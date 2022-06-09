 Skip to content
(The Gazette)   Iowa vows to replace dozens of deteriorated purple streetlights, because purple is a Minnesota thing and they aren't Minnesota   (thegazette.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol, my town probably bought these, or must be from the same company. At least the purple is different, if a bit stupid and very low quality lighting. We only got 1 street done before the city realized the issue. Hopefully it won't be a sunk cost contract. It's been 2 months, haven't seen any more go up.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Useful article. I live in urban Minnesota and was wondering why all the lights were suddenly always purple outside of football season and in Saint Paul.
 
pheelix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That happened along a huge swath of I43/94 in downtown Milwaukee a couple years ago.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe put some shades on them so they don't glare like in TFA while you're at it.  Bluish white bright light is murder on night vision and a big factor why the dark sections of the Turner Turnpike are less crash prone than the newly-lit Bristow-Sapulpa segment or the red-hued sodium-lamp lit segments near the original interchanges.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Baltimore had a bunch of them, and not just on Ravens game-day.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
what if you like purple ??
 
omg bbq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LEDs nuts.

Or something.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My old college installed a bunch of ugly purplish-blue lights along all the walkways on campus during my senior year. Like, really ugly and half blinding.

Which is why I have a great drunk story about me, a guy named Bubba, a bottle of tequila, and a crowbar.

/you can fill in the blanks
 
