(Patch)   "Those kittens are alive today because of a little girl's bravery and determination not to stand by and allow cruelty." Welcome to Caturday   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Caturday, Cat, nonprofit cat rescue, Tip My Ear TNR, unwanted cats, Ruth Pennington, Neutering, mom volunteer, 9-year-old  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Happy Gotcha day, Pyper!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Quite a few TNR organizations do that with feral cats.

Happy Adoption Anniversary, Pyper!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size

Bast, do I need it!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x239]

Quite a few TNR organizations do that with feral cats.

Happy Adoption Anniversary, Pyper!


it makes it easier to tell if the cat had been trapped and neutered. if a tipped ear is spotted the cat can be released immediately.no need to handle the cat except to open the trap (and get outta the way!)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

for DLC - as if he needed any help...

(snicker)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got my Caturday shirt on today!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Happy belated gotcha day, Pyper!

One of the kittens in my dad's TNR colony was barely clipped. It's also a lot smaller than the others, so I thought it was a new member. But when I went down to visit my dad and got a good look at the kitten in question, I was able to see its ears were slightly different heights.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

This morning I got a text....

[Fark user image 425x500]
[Fark user image 422x750]


What's up with Nick? Is he okay?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


That's how they tipoed Good Kitty's ear as well: I thought it was a little more than necessary but one of the techs said it was so that it'd be obvious from a distance.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Got my Caturday shirt on today!


Cool! Did you make that?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Otera: Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

What's up with Nick? Is he okay?

This morning I got a text....

[Fark user image 425x500]
[Fark user image 422x750]

What's up with Nick? Is he okay?


He's having urinary issues. Pink urine and rotating between the litter boxes. He's also a senior, on prescription kidney diet, needs his thyroid values checked, and is currently half of his healthy weight from his youth 😿
He's sneezy and his face is drippy....

We want him to be a healthier, happier kitty than this. So he's getting everything checked. X-rays, bloodwork, urinalysis, fecal check, the whole nine yards.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

This morning I got a text....

[Fark user image 425x500]
[Fark user image 422x750]


Poor Nick..hope he's okay.  ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

[Fark user image 425x239]

Quite a few TNR organizations do that with feral cats.

Happy Adoption Anniversary, Pyper!

it makes it easier to tell if the cat had been trapped and neutered. if a tipped ear is spotted the cat can be released immediately.no need to handle the cat except to open the trap (and get outta the way!)


Yep
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Otera: Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

[Fark user image 425x500]
[Fark user image 422x750]

What's up with Nick? Is he okay?

He's having urinary issues. Pink urine and rotating between the litter boxes. He's also a senior, on prescription kidney diet, needs his thyroid values checked, and is currently half of his healthy weight from his youth 😿
He's sneezy and his face is drippy....

We want him to be a healthier, happier kitty than this. So he's getting everything checked. X-rays, bloodwork, urinalysis, fecal check, the whole nine yards.


Not to mention that he's something like 16 years old.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Got my Caturday shirt on today!

Cool! Did you make that?


No...got it a few years ago when one of the (then) regulars had a bunch made up for us to purchase. :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This amused me this morning-  so many people use the same songs on TikTok or IG videos...

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cdq03zRpp5K/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Otera: Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

[Fark user image 425x500]
[Fark user image 422x750]

What's up with Nick? Is he okay?

He's having urinary issues. Pink urine and rotating between the litter boxes. He's also a senior, on prescription kidney diet, needs his thyroid values checked, and is currently half of his healthy weight from his youth 😿
He's sneezy and his face is drippy....

We want him to be a healthier, happier kitty than this. So he's getting everything checked. X-rays, bloodwork, urinalysis, fecal check, the whole nine yards.

Not to mention that he's something like 16 years old.


I hope they can help him get healthy again!

/ he's Dulce's age :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: almostsane: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Got my Caturday shirt on today!

Cool! Did you make that?

No...got it a few years ago when one of the (then) regulars had a bunch made up for us to purchase. :)


I didn't have the $$ to get one then. I'd love to see if a tee shirt shop would print up some. the more printed the lower the unit price. there's a shop in the town next to me...??? I'll check when I go to Hartwell.

valnt9 - med.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
otera,I hope kitteh feels better soonish.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu enjoying a walk with DIL.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It took 9 hours to get home! There was a bad traffic jam that we sat in for an hour or so. Plus Dad won't go over 70mph, even if the limit is 75...so there was that. Not a big fan of caravanning, but it did let me help Mom in the bathroom..hold the cane so she could wash hands, help her up the curb kind of stuff. Not bad for 84 going on 85 in a few weeks. Plus I got to eat lunch with them at one of the rest stops. Ham salad for the win. It's one of the easier sandwiches to make.

I brought home my pike fillets, and we'll likely have them sometime next week. I had fun fishing, and landed 3 pike. My Dad got one nice one, and lost 2! but that is fishing for you.

