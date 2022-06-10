 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 107 of WW3: Two Britons and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a pro-Russian court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. They are foreign fighters for Ukraine, captured by Russian forces. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Kyiv Independent update yet, that I can find....
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKY AND VHTS ARE STILL ALIVE!!!!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


(Yes, apparently Brian Blessed punched a polar bear)

Intense fighting is ongoing for control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, with no major changes reported in the past day, according to Ukrainian officials.
"The situation in Severodonetsk is very tense," Roman Vlasenko, head of the Severodonetsk district military administration, told Ukrainian national television.
"Fighting continues, street fighting continues. The dynamics are very great. The Russians are heavily using artillery. They have a certain advantage in terms of artillery, in terms of personnel. But they have no real success. They can't beat the guys out of Severodonetsk."
Vlasenko said that the Ukrainian military in Severodonetsk was "confident" in their defense.
On Wednesday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said most of the city was now controlled by Russian forces, although Ukrainians had retained control of Severodonetsk's industrial zone.
Hayday told Ukrainian television Friday that those fighting for Severodonetsk faced difficulty, "but they clearly understand that they are not threatened by encirclement.
"They clearly hold their positions and understand how things are developing," he said.
In an address on Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on."

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to civilian populations in Russian occupied territories of Ukraine, according to a British intelligence report published on Friday.
The report claims that access to drinking water, internet connection and phone services remain inconsistent, while Kherson "likely faces a critical shortage of medicines" and Mariupol runs the risk of a cholera outbreak.
Damage and disease: On Tuesday, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, Petro Andrushenko, warned of a potential cholera outbreak amid deteriorating sanitary conditions in the city. Last week he said that damage done to Mariupol over two months of bombardment was so severe that most basic services including electricity, gas and water were cut off and yet to be restored by Russian-backed authorities.
Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that many occupied areas remained without electricity, water or sewerage services.
In late May, Ukrainians in Kherson told CNN about critical shortages of medicine. Deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said the Russians are "driving the Kherson region into a deeper humanitarian crisis."

Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself favorably to Peter the Great, a Russian monarch from the late 17th century, using the likening to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
During a visit Thursday to an exhibition dedicated to the first Russian Emperor, Putin attempted to liken Peter the Great's conquest of Sweden in the 18th century to his own modern day military invasion of Ukraine.
In his comments, Putin argued that Peter the Great was not conquering, but rather fighting over territory that rightfully belonged to Russia.
He went on to draw a parallel to today's war in Ukraine, suggesting Russia's recent military actions - where his troops have destroyed Ukrainian cities, and killed thousands of innocent men, women and children - are justified, because Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign nation, but in fact Russian territory.
"Why did he [Peter the Great] go there?" Putin asked, "He took back and fortified. And it looks like our fate is to "take back and fortify" too, if we are going to assume that these basic values form the basis of our existence then we will succeed in the solution of the tasks that lie ahead," Putin said.
Putin continued, adding that European countries didn't recognize St. Petersburg as Russian at first, equating it to the current situation in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, that the US and European allies don't acknowledge as Russian.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in key frontline cities in the Donbas region is the same "without significant changes."
"Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on," He said in a nightly address on Thursday.
"We have a certain positive in the Zaporizhzhia region, where we manage to thwart the plans of the occupiers. We are gradually moving forward in the Kharkiv region, liberating our land. We are keeping defense in the Mykolaiv direction."
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, my, indeed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a friend that's very upset we're spending $40 billion to kill Russians.  My argument is that it's about time our defense dollars were spent on what they are intended for.  I hope it's enough, because the midterms are going to put Putin's people back in charge of our purse strings.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
⚡Ukraine's military: Russia ready to fire 40 cruise missiles from Black Sea.

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" said on June 10 that another Russian submarine has moored in the Black Sea. A total of 40 cruise missiles are ready for use now, as well as a large landing ship.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 10, 2022
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and on the lighter side...


