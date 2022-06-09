 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune) Uvalde Police Chief Arredondo breaks his silence, claims he was not in charge during the shooting, left his radios behind because they don't work indoors, blames locked door for the 77 minute delay
    Police, Constable, Pete Arredondo, Law enforcement agency, officer shot, Police officer, chief of police, Uvalde school district  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I ran out of gas. I... I had a flat tire. I didn't have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from out of town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. Locusts! It wasn't my fault, I swear to God!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So Dante eventually went into law enforcement?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This door of which he speaks. Is this the door that parents, including some cops, used to enter the school and bring their kids out to safety?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let him meet the parents. I'm sure his silence won't be all that breaks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bawcawk!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to submitting your resignation when you and your team screwed up so badly?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, it's a good thing that cops don't have to ever face locked doors in their normal line of duty...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Boy, it's a good thing that cops don't have to ever face locked doors in their normal line of duty...


I guess they hardened them really good.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same door they originally falsely claimed was left unlocked?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops need to feed their lunatic backers excuses, no matter how lame.  The people with the "I Support Our Police" signs in their yards are taking a real beating lately, the poor fascists.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Is this the same door they originally falsely claimed was left unlocked?


Different door.  That was the outside door,
.

This is the door into the classroom.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: no1curr: Is this the same door they originally falsely claimed was left unlocked?

Different door.  That was the outside door,
.

This is the door into the classroom.


Pretty sad to be defeated by a door, however

(Read the article? Are you mad?)
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The craziest claim is that they were undergoing hostage negotiation tactics while there will still audible sounds of gunfire. They had absolutely no methods of communication with this psychopath and didn't even attempt to do so
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sometimes they can take a while to find...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He used the "I'm driving through a tunnel and and losing signal" bit incompetent underlings pull when they're about to miss a deadline?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I worked in a Faraday cage once and firefighter radios work in there just fine. Did they cheap out on their radios?

Given their obvious lack of character and ethics, yeah... They bought cheap radios and pocketed the difference.

/transformer went blammo
//are PCBs delicious or what!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I worked in a Faraday cage once and firefighter radios work in there just fine. Did they cheap out on their radios?

Given their obvious lack of character and ethics, yeah... They bought cheap radios and pocketed the difference.

/transformer went blammo
//are PCBs delicious or what!


I have a feeling that all the equipment in Uvaldi is for cosplay.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farking doors man.....farking..doors....

Why is the status of a door so farking important here?? Doors open, doors close, doors break..
(Screws fall it, the world is an imperfect place!) ... Doors are no excuse nor explanation for
anything that happened in this situation..


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anything to obfuscate that they probably knew about the shooter well ahead of time and did nothing, like every cop ever, and did everything possible to ensure as many kids got killed as possible.
 
Blink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, a locked door?

My bad, it's all good now -- I didn't realize the depth of the difficulties you had -- I'm sure those dead kids will rest easily now.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I understand that absolutely no explanation would have been anything near satisfactory, but "I intentionally left my radio behind (along with everyone else around me, apparently) and stood outside because we couldn't find the keys" really didn't make him seem more competent.
 
wademh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did the school have a Knox box with a master key?
Doesn't code require one?
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA:One of Arredondo's most consequential decisions was immediate. Within seconds of arriving at the northeast entrance of Robb Elementary around 11:35 a.m., he left his police and campus radios outside the school.
To Arredondo, the choice was logical. An armed killer was loose on the campus of the elementary school. Every second mattered. He wanted both hands free to hold his gun, ready to aim and fire quickly and accurately if he encountered the gunman.

So... The chief of police, who's supposed to be in charge of a situation like this, left his only method of communication behind while he stood outside a door doing nothing while waiting for a janitor to get their keys...

Does he really think we're going to have a better opinion of him now that he's admitted this?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I understand that absolutely no explanation would have been anything near satisfactory, but "I intentionally left my radio behind (along with everyone else around me, apparently) and stood outside because we couldn't find the keys" really didn't make him seem more competent.


But the wire smacked him when he ran!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What happened to submitting your resignation when you and your team screwed up so badly?


In Japan, you must always commit suicide to avoid embarrassment.
 
tothekor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny. They never seem to have problems with locked doors during no-knock warrants. Hmmm.
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a school police department with 6 officers (I don't understand it either), it's only responsibility is to protect the students, or provide sinecures for the connected.

And they were not prepared for the worst case scenario. I'm willing to bet they have repeatedly bragged about the training and preparations they have put in to making sure it doesn't happen here, which translates into we went to paid training in order to expense our evenings at senor tadpoles.

I wonder if the fire department is called they hang around while the house burns because they can't find the hoses.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, it worked at the academy...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: [Fark user image image 300x294]


If that were the case in society today these useless dregs would have done just that each on their 21st.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess there were no windows to these two particular classroom. (I can't ever seem to find that fact because it gets cloudy 'with shouts backs to police being heard'.)

