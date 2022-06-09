 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   ♪ Wheat kings and pretty things / Wait and see what tomorrow brings... ♪   (thestar.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Russia, Ukraine's agriculture minister, Agriculture, Ukraine, House of Commons agriculture committee, press conference, Ukrainians, Russian language  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This will be an obscure headline for anyone outside Canada,and maybe the northern border states,subby. Well done.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: This will be an obscure headline for anyone outside Canada,and maybe the northern border states,subby. Well done.


Username checks out

/I won't spoil it here either
 
McFarkus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: This will be an obscure headline for anyone outside Canada,and maybe the northern border states,subby. Well done.


Nah, ya got some hip folks in Maryland
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems a bit of an oversight not to burn the grain before retreating or being overrun.  Scorched Earth Defense 101:  Burn the fields, burn the granaries.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Seems a bit of an oversight not to burn the grain before retreating or being overrun.  Scorched Earth Defense 101:  Burn the fields, burn the granaries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course Putin doesn't use the looted grain to feed the conscripts. He sells it on the grey market to line his pockets.
 
sniderman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sung to the tune of The Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams"

/I traveled the world and the Seven Seas...
/Everybody's looking for something...
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"They are now taking this grain to Russia. They mix it with Russian grain and claim that the origin of this grain is Russia," he said.

Well, when you factor in Putin's delusions that the baltics and Ukraine belong to Russia, they don't think it's a lie. I mean, it is. But...the deluded are going to delude.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.