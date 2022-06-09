 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KWQC Quad Cities)   Grabs popc--WAIT, WHAT   (kwqc.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Popcorn, Movie theater, Memorial Day, popcorn shortage, movie theaters, Profit, Film, Memorial Day weekend thanks  
•       •       •

1837 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 9:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes, we've been through this last week. Thanks Obama, and such as.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to find a GF with a giant purse and invest in cargo pants.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Movie theaters will have to find something else to make 5000% profit on? How about fizzy sugar water. Oh wait...
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we can still dr

https://cdispatch.com/news/2022-05-14/business-as-liquor-store-owners-compete-for-hard-to-find-bottles-some-turn-to-bots/

OH GODDAMMIT!!!
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tide pods it is then.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Tide pods it is then.


images.heb.comView Full Size


Popcorn...corn syrup. Close enough.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS. Enough with the doom mongering.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main reason that popcorn has been in theaters since probably forever is because it's cheap to make and quiet when eaten.  Bringing a bag of Doritos to eat during a movie will probably get your ass kicked.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some farkers scoffed at the notion of investing in Popcorn Futures just one year ago.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could
might
are at risk

would you put any money on something like that ?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sell the melted butter flavored substance for people to chug. That's all they want anyway.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙄🙄🙄

What's next for click bait? A butter shortage? A soda shortage?
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The main reason that popcorn has been in theaters since probably forever is because it's cheap to make and quiet when eaten.  Bringing a bag of Doritos to eat during a movie will probably get your ass kicked.


What if I brought a party-size bag and shared?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: 🙄🙄🙄

What's next for click bait? A butter shortage? A soda shortage?


why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunkquill: Jake Havechek: The main reason that popcorn has been in theaters since probably forever is because it's cheap to make and quiet when eaten.  Bringing a bag of Doritos to eat during a movie will probably get your ass kicked.

What if I brought a party-size bag and shared?


Hell yeah.  I'm not opposed to chomping some Doritos and watching a flick but other people might.  I haven't been to the movies in a long time anyway.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunkquill: Jake Havechek: The main reason that popcorn has been in theaters since probably forever is because it's cheap to make and quiet when eaten.  Bringing a bag of Doritos to eat during a movie will probably get your ass kicked.

What if I brought a party-size bag and shared?


Then I would be several rows above you with a mouth open expecting a three-point shot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Movies are damn loud anyway, so maybe chips or Doritos might be okay.   Imagine going to a movie and chowing down on a meatball sub or a bowl of spaghetti though.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna auction a popcorn NFT.  Any bids?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember these?  If you put butter in the butter melting spot it made it harder to clean and eventually destroyed the top, so it was better to melt the butter in the microwave.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: veale728: 🙄🙄🙄

What's next for click bait? A butter shortage? A soda shortage?

why not both?

[Fark user image image 850x991]


*hork*
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x634]

Remember these?  If you put butter in the butter melting spot it made it harder to clean and eventually destroyed the top, so it was better to melt the butter in the microwave.


I had that hot air popper. made very dry unhappy popped corn.

some 12 to 18 months ago we had another popcorn shortage warning. i'm quite a popcorn fan so i stocked in. that was pretty stupid, i found out in the months to follow.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x634]

Remember these?  If you put butter in the butter melting spot it made it harder to clean and eventually destroyed the top, so it was better to melt the butter in the microwave.


Use one all the time.  Melt butter in a teacup in micro ave then leave on top to stay warm.  Add a dusting of flavacol and you are good.
 
veale728
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: veale728: 🙄🙄🙄

What's next for click bait? A butter shortage? A soda shortage?

why not both?

[Fark user image image 850x991]


What a horrible day to have eyes
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Movies are damn loud anyway, so maybe chips or Doritos might be okay.   Imagine going to a movie and chowing down on a meatball sub or a bowl of spaghetti though.


Just be sure to ask first about their spaghetti policy.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I acquired a 50-lb bag of popcorn from the movie theater I worked back in high-school. I am not sure my mom believed me when I say that they sold it to me at cost. It was my gift to her for her birthday, so I think she let it slide.

I haven't eaten any popcorn or popcorn product since April 1991. Two years working in a movie theater and I couldnt take it anymore.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: And some farkers scoffed at the notion of investing in Popcorn Futures just one year ago.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd laugh at the obvious concern-mongering - I can't bring myself to call it fear-mongering - except for the simple fact that I have absolutely no sympathy for movie theaters at this point.

Fark 'em.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

camaroash: So... Movie theaters will have to find something else to make 5000% profit on? How about fizzy sugar water. Oh wait...


Would you rather pay $10 for totally optional, exert some self-control popcorn, or pay for $45 tickets?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x634]

Remember these?  If you put butter in the butter melting spot it made it harder to clean and eventually destroyed the top, so it was better to melt the butter in the microwave.


I had those under my trailer in Vermont to thaw pipes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dstanley: nicholas m schumacher: veale728: 🙄🙄🙄

What's next for click bait? A butter shortage? A soda shortage?

why not both?

[Fark user image image 850x991]

*hork*


Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothing
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Orville Redenbacher Popcorn 1980 Commercial
Youtube Ewv9q39A1pU
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.