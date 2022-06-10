 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Activist court in Arizona rolls back another fundamental freedom: the right to walk into a local donut shop with your genitals exposed   (reason.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude, unless folks specifically ask to see your junk, in email or walking around, maybe you need to keep it in your pants...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Zip.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BUT MUH FREEDUMS
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most popular guy at the nudist colony
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude, unless folks specifically ask to see your junk, in email or walking around, maybe you need to keep it in your pants...


Maybe.  But. We let women do cleavage and side boob, and cheek exposure.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Avoid the cream filled Bismarcks
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Donuts have holes... they need a dick in them. That is a fact.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have a social agreement that makes it so personal private parts are only shared in consented confines. If you make art with a cock out, it's art and speech and therefore limited to a venue. If you paint a cock on a public wall, the representative of the wall (pubic or private) can exercise counter art and paint over it. But walking around as an exhibit isn't art.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude, unless folks specifically ask to see your junk, in email or walking around, maybe you need to keep it in your pants...


I CALL IT MY MAPLE BAR
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is an outrage!  It doesn't get any cruller!  I demand we form the Boston Cream Party!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude, unless folks specifically ask to see your junk, in email or walking around, maybe you need to keep it in your pants...


But where am I going to hold my other donuts with coffee in my left hand?
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fine, I will put the Cruller in my butthole and it will get smooshed
 
olrasputin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: [Fark user image 255x197]


Just here to make sure this had been posted.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hubiestubert: Dude, unless folks specifically ask to see your junk, in email or walking around, maybe you need to keep it in your pants...

Maybe.  But. We let women do cleavage and side boob, and cheek exposure.


Cheek exposure? Tell me more.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just don't wanna live in this country anymore.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stolen from another Farker
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
s.mltshp.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My god, will this madness never end.
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Go nuts for donuts!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.