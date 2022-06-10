 Skip to content
(Edmonton Journal)   Man who campaigned against classes teaching kids to identify bad touching arrested for home schooling   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Edmonton, Child abuse, Elementary school, Lawyer, Helmut Berndt, Primary school, Child sexual abuse, outspoken opponent of sexual abuse education  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the exact opposite of ironic. It's a criminal pushing hard against something that might help catching him.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans attack any sort of sex education, especially for younger students, as "grooming", but that's one of the best things sex education does for kids -- it teaches them to recognize the signs of grooming.  That interrupts the weekend plans for many Republicans, though.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: This is the exact opposite of ironic. It's a criminal pushing hard against something that might help catching him.


Projection.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How is this ironic?  It was entirely predictable.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next you are going to tell me that Qanon was started by pedophiles on internet websites known for trafficking in child pornography.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rush Limbaugh went to the Dominican Republic to do that
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So much for "those who can't do, teach..."
 
lithven
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The agency investigated the household but in a 2001 report said Rosalind Berndt was insistent her husband not be charged.

"She'd say, 'Do you want to put your father in jail? He's done so many wonderful things,'" Perreault said Thursday. "The financial aspect, too. It was always, 'How are we going to survive financially if you guys do this?'"

Sounds like the mom needs to be tried as an accessory.
 
dericwater
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pedostache and all...
 
jake_lex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Rush Limbaugh went to the Dominican Republic to do that


It's hard to imagine that any figure on the political left would survive being caught going to an area known for sex tourism and underage sex trafficking with boner pills.  But that diddler Rush did.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: This is the exact opposite of ironic. It's a criminal pushing hard against something that might help catching him.


See also:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/mar/31/facebook-posts/yes-matt-gaetz-was-lone-no-vote-human-trafficking-/

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz was the lone vote in the House against an anti-human trafficking bill.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Jake Havechek: Rush Limbaugh went to the Dominican Republic to do that

It's hard to imagine that any figure on the political left would survive being caught going to an area known for sex tourism and underage sex trafficking with boner pills.  But that diddler Rush did.


He got off scot free, too.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Them christians are all alike. Whenever one outs itself as a christian, I know they either molest their children or find other children to f*ck. I've never been wrong.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
smartcdn.gprod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size


I'm not saying there's a look but...
 
Trayal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At this point I'm of the opinion that anybody advocating against this kind of education should automatically come under investigation for exactly what they're trying to enable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [smartcdn.gprod.postmedia.digital image 564x423]

I'm not saying there's a look but...


His forehead is so big it doesn't fit in the frame
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Jake Havechek: Rush Limbaugh went to the Dominican Republic to do that

It's hard to imagine that any figure on the political left would survive being caught going to an area known for sex tourism and underage sex trafficking with boner pills.  But that diddler Rush did.


Excuse me, that's "Medal of Freedom recipient, Rush Limbaugh."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: nmrsnr: This is the exact opposite of ironic. It's a criminal pushing hard against something that might help catching him.

Projection.


^child molester
 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dericwater: Pedostache and all...


Molestache....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [smartcdn.gprod.postmedia.digital image 564x423]

I'm not saying there's a look but...


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Republicans attack any sort of sex education, especially for younger students, as "grooming", but that's one of the best things sex education does for kids -- it teaches them to recognize the signs of grooming.  That interrupts the weekend plans for many Republicans, though.


I love American politics.  You guys can spin any story to attack Republicans or Democrats (depending on which side of the fence your are on)  even when the story doesn't take place in the USA and doesn't even contain any Republicans.  (Conservatives maybe but not Republicans)
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lithven: The agency investigated the household but in a 2001 report said Rosalind Berndt was insistent her husband not be charged.

"She'd say, 'Do you want to put your father in jail? He's done so many wonderful things,'" Perreault said Thursday. "The financial aspect, too. It was always, 'How are we going to survive financially if you guys do this?'"

Sounds like the mom needs to be tried as an accessory.


Came here to post this, leaving disappointed but satisfied.

All monsters are human.
 
freetomato
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like the mother is a nasty, vile POS too.

She knew about his for nearly two decades and was more worried about losing the nice things that come with being married to a successful attorney than for the safety of her children. Lock her up, too.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Republicans attack any sort of sex education, especially for younger students, as "grooming", but that's one of the best things sex education does for kids -- it teaches them to recognize the signs of grooming.  That interrupts the weekend plans for many Republicans, though.


Exactly.  The mouth-breathers on Fark and elsewhere complain about, "OMG they're teaching sex ed to eight-year-olds in Florida!!1!"  In reality, it's about preventing child abuse.

There is strong evidence for the effectiveness of child sex abuse prevention efforts in elementary schools.

• Effective child sex abuse prevention in elementary schools typically use behavioral practice and role- play, and encourage parental involvement. They teach about body ownership and children's right to control their bodies, and about communication and self-protection.

• A range of studies show significant effects on a wide range of outcomes, including behaviors in simulated at-risk situations.

• In general, parental involvement, opportunities for practice, repeated exposure, and sensitivity to developmental level were key characteristics of effective child sex abuse programs.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: This is the exact opposite of ironic. It's a criminal pushing hard against something that might help catching him.


Something we see Republican congress critters doing {cough} Matt Gaetz {cough} every day.

https://www.orlandoweekly.com/news/florida-rep-matt-gaetz-was-literally-the-only-person-to-vote-against-an-anti-human-trafficking-bill-9673322
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Helmut!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This isn't ironic, it's obvious.
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TIL that Canada has Republicans.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm starting a campaign to bring awareness that hot chicks should never look out their window while they are getting changed to see if there us a guy in the bushes masturbating while watching them. There is no reason to look out your window, and there definitely isn't a guy out there just straight jackin' it. Just don't look. You don't need to.  Just concentrate on slowly pulling those panties down, and softly rubbing down your thighs where the elastic pinches, as you pad gently over to your closet with the brown doors. Don't bother sparing a backwards glance at the window as you bend over to pick up that tight Pink Floyd Tshirt that I like so much, there's no one watching you, so don't waste your time.

Remember ladies, just don't look.

Brought to you by the Council Of Men Who Definitely Don't Hide In Your Slightly Over Watered Azaleas And Watch You Undress While Fapping
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Next you are going to tell me that Qanon was started by pedophiles on internet websites known for trafficking in child pornography.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, if someone campaigns against something like teaching kids about keeping themselves safe, then...umm....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
