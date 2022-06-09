 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bye, Felicia (says Washington Post)   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Twitter, Felicia Sonmez, The Washington Post, Washington Post, Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, public comments Sonmez, center of an intra-Post battle, Sonmez's initial tweet  
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. Right or wrong, if I had an employee who was dragging colleagues on twitter, we'd be having a conversation.

I would have preferred a suspension though. And also for any employee who argued with her about this on twitter.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: About time. Right or wrong, if I had an employee who was dragging colleagues on twitter, we'd be having a conversation.

I would have preferred a suspension though. And also for any employee who argued with her about this on twitter.


This reaffirms my belief that Twitter is just enough rope to hang yourself with.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a toxic waste of space
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems like a pleasant person.and by pleasant I mean toxic.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she seemed so nice!
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: She seems like a pleasant person.and by pleasant I mean toxic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand these workplaces that blather on about standards while having none that matter.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well looks like she's internet famous now, which is almost certainly what she wanted anyway. Weigel will be fine.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that they replace her with someone BIPOC or AAPI.  SWF doesn't seem to play well with others.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I'm guessing polar.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: She seems like a pleasant person.and by pleasant I mean toxic.


So true.
 
drunkest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blasterz: i_dig_chicks: She seems like a pleasant person.and by pleasant I mean toxic.

[Fark user image 850x584]


She does tweet like Dril, that's so farking weird.

Also she keeps calling out the rich whites as if she isnt very clearly white by anyone's dumbass definition. Her name could be Maria Gonzalez and this woman is still white. Call her Jesus Juan Valdez the 4th. She still white.

With all her previous antics she just seems like a real troll of the highest order. Fame grab es todo.
 
udhq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She threw a fit about a joke about how women are bipolar.  Then she spent the next week acting a tad bit proving the jokester correct.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll be fine: https://boards.greenhouse.io/gomedia/jobs/3823667
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she needs to get laid.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*


Almost. More like they suspended Weigel for a month after she - plausibly reasonably - brought it up. The offense in question was not all that in the grand scheme of things, but it's certainly arguable. I think the punishment was a bit much, but again - plausibly arguable to be reasonable.

Then she went on a non-stop blasting spree of colleagues left and right, and lost me.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*


Where the fark have you been where she proved the joke true by acting like a bipolar biatch?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FoxNews.com:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*


The Post exists to maintain the status quo of power in Washington and thus in the country, and to gargle Jeff Bezos's balls, not necessarily in that order. And we'll get 50+ posts in here with chuds guffawing and smarting each other about the crazy woman who got put in her place.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: She seems like a pleasant person.and by pleasant I mean toxic.


VERY toxic.
 
udhq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Where the fark have you been where she proved the joke true by acting like a bipolar biatch?


Be honest: you've been having recurring vagina dentata nightmares since you were a teenager, haven't you?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

The Post exists to maintain the status quo of power in Washington and thus in the country, and to gargle Jeff Bezos's balls, not necessarily in that order. And we'll get 50+ posts in here with chuds guffawing and smarting each other about the crazy woman who got put in her place.


But, she kinda had it coming.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*


That's not why they fired her though. She was fired for actually making the Post a hostile workplace.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Almost. More like they suspended Weigel for a month after she - plausibly reasonably - brought it up. The offense in question was not all that in the grand scheme of things, but it's certainly arguable. I think the punishment was a bit much, but again - plausibly arguable to be reasonable.

Then she went on a non-stop blasting spree of colleagues left and right, and lost me.


She's also appealing the dismissal of a lpreexisting awsuit against WaPo, so there are layers to the story.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John Dillerman: Sounds like she needs to get laid.


Go for it.
 
tolallorti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drunkest: blasterz: i_dig_chicks: She seems like a pleasant person.and by pleasant I mean toxic.

[Fark user image 850x584]

She does tweet like Dril, that's so farking weird.

Also she keeps calling out the rich whites as if she isnt very clearly white by anyone's dumbass definition. Her name could be Maria Gonzalez and this woman is still white. Call her Jesus Juan Valdez the 4th. She still white.

With all her previous antics she just seems like a real troll of the highest order. Fame grab es todo.


She went to Harvard. If that isn't some rich, white shiat I dunno what is.

It seems like she had a point initially, and the blew all her goodwill publicly roasting her coworkers and employers.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

udhq: American-Irish eyes: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Where the fark have you been where she proved the joke true by acting like a bipolar biatch?

Be honest: you've been having recurring vagina dentata nightmares since you were a teenager, haven't you?


Had to look up what dentata meant.  Can't say I have had those nightmares.  My nightmare is melanoma.  Always has been.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm quite liberal, like others mentioned that place sounds like a horrific and toxic af place to work. It sounds like a "shut the fark up, sit in your cubicle, behave, don't have any thoughts or ideas, suck off your coworkers quietly, and tow the company line at all costs" kind of place.
 
udhq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: udhq: American-Irish eyes: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Where the fark have you been where she proved the joke true by acting like a bipolar biatch?

