. It's still very hard to adjust and I'm trying to be as careful as I can. I appreciate your input and I'll be careful. Thank you. Somaticasual: saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)

Breaking with fark's collective cynicism,
Hope it truly makes a difference, and good luck keeping the weight off!

that's very kind of you, thank you.

The Smails Kid: saintstryfe: I've been on liquid diet and soft diet pre-and-post-Lapband surgery for 4 weeks now, and one of my first meals is gonna be a slice of pizza. (this may sound bad, but consider before it was a whole pizza)

You sound no longer fat.

Nope, still fat for now. It's Lapband, not liposuction.

/started at my first surgeon visit at 319, and last weight-in on Sunday I was 271.


Good for you.

My BiL had the lapband surgery four years ago and says it's the best decision he's ever made.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

behind8proxies: They have inches in the UK?  Sure it wasn't supposed to be centimeters?


They've got miles and yards over there too.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know, I always hear about these stories related to food... I think it would be pretty funny to see someone show up at Home Depot and complain that the 2x4 lumber is actually 1/2 inch less in each dimension.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Size queens.
 
