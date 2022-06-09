 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Man who raps about robbing ATMs arrested for ... well, let's just say it wasn't unpaid parking tickets   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Police, Crime, United States, Law enforcement agency, Darius Dugas, Hyundai Elantra, Victim, Hyundai Motor Company  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 10:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not fixing the cable?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next he's gonna rap about having a rap sheet.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A Rapper's Very Revealing Concept Album - Key & Peele
Youtube EXPPSQhUVss
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Jugging is slang for following unsuspecting victims to rob them."

I thought jugging was slang for having sex in a 55 gallon drum.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And here's my spoken poetry submission for Grammy consideration about the felony's I and others have committed over the weekend.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skinink: "Jugging is slang for following unsuspecting victims to rob them."

I thought jugging was slang for having sex in a 55 gallon drum.


I thought it was something to do with catfish or snapping turtles
 
veale728
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: "Jugging is slang for following unsuspecting victims to rob them."

I thought jugging was slang for having sex in a 55 gallon drum.


No, that's jenkem. Jugging is slang for slapping yourself in the nuts with a, well, jug.
 
brilett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's legit.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's just trying to rob a person.
Weak sauce.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think in the UK a jugging is an upgrade to a glassing.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought it was that one kid who signed a multimillion record deal for making really shiatty rap music about how to run scams on Instagram and WhatsApp
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skinink: "Jugging is slang for following unsuspecting victims to rob them."

I thought jugging was slang for having sex in a 55 gallon drum.


I thought this was about tittyfarking
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This gem of a mugshot was at the bottom of the page in other stories from the same site:
Fark user imageView Full Size

wtf?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This gem of a mugshot was at the bottom of the page in other stories from the same site:
[Fark user image image 425x238]
wtf?


Goitre, maybe?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This gem of a mugshot was at the bottom of the page in other stories from the same site:
[Fark user image image 425x238]
wtf?

Goitre, maybe?


Chet.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.