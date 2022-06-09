 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   AI-powered gas tanker becomes the first big ship to cross the Atlantic Ocean semi-autonomously. Bonus: It didn't hit anything along the way and create a big bada BOOM   (odditycentral.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Artificial intelligence, Japan, Natural gas, Greenhouse gas, South Korea, Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Korea  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Jun 2022 at 6:24 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 I didn't know aluminum could be a fuel.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess they had it read the manual.

HowToAvoidBigShip.jpg
 
patowen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems like autonomous ships would be like a big dinner bell for pirates.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
its really, REALLY hard to hit things on the way across the ocean subby

otoh, its really easy to hit things while docking
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I didn't know aluminum could be a fuel.


You use a gallium aluminum alloy. Dropped in water, the gallium melts and the aluminum splits water into hydrogen and makes aluminum oxide. But you knew this, didn't you?
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patowen: Seems like autonomous ships would be like a big dinner bell for pirates.


It was still manned, unlike that autonomous attempt across the Atlantic that came up a few days ago.

The sea is constantly trying to wreck shiat and cargo and machinery needs constant checking underway. Until there's AI robots that are capable of that kind of grunt work, there's going to be people onboard.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patowen: Seems like autonomous ships would be like a big dinner bell for pirates.


they said autonomous, not unmanned.

i can train a guard, give him a rifle, and pay him peanuts to shoot anyone who comes over the ladder.  thats easy.  captains have to be licensed and certified and all kinds of shiat...thats a lot more expensive.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not the first ship to make a long voyage semi-autonomously.
Dracula's ship "The Demeter"
Youtube E7zqc_IL2zk
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What does a gallon of AI cost these days?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.