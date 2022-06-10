 Skip to content
(MSN)   Judge recuses herself after dodging defendant's flung feces in Harris County courtroom. Well ain't that some shat   (msn.com) divider line
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Nwigwe asked visiting Judge Belinda Hill if she liked peanut butter "

Well?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That incident happened Tuesday when Nwigwe asked visiting Judge Belinda Hill if she liked peanut butter, officials said.

"Nutella" would have been more appropriate. Or he needs to see a physician.

/Hu Flung Pu
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We're doing the plea in there in case there's a surprise," Bell said.

It's like:
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Only with Mr. Hankey.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"the defendant, Jaccorick Nwigwe..."

Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe

In the courtroom, the quiet courtroom, the defendant poops tonight...
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pert: "the defendant, Jaccorick Nwigwe..."

Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe

In the courtroom, the quiet courtroom, the defendant poops tonight...


You owe me a new cup of coffee.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pert: "the defendant, Jaccorick Nwigwe..."

Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe, Nwigwe

In the courtroom, the quiet courtroom, the defendant poops tonight...


At least he didn't hakuna her tatas...
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If enough judges recuse themselves for this, you can't be convicted of anything because each trial requires a judge. I expect this to be defense used by Trump and his acolytes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He apparently has a facebook page. He wears a lot of white for a poo-flinger.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back in simpler times this guy would be in an insane asylum playing with the missing chunk of his brain in a jar and getting happy little(big) electrical jolts while strapped to a gurney when he misbehaved.

Or he would've "disappeared" after pissing off the wrong person and no one would put in any real effort into looking for him.
 
