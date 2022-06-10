 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Ope, nevermind   (mlive.com) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, Isabella County, Michigan, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, use of this site, social media  
•       •       •

1185 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 10:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe just cut back on all the idling.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought ignoring crime was a san francisco thing.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Police Chief: "We aren't going to go out unless we know 100% we get to kill a [Nubian], [Globalist], [Mexican], or several children of any ethnicity.  We know our rights!"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
these guys are relentless in their pursuit of not doing their jobs.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bingo Players ft. Far East Movement - Get Up (Rattle) (Official Video) | Ministry of Sound
Youtube 6_BGKyAKigs
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We need more sheriffs and deputies, and bigger military equipment for them.   It helps that the coounty is paying for the gas anyway.

ACAB   no exceptions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait maybe just let this be?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure this was a "thanks Biden" style jab, but for "non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation," why would an officer need to personally appear.  Semmes like these should be handled over the phone.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The statement is probably just behind a firewall.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought they bought gas in annual contracts.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If we can
 
drtgb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Even if they were cutting back- for any reason- it seems stupid to announce it.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Skip which calls.   School shootings.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drtgb: Even if they were cutting back- for any reason- it seems stupid to announce it.


Not if you're hoping for more crime so you can blame it on Biden.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I never really considered that big oil would be the ones to successfully defund the police.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: ACAB   no exceptions.


That is a very nuanced and enlightened take.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So basically what I'm hearing is that as long as you keep the ruckus and chaos below a certain point, we can all just go nuts and the cops won't even bother to show up...?
Interesting.
 
focusthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I watched a dashcam video of a Tesla Model Y police car chase a Mustang.  Went on for waaaay longer than I expected.  30 minutes!
Maybe at least the gasser prowlers use cruise control during pursuits?
Who needs a V8 or 6 cyl cop car anymore when turbo 4cyl are so quick these days?
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I'm sure this was a "thanks Biden" style jab, but for "non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation," why would an officer need to personally appear.  Semmes like these should be handled over the phone.


Right, shouldn't that be status quo? Isn't the economy in capitalism supposed to make things more efficient and better, even in the government?
 
bo_loo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, destroying public records...

Isn't that a crime?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

focusthis: I watched a dashcam video of a Tesla Model Y police car chase a Mustang.  Went on for waaaay longer than I expected.  30 minutes!
Maybe at least the gasser prowlers use cruise control during pursuits?
Who needs a V8 or 6 cyl cop car anymore when turbo 4cyl are so quick these days?


Where are you going to cram that 4cyl in a Tesla?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.