Weeks - 15
Victories - 0
Sanctions - ♾
Economy - 🚽💩 🧻
Dead - 30,000+
Army - Stuck
Navy - Submerged
Air Force - Scared
Annual Presser - Cancelled
My sickness - Denied by Kremlin

I remain a master strategist
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) June 9, 2022
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin won't take an off-ramp.  Continuing the trend where fascist dictators don't like ramps.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

images.dailykos.comView Full Size


"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

[images.dailykos.com image 550x356]

"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view


certainly puts a hopeful light on things, lets hope its true!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't get back to sleep. Damn cats. They are lucky they are so fluffy.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indeed, let us hope Ukraine shoves the fascists back some more.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

[images.dailykos.com image 550x356]

"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view


It bogs down the Russian advance, and it ties up forces and resources that the Russians can't really replace readily. And it keeps eyes on the city while other operations are underway. It throws down a line in the sand that EVERY city is worth the effort, and the Russians have got to be evaluating their advance, as well as their own defenses from a push elsewhere. If half the Russian forces are concentrated, it makes for a much better killing ground. Keep them bottled and then loose the new artillery that they've been given, and it has a chance at breaking the advance in the region.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't get back to sleep. Damn cats. They are lucky they are so fluffy.


Maybe have a wank? Look up sammy corazon on PH, she's my go to at this point. God damn i love me some goth latinas. probably why i married one.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Harlee: Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

[images.dailykos.com image 550x356]

"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view

It bogs down the Russian advance, and it ties up forces and resources that the Russians can't really replace readily. And it keeps eyes on the city while other operations are underway. It throws down a line in the sand that EVERY city is worth the effort, and the Russians have got to be evaluating their advance, as well as their own defenses from a push elsewhere. If half the Russian forces are concentrated, it makes for a much better killing ground. Keep them bottled and then loose the new artillery that they've been given, and it has a chance at breaking the advance in the region.


Another way to phrase it, the Orcs are trying to seize ground for political reasons to please Sauron. The UA military is trying to destroy the Orc army, not hold/seize ground. its a fundamentally different approach to war fighting.

All they have to do is keep denying the orcs the entire city so they cant "claim victory". Cede ground, let them come up, smash em back with arty and night time raids, .... then repeat like waves on a beach.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Putin won't take an off-ramp.  Continuing the trend where fascist dictators don't like ramps.


Ramps are expensive.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you surrender, you will be murdered.

This won't lead to a bad outcome for Russian soldiers attempting to get Ukrainians to surrender or anything.

Once again, Putin is playing 3D chess while Obama plays checkers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any one besides Russia recognize the Donetsk People's Republic?  Is this going to be Best Ukraine verses Rest Ukraine with a lot of barbed wire and land mines separating the two?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How isn't the UK treating this as an act of war?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: How isn't the UK treating this as an act of war?


because they signed contracts with the UA military to serve?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: notmyjab: Putin won't take an off-ramp.  Continuing the trend where fascist dictators don't like ramps.

Ramps are expensive.


They ARE slippery slopes.

Trump's ramp walk: a "slippery" slope | AFP
Youtube 6bqvGXGN4DA
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: ⚡Ukraine's military: Russia ready to fire 40 cruise missiles from Black Sea.

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" said on June 10 that another Russian submarine has moored in the Black Sea. A total of 40 cruise missiles are ready for use now, as well as a large landing ship.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 10, 2022


Moored, huh? Ukraine got any more of those harpoons/neptunes?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Majin_Buu: notmyjab: Putin won't take an off-ramp.  Continuing the trend where fascist dictators don't like ramps.

Ramps are expensive.

They ARE slippery slopes.

[YouTube video: Trump's ramp walk: a "slippery" slope | AFP]


oblig.

Trump vs. Ramp - Songify 2020
Youtube ign_vZupjno
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Putin won't take an off-ramp.  Continuing the trend where fascist dictators don't like ramps.


he won't need a ramp when there's an elevator shaft with his name on it.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't foreign fighters, they both have joint British and Ukrainian citizenship (UK2)..

