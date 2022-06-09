 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Glitch at a California gas station sells a gallon for guess how much?   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
23
1342 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)



23 Comments     (+0 »)
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas station employee Michael Bolton seen mumbling something about No talent ass clown, and decimal points
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gas stations aren't the enemy.  All these stories prove is that most people will do the wrong thing if given the opportunity.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitch or a modern day Robin Hood?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We fixed the glitch."
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I applaud any measures taken to screw over the oil companies that gouge everyone with the price of fuel, this is only hurting the gas station owner. We had a gas station that had something similar happen and it cost them thousands of dollars before someone alerted them and they shut down the pumps.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish more gas stations would do that.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You missed a chance to use the "Giggity" tag, Smitty.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: The gas stations aren't the enemy.  All these stories prove is that most people will do the wrong thing if given the opportunity.


Motive.

Gas is over $7 a gallon in CA. Over $5 in the cheapest parts of the country. That's a motive to consider crime.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: That's a motive to consider crime.


I wonder if there will be a spike in gas station robberies now.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the mistake wasn't what I thought it was. What happens when gas gets over $10/gallon? The pumps all work on a setup with a single dollar and two cents, like $X.XX. Assumed they were trying to do $10.xx per gallon and lost the first digit.

Maybe we'll have to move to cents per liter like they do in Britain.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: mcsiegs: The gas stations aren't the enemy.  All these stories prove is that most people will do the wrong thing if given the opportunity.

Motive.

Gas is over $7 a gallon in CA. Over $5 in the cheapest parts of the country. That's a motive to consider crime.



Well it's now the equivalent of 8 USD in the UK now, even more elsewhere in the world.  Who knew Biden could control gas prices around the world?
 
Happyclam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: mcsiegs: The gas stations aren't the enemy.  All these stories prove is that most people will do the wrong thing if given the opportunity.

Motive.

Gas is over $7 a gallon in CA. Over $5 in the cheapest parts of the country. That's a motive to consider crime.


Do you understand cost of living and how it differs from state to state? Minimum wage in CA is $14-$15/hr. vs. $7.25 federally.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: The gas stations aren't the enemy.  All these stories prove is that most people will do the wrong thing if given the opportunity.


Yep. Like buying and selling gasoline for 5 bucks.
I'll repeat, it's awful that people charge 5 bucks for gas. And it's awful that people pay it.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: [c.tenor.com image 498x247] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bogus!

I shoulda checked first.
 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Ah, the mistake wasn't what I thought it was. What happens when gas gets over $10/gallon? The pumps all work on a setup with a single dollar and two cents, like $X.XX. Assumed they were trying to do $10.xx per gallon and lost the first digit.

Maybe we'll have to move to cents per liter like they do in Britain.


I think the impending riots and mobs will be a bigger issue if gas is that high.

/much more concerned about the price of heating oil going into the fall/winter
//likely going to have a lot of frozen people going into 2023
 
aperson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So is the gas station on the hook for that, or can they make an insurance claim.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any time I get gas in my work van, I always end the cents in .69. Sometimes I overshoot, and gotta put another dollar ( or two or three, and the gas starts climbing up the pipe, but this is important.) in, but alway end with 69.
I figure it would make for an interesting charge report, but sadly no one has ever noticed.
 
Katwang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This was more like human error than a glitch. Someone forgot to add an extra digit to the price. I know we all want to stick it to the man but he is not at your corner mom n pop gas station. Prices were set long before that oil came out of the ground.
A large Midwest chain is coming to my area. 3 stations within two blocks of it closed months before ground was even broken. I wouldn't mind paying them $7 for a tank and going about my day.
 
