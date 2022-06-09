 Skip to content
(CNN) And how did right wing news handle the first night of Jan 6 Committee coverage? Like every other night of their existence: lies and projection
    Fox News Channel, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox's Tucker Carlson, News Corporation, Fox Business Network  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

//yes, fark this guy too
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Considering that they blatantly advertised for the rally, and tried to downplay that the rioters were 'just tourists' is it any wonder?

At some point, they've got to wonder if they're going to see the DOJ at their doorstep.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.


Define "working," because from where I sit the Democrats are still projected to lose hard in November because of these screaming liars.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't Saudi Arabia the biggest stakeholder in Fox News? If so, cannot the network be deemed a foreign agent?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem with this strategy is that when they get into the inevitable conversation argument with the liberals, they will be completely unaware of what was shown so they won't have any talking points ready.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL..CNN and MSNBC aired the Jan-06 coverage and saw their ratings tank.  Obviously, Fox News is to blame...

Smh .
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nmrsnr: Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.

Define "working," because from where I sit the Democrats are still projected to lose hard in November because of these screaming liars.


Are they? The GOP has a massively uphill climb in the Senate races that get worse each week, and gerrymandering was a wash for both parties in the House.

A handful of seats may flip on both sides in the House but it's still a long way to November and the summer is just getting started.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right-wing media response to the fact Republicans tried to depose the lawfully elected US president:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.

Define "working," because from where I sit the Democrats are still projected to lose hard in November because of these screaming liars.


Maybe so, but that's because Republicans have rigged elections and stacked the courts.
None of that changes the fact that EVERYONE knows Republicans are liars and traitors.
The lies aren't working anymore. That phase is over.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The right-wing media response to the fact Republicans tried to depose the lawfully elected US president:
[Fark user image 300x328]


We would have also have accepted:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: LOL..CNN and MSNBC aired the Jan-06 coverage and saw their ratings tank.  Obviously, Fox News is to blame...

Smh .


Kinda telling that you hear about how a concerted effort to overthrow the US government clearly was orchestrated and occurred, and your only response is "yeah, but the TV ratings on the reporting isn't good. So it's dumb."

Ratings over Country. How very Trumpian of you.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually watched Fox Nooz for part of the time just to see how they were covering it. They spent most of the time absolutely indignant that the Dems didn't fortify the capitol to protect it, so it's clearly the Dems' fault because they didn't protect the capitol from the Republican mob. So basically, "you didn't prevent us from doing this so it's your fault."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching the hearings on CNN via The YouTube TV and the audio sync was bad, a beat off from the video, and the first thing I thought was, "How soon before Alex Jones puts up some CNN broadcast clips and claims that the voices were over-dubbed deep-fake by the Deep State AI?"

/heh, heh "beat off."
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: I actually watched Fox Nooz for part of the time just to see how they were covering it. They spent most of the time absolutely indignant that the Dems didn't fortify the capitol to protect it, so it's clearly the Dems' fault because they didn't protect the capitol from the Republican mob. So basically, "you didn't prevent us from doing this so it's your fault."


Which is the exact same message 99% of the time from a group of "progressive" posters here.

Hmmm.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pitched "Jan 6th the Day Innocent Patriotic Tourists were Attached by Antifa Police" but Fox said they had enough standing art and footage of other stuff to fill out the night.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: The problem with this strategy is that when they get into the inevitable conversation argument with the liberals, they will be completely unaware of what was shown so they won't have any talking points ready.


It's not that hard.
"Why concentrate on something that happened 2 years ago when failed Biden policies are raising gas pump prices to 8 dollars a gallon today."
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I was watching the hearings on CNN via The YouTube TV and the audio sync was bad, a beat off from the video, and the first thing I thought was, "How soon before Alex Jones puts up some CNN broadcast clips and claims that the voices were over-dubbed deep-fake by the Deep State AI?"

/heh, heh "beat off."


Already happening

https://www.thedailybeast.com/jan-6-organizer-ali-alexander-has-meltdown-as-jan-6-committee-lays-out-its-case-in-primetime-hearing

Happened immediately, in fact.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: LOL..CNN and MSNBC aired the Jan-06 coverage and saw their ratings tank.  Obviously, Fox News is to blame...

Smh .


Hey look, we found Mark Burnett's alt....
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.

Define "working," because from where I sit the Democrats are still projected to lose hard in November because of these screaming liars.


The media would never lie to us, people don't try to manipulate polls, and as always HORSE RACE because ratings.

Sure, things aren't great right now for Dems with "inflation" (price gouging) and gas prices, and yes we are getting closer to the elections with about 5 months left, but a LOT can happen in 5 months.

I mean, since the Rs thought 2020 was acceptable, maybe based on inflation and gas prices Biden can declare martial law and we can suspend elections. I mean, it would have been okay in 2020, so it would be kosher now, right?!?!
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had Jason Whitlock on? That guy hates black people more than anyone else I've seen.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: EvilEgg: The problem with this strategy is that when they get into the inevitable conversation argument with the liberals, they will be completely unaware of what was shown so they won't have any talking points ready.