They're members of the Ukrainian military who served in and were captured in uniform. 

This trial is a warcrime.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: and on the lighter side...


Weeks - 15
Victories - 0
Sanctions - ♾
Economy - 🚽💩 🧻
Dead - 30,000+
Army - Stuck
Navy - Submerged
Air Force - Scared
Annual Presser - Cancelled
My sickness - Denied by Kremlin

I remain a master strategist
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) June 9, 2022


GOOD.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKY AND VHTS ARE STILL ALIVE!!!!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bujler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets Bomb Russia - Kenny Everett
Youtube FxWyZcT5_lg
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: They aren't foreign fighters, they both have joint British and Ukrainian citizenship (UK2)..

They're members of the Ukrainian military who served in and were captured in uniform. 

This trial is a warcrime.


Add it onto the pile, then.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha dally on the Dnieper in today's exciting episode:

"The Crimean Queen," or "The Spies Must Flow!"

Have a great day!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't get back to sleep. Damn cats. They are lucky they are so fluffy.

Maybe have a wank? Look up sammy corazon on PH, she's my go to at this point. God damn i love me some goth latinas. probably why i married one.


Google video search is just a farkton of butt stuff. No wonder you live in Germany 😝
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't execute them.   It would be a shame.

The prisoners have the evidence that the oligarchs who own Miami or Cleveland, etc. are innocent and that their properties shouldn't be seized or that the Russian invasion was legitimate.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x637]


caption: "bullet goes here"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: At least one of the Brits was an immigrant to Ukraine and had been serving in the Ukrainian military long before Russia invaded. Classing them as a foreign fighter incorrectly suggests they travelled to Ukraine to join the fray in response to the invasion.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Hello, everyone, and welcome to
Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!
Boris and Natasha dally on the Dnieper in today's exciting episode:
"The Crimean Queen," or "The Spies Must Flow!"
Have a great day!


good stuff, as always! really needed a chuckle after last night's hearings, so, tyty.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

[images.dailykos.com image 550x356]

"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view


much like Stalingrad. the plan was to originally leave it and just occupy enough of the west bank of the river to disrupt river traffic and be able to shell/strafe the rail network on the otherside.
but mission creep crept in and Adolf got all pissy about it.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update on the stadium from yesterday:

Expat in Kyiv
@expatua
Apparently only 1 out of the 200-300 Wagner mercenaries survived yesterday's Ukrainian strike.

ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Wagner base in the occupied Luhansk region,
Only one rashist survived.  The enemy base is located at the local stadium in Kadiivka, which the Russians brazenly occupied in 2014.  - Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk OVA

Unconfirmed rumors that Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin was there.  According to wikipedia: Progozhin is a Russian oligarch,[5] and close confidante of Russian president Vladimir Putin[6] who controls "a network of companies", including Wagner Group, a Russian government backed mercenary group accused of war crimes in the Africa, Syria, and Ukraine, and three companies accused of interference in the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Any one besides Russia recognize the Donetsk People's Republic?  Is this going to be Best Ukraine verses Rest Ukraine with a lot of barbed wire and land mines separating the two?


I expect the Luhansk People's Republic does
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Update on the stadium from yesterday:

Expat in Kyiv
@expatua
Apparently only 1 out of the 200-300 Wagner mercenaries survived yesterday's Ukrainian strike.

ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Wagner base in the occupied Luhansk region,
Only one rashist survived.  The enemy base is located at the local stadium in Kadiivka, which the Russians brazenly occupied in 2014.  - Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk OVA

Unconfirmed rumors that Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin was there.  According to wikipedia: Progozhin is a Russian oligarch,[5] and close confidante of Russian president Vladimir Putin[6] who controls "a network of companies", including Wagner Group, a Russian government backed mercenary group accused of war crimes in the Africa, Syria, and Ukraine, and three companies accused of interference in the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections.


