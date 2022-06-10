 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Drop a fake C note at the airport bar and hop a flight? Yeah. Now try the old "These aren't even my pants" excuse and if the courthouse has Wi-Fi, read all about yourself on Fark   (wpxi.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Constable, excuse police, State troopers, WESTMORELAND COUNTY, snack bar  
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots think it's a funny "prank", butvits a big honking chsrge
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Idiots think it's a funny "prank", butvits a big honking chsrge


I can tell from your post that your Arnold Palmers we're not counterfeit.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

What drink did he buy?
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*were*
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
State troopers are also looking into a suspect who was wanted for passing fake $100 bills at two Dollar General stores in Derry Township within 10 minutes of each other last month.

"You sure you want to break this here? I only have ones."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The pants excuse is comedy gold.

You could always say you found the bill outside the pilot's lounge, rolled up with some kind of white powder on it.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've tried numerous times over the years to mix a tasty Arnold Palmer, but it always ends up a Long Island ice tea instead. Some day.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was he flying America? Those guys are getting a reputation for identifying the wrong person.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The pants excuse is comedy gold.


Your honor, my client merely found the pants and counterfeit money and was turning the fake money in to the airport bartender. He thought the drink was a reward for his patriotic act. I move for all charges to be dismissed immediately. My client is an American hero and should be recognized as such.
 