Be honest: you've been having recurring vagina dentata nightmares since you were a teenager, haven't you?

Had to look up what dentata meant.  Can't say I have had those nightmares.  My nightmare is melanoma.  Always has been.


I don't know why, she hasn't been first lady for years.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She was mean to an a-hole, so her employer fired her.

There are no heroes in this story.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blasterz: mongbiohazard: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Almost. More like they suspended Weigel for a month after she - plausibly reasonably - brought it up. The offense in question was not all that in the grand scheme of things, but it's certainly arguable. I think the punishment was a bit much, but again - plausibly arguable to be reasonable.

Then she went on a non-stop blasting spree of colleagues left and right, and lost me.

She's also appealing the dismissal of a lpreexisting awsuit against WaPo, so there are layers to the story.


She would sue a ham sandwich. She'll sue over this. She'll sue you for looking at her wrong. She's a lot of toxic. Fu*K that. Shiatcan her and prepare for the lawsuit. Move on after that.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well well well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions.

[freespeech xkcd comic]
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gotta be honest - I don't really give a shiat about her attacking her colleagues on Twitter.  I think opinion columnists in particular would benefit from attacking each other, and there's some farking rich (in both senses) targets at Wapo.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: She was mean to an a-hole, so her employer fired her.

There are no heroes in this story.


She was also mean to her fellow reporters, for days, over twitter. THAT is what got her fired.
 
udhq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lot of Big Dilbert Guy Energy in this thread...
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If the Post had any kind of style they would have fired her over Twitter.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"What are they going to do? Fire me?"
-Recently fired reporter.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess that Fark is better than the Washington Post. In the olden days of Fark, this story would have got the "Boobies" tag.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Almost. More like they suspended Weigel for a month after she - plausibly reasonably - brought it up. The offense in question was not all that in the grand scheme of things, but it's certainly arguable. I think the punishment was a bit much, but again - plausibly arguable to be reasonable.

Then she went on a non-stop blasting spree of colleagues left and right, and lost me.


She seems like the kind of person who identifies a legitimate issue, publicizes it, and then continues to beat the farking shiat out of it. When anyone says anything, she gets personally offended and says "Whose side are YOU on anyway?" and eventually it's her vs everyone else.

Then she complains that everyone is out to get her and the whole system, in fact, is against her. All the while, she gains public attention for being either an unreasonable ass, or a "pull no punches fighter".

Remind you of anyone?

Hmmmm.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

udhq: Lot of Big Dilbert Guy Energy in this thread...


Forget it, udhq, it's MainTabtown
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

udhq: American-Irish eyes: udhq: American-Irish eyes: udhq: So they fired Dave Weigel for posting gross misogynistic tweets and making the Post a hostile workplace for women?

No?  They suspended him, fired the person who complained?

*sigh*

Where the fark have you been where she proved the joke true by acting like a bipolar biatch?

Be honest: you've been having recurring vagina dentata nightmares since you were a teenager, haven't you?

Had to look up what dentata meant.  Can't say I have had those nightmares.  My nightmare is melanoma.  Always has been.

I don't know why, she hasn't been first lady for years.


I had the common decency to look up dentata.  Least you can do is look up melanoma.  Asshat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jvl: About time. Right or wrong, if I had an employee who was dragging colleagues on twitter, we'd be having a conversation.

I would have preferred a suspension though. And also for any employee who argued with her about this on twitter.


🙄

fark bosses in their faces
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Called it

She had a previous lawsuit dismissed against wapo. Then she went fishing for a tweet. In the grand scheme of things pretty tame retweet and not a real in your face one. She probably only needed to wait longer for something more meaty. But she jumped at the chance to go see see hostile work environment. Now has she left it at that she probably would have been ok, but she immediately hops on a company slack channel to attack the guy. That was where she crossed the line. And wapo probably was looking to get rid of an employee who sued them and lost.

And the guy she chose to drag stuck up for her publicly when the internet was giving her crap about Kobe Bryant.

The lawsuits should be fun
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blasterz: She's also appealing the dismissal of a lpreexisting awsuit against WaPo, so there are layers to the story.


Ah, one of those.

I once served on a jury where some guy in a pickup went a bit outside of his lane in a rotary and sideswiped a woman driving in the next lane. Scraped a bit of paint, broke a mirror, not a big deal. She was suing because she claimed she was thrown around her car to the point of needing a cane and a neck brace afterwards. During the trial, her lawyer took pains to point out not to confuse these injuries she was suing for with the ones she was suing her work for when she slipped and fell the previous month. Lots of eye rolling in the jury room when it came time to decide that one.

She sounds like workplace poison.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"In her Thursday thread, Sonmez suggested that The Post was only a good workplace for those who are white and highly paid."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the future movie Julia Roberts will play Felicia Sonmez.
 