It's not that hard.
"Why concentrate on something that happened 2 years ago when failed Biden policies are raising gas pump prices to 8 dollars a gallon today."


I was happy when gas went up when we invaded Iraq and I'm happy about it now. The only reason people care about MPG at all is because of rising gas prices. Keep it rising so we pollute less.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.


I don't agree at all.

Fox is sealing the bubble and it will work. I have old high school friends who live in small towns and only associate with like minded people. Nothing... nothing gets through that bubble.

They've been brainwashed for years and can hand wave away anything. One truly believes that Jan 6 was was the direct result of  Antifa burning cities to the ground the summer before. If you recall, Fox ran with the Seattle riots 24/7  like the world was ending.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think there needs to be some kind of barrier to entry to calling yourself "News" you can't call yourself a cop without a badge, a doctor without a degree, a firefighter without required certs.

It's a freaking dangerous line to walk and who and how those regulations get set is tenative, I don't know maybe you can unless someone brings the case against you that some significant % of your reporting is inaccurate, requires retractions or edits, or some other bar. It doesn't keep you from spreading your bullshiat, you just can't call it "news"

Putting a few break checks in place so news is more accurate and less fast seems kind of sensible in the age where rumors are instantly around the world destroying someone's life before we find out it was actually Todd Ackin who was the serial killer but Tod Ehkin is already in the hospital and fired.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinclair Broadcasting was off and running making sure the "other side" reacted to the unbalanced committee with only two GOP members making "claims".

Here they inserted their "news" into the CW network which runs off the same broadcast cluster (like channels 6.1, 6.2, 6.3, etc) that their local NBC affiliate has.  The other Sinclair station, local FOX, was too enthralled with a game show to air anything else during the two hour presentation.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Sure, things aren't great right now for Dems with "inflation" (price gouging) and gas prices, and yes we are getting closer to the elections with about 5 months left, but a LOT can happen in 5 months.


Yeah.  It can get a lot worse.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.

I don't agree at all.

Fox is sealing the bubble and it will work. I have old high school friends who live in small towns and only associate with like minded people. Nothing... nothing gets through that bubble.

They've been brainwashed for years and can hand wave away anything. One truly believes that Jan 6 was was the direct result of  Antifa burning cities to the ground the summer before. If you recall, Fox ran with the Seattle riots 24/7  like the world was ending.


These would be the same communities who all got infected with COVID?
Not exactly a big threat there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: EvilEgg: The problem with this strategy is that when they get into the inevitable conversation argument with the liberals, they will be completely unaware of what was shown so they won't have any talking points ready.

It's not that hard.
"Why concentrate on something that happened 2 years ago when failed Biden policies are raising gas pump prices to 8 dollars a gallon today."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: EvilEgg: The problem with this strategy is that when they get into the inevitable conversation argument with the liberals, they will be completely unaware of what was shown so they won't have any talking points ready.

It's not that hard.
"Why concentrate on something that happened 2 years ago when failed Biden policies are raising gas pump prices to 8 dollars a gallon today."


Oh yeah.....Republican patriotism

"I know that they tried to overthrow a legitimately elected government but have you seen how these prices are affecting my profits?"
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: I'm starting to think there needs to be some kind of barrier to entry to calling yourself "News" you can't call yourself a cop without a badge, a doctor without a degree, a firefighter without required certs.

It's a freaking dangerous line to walk and who and how those regulations get set is tenative, I don't know maybe you can unless someone brings the case against you that some significant % of your reporting is inaccurate, requires retractions or edits, or some other bar. It doesn't keep you from spreading your bullshiat, you just can't call it "news"

Putting a few break checks in place so news is more accurate and less fast seems kind of sensible in the age where rumors are instantly around the world destroying someone's life before we find out it was actually Todd Ackin who was the serial killer but Tod Ehkin is already in the hospital and fired.


Legally, Fox News is an entertainment channel.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: LOL..CNN and MSNBC aired the Jan-06 coverage and saw their ratings tank.  Obviously, Fox News is to blame...

Smh .


Ah dammit I was hoping you were dead
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: menschenfresser: I actually watched Fox Nooz for part of the time just to see how they were covering it. They spent most of the time absolutely indignant that the Dems didn't fortify the capitol to protect it, so it's clearly the Dems' fault because they didn't protect the capitol from the Republican mob. So basically, "you didn't prevent us from doing this so it's your fault."

Which is the exact same message 99% of the time from a group of "progressive" posters here.

Hmmm.


Seems odd that you're going the 'divide the supporters of the party that's actually investigating an attempted insurrection against the United States' route in a thread about the right wing coverup of an attempted insurrection  against the United States

Like it's an attempted distraction.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Lucky LaRue: LOL..CNN and MSNBC aired the Jan-06 coverage and saw their ratings tank.  Obviously, Fox News is to blame...

Smh .