Schadenfreude all the way down, baby!
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Uncle Ivan's logo looks pretty weird.
I'm not sure what it is supposed to be, a meatball and two french fries?
Guess that fits with the return to the old USSR way of life.



"The fast-food service, which will replace McDonald's in Russia, has selected a new logo, a spokesperson with Sistema PBO told TASS." https://t.co/42vgjeIwB2 pic.twitter.com/4kEkSFuuBf
- Samuel Bendett (@SamBendett) June 10, 2022
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

[images.dailykos.com image 550x356]

"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view


It seems like Russia has switched to a battle of attrition while Ukraine has continued with something I would call a "Tar Pit Defense".  The Russians are advancing into a soft defense until they meet enough resistance to slow or stop them.  The Ukrainians then apply just enough defense to pin them there while they chew up anything that's vulnerable, especially supply lines.  Basically let the Russians thrash around until they are exhausted then deprive them of oxygen until they just sink.

It worked brilliantly in Kyiv where the supply lines were super vulnerable.  They can't really do the direct supply line thing again but the other fronts are more vulnerable.  The Russians know this and must believe they can win by attrition, either that or Putin really is pulling a 'Hitler' here and is ordering his troops to do stupid stuff for his own ego.  My guess is the former, but the later seems possible I guess.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: The Uncle Ivan's logo looks pretty weird.
I'm not sure what it is supposed to be, a meatball and two french fries?
Guess that fits with the return to the old USSR way of life.


"The fast-food service, which will replace McDonald's in Russia, has selected a new logo, a spokesperson with Sistema PBO told TASS." https://t.co/42vgjeIwB2 pic.twitter.com/4kEkSFuuBf
- Samuel Bendett (@SamBendett) June 10, 2022


It looks like two orcs going after a baby
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia went full raspberry, the best of the jams



"Right now, the Russians have effectively put their jammers on blast so that regions of Eastern Ukraine are electromagnetic dead zones, where neither the Ukrainians nor Russians have access to communications, radars, and other sensors."https://t.co/ZXFEz8g86Z
- Samuel Bendett (@SamBendett) June 10, 2022
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Interesting analysis of the Battle of Sievierodonetsk:

"Yes, I'm a broken record: From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense.

[images.dailykos.com image 550x356]

"Isolated and exposed in a deep salient, on the wrong side of a river, Severodonetsk shouldn't be worth a single Ukrainian life. It has zero value to Ukraine's ultimate war aims, particularly since next-door Lysychansk is protected not just by the river, but by altitude, overlooking the surrounding areas.

"Russia's desperate designs on the city are similarly ill-advised. Reportedly half of its entire army in all of Ukraine has been deployed in the Severodonetsk area. Rather than use those troops around its Izyum and Popasna salients to try and encircle Ukrainian defenders in this pocket, Russia decided to assault the heavily fortified city with Ukrainian supply lines intact. This is not Mariupol, which held out for two and a half months under complete siege. Ukraine has options."

More at: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/6/9/2103074/-Ukraine-Update-Ukraine-s-strategy-in-Severodonetsk-coming-into-clearer-view


"From a military standpoint, the battle for Severodonetsk makes no military sense."

Somebody needs an editor.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Montenegro isn't a country I expect to see in the news, well pretty much ever. Maybe if Serbia goes invadey.



🇲🇪 Montenegro agreed to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Juc: Montenegro isn't a country I expect to see in the news, well pretty much ever. Maybe if Serbia goes invadey.


🇲🇪 Montenegro agreed to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022


They don't forget.

cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

monsatano: Juc: Montenegro isn't a country I expect to see in the news, well pretty much ever. Maybe if Serbia goes invadey.


🇲🇪 Montenegro agreed to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022

They don't forget.

[cms.qz.com image 450x253] [View Full Size image _x_]


wtf is tfg doing there? doesnt wanna be left behind?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, and I didn't get the full info from S&S on what he wanted me to add, but he sent me a link to this group:

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse
 