Kinda tired here...and I still feel like I am moving in the car..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: It took 9 hours to get home! There was a bad traffic jam that we sat in for an hour or so. Plus Dad won't go over 70mph, even if the limit is 75...so there was that. Not a big fan of caravanning, but it did let me help Mom in the bathroom..hold the cane so she could wash hands, help her up the curb kind of stuff. Not bad for 84 going on 85 in a few weeks. Plus I got to eat lunch with them at one of the rest stops. Ham salad for the win. It's one of the easier sandwiches to make.

I brought home my pike fillets, and we'll likely have them sometime next week. I had fun fishing, and landed 3 pike. My Dad got one nice one, and lost 2! but that is fishing for you.

Kinda tired here...and I still feel like I am moving in the car..


That's a really long drive.  :(
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: It took 9 hours to get home! There was a bad traffic jam that we sat in for an hour or so. Plus Dad won't go over 70mph, even if the limit is 75...so there was that. Not a big fan of caravanning, but it did let me help Mom in the bathroom..hold the cane so she could wash hands, help her up the curb kind of stuff. Not bad for 84 going on 85 in a few weeks. Plus I got to eat lunch with them at one of the rest stops. Ham salad for the win. It's one of the easier sandwiches to make.

I brought home my pike fillets, and we'll likely have them sometime next week. I had fun fishing, and landed 3 pike. My Dad got one nice one, and lost 2! but that is fishing for you.

Kinda tired here...and I still feel like I am moving in the car..

That's a really long drive.  :(


Sounds like it was worth it, though :-)
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: almostsane: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Got my Caturday shirt on today!

Cool! Did you make that?

No...got it a few years ago when one of the (then) regulars had a bunch made up for us to purchase. :)

I didn't have the $$ to get one then. I'd love to see if a tee shirt shop would print up some. the more printed the lower the unit price. there's a shop in the town next to me...??? I'll check when I go to Hartwell.

valnt9 - med.


That was why I didn't get one at that time. Let us know if you get a quote 😺
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: valnt9: lilyspad: almostsane: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Got my Caturday shirt on today!

Cool! Did you make that?

No...got it a few years ago when one of the (then) regulars had a bunch made up for us to purchase. :)

I didn't have the $$ to get one then. I'd love to see if a tee shirt shop would print up some. the more printed the lower the unit price. there's a shop in the town next to me...??? I'll check when I go to Hartwell.

valnt9 - med.

That was why I didn't get one at that time. Let us know if you get a quote 😺
size?
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
To make a long story short, I had my EGD (esophagus, gastric, duodenum) endoscopy yesterday.  Not a lot to report.

I drove myself and my Mom to T____ for my EGD.  I didn't have to take off all my clothes, just my shoes and shirt. I got there early, and was prepped promptly, then had to lie in bed and wait a long time.  I was the last procedure of the day. They went over my medical history, current meds, weight and height, when I had last eaten and drunk, all that stuff. Eventually, they rolled me into the procedure room, and rolled me onto my side.  They had inserted an IV in prep.  They put a thing in my mouth I guess to protect my lips and teeth.  Then, the anesthesiologist said, you will be asleep in 20 seconds.  I felt woozy, and the next thing I knew it was over and they were rolling me into recovery.  I got dressed, and sat in a wheelchair, and they took me to a conference room, where my mother was waiting. The Doctor appeared.  His name is Sohail (pronounced approximately "So-hell").  He is from somewhere in the middle-East, I think.  He told me my stomach had no ulcers or cancer.  I still had food in it from 23 hours ago.  He said that might cause pain.  He mentioned my liver, which is a non-alcoholic fatty liver, and said that might cause pain.  He said he took some biopsies.  He also expanded my esophagus, to help my swallowing.  Then they rolled me out to the entrance, where I got in the car and Mom drove me home.  I was really thirsty, and when I got home I ended up drinking about three gallons of liquid.

And that how my Wednesday went.

So, still no real news about my chest pain.  I will have some sort of x-ray to look into the stomach emptying slowly.  Fortunately, I can have that done much closer to home than the tedious drive to the EGD.

Buffy says hi.
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: In case anyone is wondering about why this organization is called "Tip My Ear", it's because in Florida when a feral cat is spayed/neutered its ear is tipped.  Pyper, who was living on the mean streets of Coral Gables, got a little too much taken off her ear before I adopted her.

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...

Bonus:  yesterday was the 8th anniversary of Pyper's adoption day!  Here she is on that first day...


Ear tipping is pretty much a universal procedure among TNR groups/shelters/clinics to identify if a feral is fixed. It's not just Florida ☺

Happy gotcha day Pyper, you hit the jackpot.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 620x397] [View Full Size image _x_]


That seems fishy :-)
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Nick went to the vet yesterday for a new patient visit at a surgical vet practice. Yesterday was talking about our concerns and checking to see if the old man was healthy enough for sedation. The only time they touched him was to hear his heart and lungs, and that was fully wrapped in the blanket. They gave us a diagnostic visit on Sunday and gabapentin to calm the old man down for that visit.