Ah dammit I was hoping you were dead


Yeah my first thought was 'aw jeez they're bringing these old butt boils back out? It's gonna be one of those days.'
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the "ruling class" was giving "yet another lecture about January 6."

This is him stubbornly, and disingenuously, standing by his narrative that 1/6 was justified - "legitimate political discourse".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: snowshovel: EvilEgg: The problem with this strategy is that when they get into the inevitable conversation argument with the liberals, they will be completely unaware of what was shown so they won't have any talking points ready.

It's not that hard.
"Why concentrate on something that happened 2 years ago when failed Biden policies are raising gas pump prices to 8 dollars a gallon today."

[Fark user image image 425x275]


Unfortunately people don't vote based on logical flaws. They vote based on how they feel, and they'll be a lot of people who feel that high prices suck, and the coup attempt was something that didn't affect them.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Carlson sounded like an amateur magician who tries to distract kids when a performance falls apart..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone that posted anything about the J6 committee on TrUth sOcial is having their acct permanently suspended because hail Trump.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Violent crime is making cities impossible to live in, and more than one hundred thousand Americans ODed on drugs last year. Why isn't there a prime time hearing about any of that?"

Lol -- he wouldn't like the academic, fact-based questions, answers & solutions coming from a Democratic House committee charged with looking into those issues, either
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Lucky LaRue: LOL..CNN and MSNBC aired the Jan-06 coverage and saw their ratings tank.  Obviously, Fox News is to blame...

Smh .

Kinda telling that you hear about how a concerted effort to overthrow the US government clearly was orchestrated and occurred, and your only response is "yeah, but the TV ratings on the reporting isn't good. So it's dumb."

Ratings over Country. How very Trumpian of you.


Talking points haven't come out, and lucky is not exactly a rocket scientist.  This is the best he can come up with what he was given to work with.  Give him a couple hours - he will review his talking points and parrot them like the good dittohead he is.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x296]


....please tell me people aren't this delusional.

"Trying to get out of the building..."

Like holy fark
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when the spankings start getting handed out to Trump and the GQP. Till then it's business as usual cause they'll believe they got away with it while pushing for midterms.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: lordjupiter: menschenfresser: I actually watched Fox Nooz for part of the time just to see how they were covering it. They spent most of the time absolutely indignant that the Dems didn't fortify the capitol to protect it, so it's clearly the Dems' fault because they didn't protect the capitol from the Republican mob. So basically, "you didn't prevent us from doing this so it's your fault."

Which is the exact same message 99% of the time from a group of "progressive" posters here.

Hmmm.

Seems odd that you're going the 'divide the supporters of the party that's actually investigating an attempted insurrection against the United States' route in a thread about the right wing coverup of an attempted insurrection  against the United States

Like it's an attempted distraction.



That's not what I'm doing.  I'm pointing out that a lot of the leftists here carry water for Republicans by constantly blaming Dems for not stopping Republicans.

This is being done by people who have admitted they'd rather vote for Trump or Gohmert than a moderate Dem, but claim to be "progressive".

If you want party unity or some kind of alliance between moderates and leftists start casting your eye in that direction because that's where the fracture is coming from.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

physt: Weaver95: The lies aren't working anymore. Screaming them louder... isn't working either.

I don't agree at all.

Fox is sealing the bubble and it will work. I have old high school friends who live in small towns and only associate with like minded people. Nothing... nothing gets through that bubble.

They've been brainwashed for years and can hand wave away anything. One truly believes that Jan 6 was was the direct result of  Antifa burning cities to the ground the summer before. If you recall, Fox ran with the Seattle riots 24/7  like the world was ending.



People in cults don't abandon them when doomsday comes and goes.  They double down.

MAGA is a cult and they're only going to get more desperate.

Entire generations are lost as far as opinions and voting.  The only hope is to ensure younger generations don't follow, and prevent current radicals from destroying the country.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I was watching the hearings on CNN via The YouTube TV and the audio sync was bad, a beat off from the video, and the first thing I thought was, "How soon before Alex Jones puts up some CNN broadcast clips and claims that the voices were over-dubbed deep-fake by the Deep State AI?"

/heh, heh "beat off."


I need more coffee.

I had to do a double take when I read 'i beat off from the video' instead of 'a beat off from the video'.

To whomever had to get new coffee this morning be cause of the courtroom poo flinging song, i feel your pain.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I first heard the adage "you can fool all  of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but not all of the people all of the time" I thought the "some of the people all of the time" group was like 10%.

Turns out it's more like 40%, and they vote.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clearly this is all affecting 'some' repubs, I mean, even Betsy here is jumping the trump ship

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/09/politics/betsy-devos-trump-january-6/index.html
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So if every other network provides complicit in collusion and spreading a propagandized message, what does that make Fox News? An accessory to the crime?
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They still market to viewers who think the election was stolen and that Jan 6 was a righteous effort.   That they didn't all go in 2nd amendmenting showed restraint.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp, when you let blm and antifias riot for over a decade unchecked, what did you expect?
 
