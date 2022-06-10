 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Big deal, most people who try catfishing end up getting some dick pics   (fox59.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Ohio River, Richard Kesar, Blue catfish, Indiana, Ohio, 20-pound fish's stomach, Catfish, Mississippi River  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 1:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that's how the Fishlight™ was invented.
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


better be wearing protection
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This story is dildos.
 
fetushead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn it, Springfield! We'll have our revenge!
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 211x171]

better be wearing protection


Fisting catfish.
The world is too much with us.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He says his daughter keeps asking what was in the fish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 425x425]

And that's how the Fishlight™ was invented.


Butt why?.gif
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 425x425]

And that's how the Fishlight™ was invented.


Look for the "Made in Sweden" label
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Aw, sex toys in fish aren't for you - it's more of a Shelbyville thing." - Elon Musk

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 425x425]

And that's how the Fishlight™ was invented.


Don't play koi with me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fetushead: Damn it, Springfield! We'll have our revenge!


Why? Was the fish his attractive cousin?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Unsolicited Dik Dik pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.