This morning I got a text....

This morning I got a text....


It's awesome that the vet would follow up on that! I'll keep my paws crossed that all of Nick's tests come back good.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: To make a long story short, I had my EGD (esophagus, gastric, duodenum) endoscopy yesterday.  Not a lot to report.

I drove myself and my Mom to T____ for my EGD.  I didn't have to take off all my clothes, just my shoes and shirt. I got there early, and was prepped promptly, then had to lie in bed and wait a long time.  I was the last procedure of the day. They went over my medical history, current meds, weight and height, when I had last eaten and drunk, all that stuff. Eventually, they rolled me into the procedure room, and rolled me onto my side.  They had inserted an IV in prep.  They put a thing in my mouth I guess to protect my lips and teeth.  Then, the anesthesiologist said, you will be asleep in 20 seconds.  I felt woozy, and the next thing I knew it was over and they were rolling me into recovery.  I got dressed, and sat in a wheelchair, and they took me to a conference room, where my mother was waiting. The Doctor appeared.  His name is Sohail (pronounced approximately "So-hell").  He is from somewhere in the middle-East, I think.  He told me my stomach had no ulcers or cancer.  I still had food in it from 23 hours ago.  He said that might cause pain.  He mentioned my liver, which is a non-alcoholic fatty liver, and said that might cause pain.  He said he took some biopsies.  He also expanded my esophagus, to help my swallowing.  Then they rolled me out to the entrance, where I got in the car and Mom drove me home.  I was really thirsty, and when I got home I ended up drinking about three gallons of liquid.

And that how my Wednesday went.

So, still no real news about my chest pain.  I will have some sort of x-ray to look into the stomach emptying slowly.  Fortunately, I can have that done much closer to home than the tedious drive to the EGD.

Buffy says hi.


I'm glad you're done with that part, anyway.  :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: lilyspad: tigerose: It took 9 hours to get home! There was a bad traffic jam that we sat in for an hour or so. Plus Dad won't go over 70mph, even if the limit is 75...so there was that. Not a big fan of caravanning, but it did let me help Mom in the bathroom..hold the cane so she could wash hands, help her up the curb kind of stuff. Not bad for 84 going on 85 in a few weeks. Plus I got to eat lunch with them at one of the rest stops. Ham salad for the win. It's one of the easier sandwiches to make.

I brought home my pike fillets, and we'll likely have them sometime next week. I had fun fishing, and landed 3 pike. My Dad got one nice one, and lost 2! but that is fishing for you.

Kinda tired here...and I still feel like I am moving in the car..

That's a really long drive.  :(

Sounds like it was worth it, though :-)


It was very worth it. Makes my Dad happy to have someone to fish with and I really enjoy it. He taught me how to fillet Pike/Walleye so that you get less Y bones. Not that you get them all mind you.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: almostsane: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Got my Caturday shirt on today!

Cool! Did you make that?

No...got it a few years ago when one of the (then) regulars had a bunch made up for us to purchase. :)


If I recall correctly, it was 8 years ago. Which is just more than a few ☺

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Some

I drove myself and my Mom to T____ for my EGD.  I didn't have to take off all my clothes, just my shoes and shirt. I got there early, and was prepped promptly, then had to lie in bed and wait a long time.  I was the last procedure of the day. They went over my medical history, current meds, weight and height, when I had last eaten and drunk, all that stuff. Eventually, they rolled me into the procedure room, and rolled me onto my side.  They had inserted an IV in prep.  They put a thing in my mouth I guess to protect my lips and teeth.  Then, the anesthesiologist said, you will be asleep in 20 seconds.  I felt woozy, and the next thing I knew it was over and they were rolling me into recovery.  I got dressed, and sat in a wheelchair, and they took me to a conference room, where my mother was waiting. The Doctor appeared.  His name is Sohail (pronounced approximately "So-hell").  He is from somewhere in the middle-East, I think.  He told me my stomach had no ulcers or cancer.  I still had food in it from 23 hours ago.  He said that might cause pain.  He mentioned my liver, which is a non-alcoholic fatty liver, and said that might cause pain.  He said he took some biopsies.  He also expanded my esophagus, to help my swallowing.  Then they rolled me out to the entrance, where I got in the car and Mom drove me home.  I was really thirsty, and when I got home I ended up drinking about three gallons of liquid.

And that how my Wednesday went.

So, still no real news about my chest pain.  I will have some sort of x-ray to look into the stomach emptying slowly.  Fortunately, I can have that done much closer to home than the tedious drive to the EGD.

Buffy says hi.


The slow stomach emptying thing can be the cause of your chest pain. Gerd often presents that way. Glad they were able to help your swallow. ((Hug)) hope you get some answers soon.
 
