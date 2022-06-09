 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Do you like pina coladas? Getting caught in the rain?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Online dating service, Dating, Stabbing, Dating system, Danielle Redlick, Lawyer, Public defender, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm. I have pineapple juice, coconut milk and cream of coconut in the kitchen. Ran out of rum though.  :(

PIÑA COLADA - the ultimate vacation drink!
Youtube eH9yt9JpXXk
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She married then killed her stepfather?  What the fark.  Oh yeah, Florida.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: She married then killed her stepfather?  What the fark.  Oh yeah, Florida.


I thought Pornhub no longer hosted snuff.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting caught in the rain

🎶 While your stepfather/husband's blood circles the drain 🎶
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry subby, this could of gone with the actual headline...

Also the farking what?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a Florida woman who killed her stepfather-turned husband

Whoa, whoa, whoa slow down. You're giving me like 15 things I need to unpack before I can even start to begin understanding where this story is going
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb music trivia of the day:  Rupert Holmes, singer/writer of that particular song, also created, developed, produced, and wrote or co-wrote every episode of the TV series Remember WENN.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K: Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
Youtube wBeKaR-IOrA
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piña Colada.
Accent marks son may importante.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is sorely lacking in backstory.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her defense, she was technically single.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rupert Holmes should have been disemboweled back in 1975. Through his nutsack
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-stepfather turned husband
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stepfather!  Help me, I'm stuck in the dishwasher!
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll bet she's a maniac in the sack.

And I use Jet Dry in my dishwasher, I swear it makes a difference.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never heard of this site, so I had to look it up. Maybe I'm a boomer.

MeetMindful: A premier dating app for people who keep their lives mindful & high-vibe.

What the actual fark does that mean?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pew: In her defense, she was technically single.


Also.  I dislike this idea of how people act means something.  Acting atypical isn't proof of crap. And yet it's always brought up
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'll bet she's a maniac in the sack.

And I use Jet Dry in my dishwasher, I swear it makes a difference.


Doesn't that irritate his/her mucus membranes?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what?  Of course you're gonna want to jump back into the dating pool now that you're single.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, but not at the same time.

/don't want the rain to water down my drink
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.