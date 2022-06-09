 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Corn passes through intact   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, United States, Good Morning America, Judge, Civil procedure, ABC News, American Broadcasting Company, English-language films, According to Jim  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
corn
Youtube j8qp3ITVqY0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We are very pleased the Court acknowledged the complete lack of merit to the claims asserted against Mr. Corn.

No, that's not what the court said at all. They said that the statute of limitations on the underlying crime which was the basis of the claimants tort had expired. That's VERY far from saying that claim lacked merit and you damn well know it. Be happy you won on a technicality and stop trying to be the PR person for your client you weasel.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For Subby:

gifimage.netView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a load of crap.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No joke...this commercial was on the radio when I was in college...late 1990s:

Corn Nuts Commercial - The Real Radio Jingle
Youtube dS18jHMmhAI
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also:

Seinfeld Auditions
Youtube vha4V-eh7Ps
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: We are very pleased the Court acknowledged the complete lack of merit to the claims asserted against Mr. Corn.

No, that's not what the court said at all. They said that the statute of limitations on the underlying crime which was the basis of the claimants tort had expired. That's VERY far from saying that claim lacked merit and you damn well know it. Be happy you won on a technicality and stop trying to be the PR person for your client you weasel.


And there's also this at the end of the article:

ABC News later said in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that it had fired Corn after investigating the assault accusations against him.

That sounds like a detail that an enterprising journalist might have looked into a little more closely.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: For Subby:

[gifimage.net image 399x324] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thank you. It's not often I can get a green.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.