It still seems to me that renting a high powered saw could have been managed in under 77 minutes in order to get through that door.

SOMETHING

But the keys worked too, I guess.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe I don't know what a "hardened" door is, however a 12 gauge to a door lock usually works.
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, he just had his nails done.
 
Koodz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: TFA:One of Arredondo's most consequential decisions was immediate. Within seconds of arriving at the northeast entrance of Robb Elementary around 11:35 a.m., he left his police and campus radios outside the school.
To Arredondo, the choice was logical. An armed killer was loose on the campus of the elementary school. Every second mattered. He wanted both hands free to hold his gun, ready to aim and fire quickly and accurately if he encountered the gunman.

So... The chief of police, who's supposed to be in charge of a situation like this, left his only method of communication behind while he stood outside a door doing nothing while waiting for a janitor to get their keys...

Does he really think we're going to have a better opinion of him now that he's admitted this?


What happened to pockets and belts? Why did he need to leave the radios behind to hold his gun?

I know it's all lies but can we at least get good lies? Or is the unbelievability the point because you either support the cops because you support them or you don't?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only you cops carried something on your hips that could open a door. You seem to shoot everything else with impunity, why not a f#cking door?
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Blink: Oh, a locked door?

My bad, it's all good now -- I didn't realize the depth of the difficulties you had -- I'm sure those dead kids will rest easily now.


The upside is you can pretty much defeat a no knock raid in uvalde by locking your door.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those cops had EVERY advantage: they outnumbered their opponent, had better equipment and better training.
They let those kids die, because there is no other possible explanation.
 
havocmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of these responders who waiting in the hallway have felt and remorse yet. Wouldn't surprise me if one or two ate their own service round for breakfast one day.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
should've told him they had a no-knock warrant.  he would've got that door down in no time and shot everyone inside
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why this incompetent and unrepentant asshole is still working for the city in any capacity is beyond comprehension.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He didn't want to break the door, because that is destruction of government property.

AND THAT IS ILLEGAL!!!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:
Thinking he was the first officer to arrive and wanting to waste no time, Arredondo believed that carrying the radios would slow him down. One had a whiplike antenna that would hit him as he ran. The other had a clip that Arredondo knew would cause it to fall off his tactical belt during a long run.
Arredondo said he knew from experience that the radios did not work in some school buildings.
Arredondo said he knew from experience that the radios did not work in some school buildings.
...
One of Arredondo's most consequential decisions was immediate. Within seconds of arriving at the northeast entrance of Robb Elementary around 11:35 a.m., he left his police and campus radios outside the school.
To Arredondo, the choice was logical. An armed killer was loose on the campus of the elementary school. Every second mattered. He wanted both hands free to hold his gun, ready to aim and fire quickly and accurately if he encountered the gunman.

WTF?

The radio might not work all the way back to the station or whatever, but if anyone is nearby they can relay messages.

And if it took him 77 minutes to get in there, I don't think he was doing much running to worry about getting hit by the antenna.

I could see not wearing the radio on your belt constantly as it's a pain getting into and out of a vehicle, and it getting tangled up in your seat belt (which is why so many cops don't wear a seatbelt, and why someone needs to come up with a better system), and I could see being in such an adrenaline rush to not grab your radio when charging in there.

But his excuses are pretty damned weak.  It didn't work in some buildings... what about this building?  Did he know they didn't work here?

I could see the command person not having a radio if you had a full ICS setup with a communications group, etc... solely to keep them from getting overwhelmed by chatter.  But that's for like a 100+ person deployment.  Instead you just stay on a different channel and have the comma folks relay to you.

/expects this to make it into FEMA ICS training
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know what this calls for...

More police funding so one day they can defeat those doors. And tax cuts for the rich.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

olorin604: It's a school police department with 6 officers (I don't understand it either), it's only responsibility is to protect the students, or provide sinecures for the connected.

And they were not prepared for the worst case scenario. I'm willing to bet they have repeatedly bragged about the training and preparations they have put in to making sure it doesn't happen here, which translates into we went to paid training in order to expense our evenings at senor tadpoles.

I wonder if the fire department is called they hang around while the house burns because they can't find the hoses.


Yeah, you'd think the school police department would have access to keys to the schools.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The only thing that was important to me at this time was to save as many teachers and children as possible," Arredondo said.

I think there is a lot of truth in his statement.  What he is saying is that he needed to be the hero in this situation and he wasn't going to let any scenario play out in which he was not the badass who got to put a cap in the shooter.  If that meant that twenty kids die while he tries to figure out a way to come out as the great savior, well, so be it.

I can't possibly say it enough: Fark this asshole.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: You know what this calls for...

More police funding so one day they can defeat those doors. And tax cuts for the rich.


There was a thread yesterday about their plans to hire a lot more police
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Being hated but not feared is never a good place to be....and that's where these cops are right now.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If he did have his radio this is what I imagine the conversation would've been:

"Uh, everything is under control. Situation normal.

"What happened?"

"Uh, had a slight weapons malfunction. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
