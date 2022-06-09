 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Authorities warn of an upsnake in tick encounters ... wait, reverse that   (abc4.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Snake, Draper Animal Services, rattlesnake encounters, Reptile, Weekend, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Rattlesnake, KILL  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you hear a rattle, don't panic."
Sorry, my brain don't take those kinds of directions.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's upsnake?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good.   this planet has had enough of our shiat.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the best thing is to avoid snakes and not get bit by a snake.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: So the best thing is to avoid snakes and not get bit by a snake.


Or don't be outside?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was in my apartment one day, and a lady came knocking. She had some little snake in her apartment that needed dealing with. Being the big burly 25 year old man, I had to go solve the problem. I took an oven mitt, expecting the worst. But I follow her across to find it's a large worm.

Apart from the misidentification of the worm, I was the first man she went to across the complex. I guess she saw me as rather intimidating from a long way. The wasps I keep spraying are worse than even a snake the size of that worm.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Recently, Draper Animal Services (DAS) reported an increase in rattlesnake encounters this year, particularly in and around the area of the Orson Smith Trail.
In order to prevent getting bit, DAS is reminding residents to avoid the snakes if they find themselves in contact with one.

how about just avoiding the Orson Smith Trail ???
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.