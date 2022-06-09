 Skip to content
(CNN)   Another Thursday in America where we've tried nothing to prevent this and we're all out of ideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Start the clock.

Start the clock.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least the assholes aren't shooting at random school kids this time.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are the Justices ok?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Activate the 'Good Guy With A Gun®' bat signal.
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I predict this meme will hold true.

I predict this meme will hold true.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x863]
I predict this meme will hold true.


So the white people with guns got better treatment than the nonwhite people without guns.  I guess an armed society IS a polite society.

/offer not valid if nonwhite

/offer not valid if nonwhite
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems like there is a mass shooting every day. Yet the Republicans want the Supreme Court to have more security. NO, a thousand times NO! Let them experience what the average American has to deal with. Never knowing if you're next to be gunned down by a disgruntled man.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again, are the guns ok? The guns are all that matter anymore. I'm so tired of this sh*t.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Seems like there is a mass shooting every day. Yet the Republicans want the Supreme Court to have more security. NO, a thousand times NO! Let them experience what the average American has to deal with. Never knowing if you're next to be gunned down by a disgruntled man.


I'm just waiting for them to unironically demand gun free zones around the Justices' homes.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 736x414]
Start the clock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eventually we'll run out of people and the problem will solve itself.
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We'll still need to shoot folks we know,

just not random kids or strangers.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
working remotely has the benefit that the only person that would shoot me while im at work is my wife
 
