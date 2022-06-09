 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EuroNews)   A quote from His Holiness Pope Francis on cancer: "Fark it"   (euronews.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Pope, Italy, Casale Monferrato, Vatican City, Province of Alessandria, Rome, northern Italian province of Alessandria, VATICAN CITY  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he noticed,I'm sure he wouldn't be bothered.  He seems to have a very clear understanding of what is right and what is wrong.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but don't say it on this website.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Yeah, but don't say it on this website.


That's what the fucking swear jar is for.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He sometimes does shiat that makes me want to smack him. But really the guy has been a great new trend setter for catholics.

He's done a pretty damn good job putting himself more in line with the common man. Accepting and promoting ideas the church had always held as nope
/wasn't raised catholic

//went to a catholic highschool

///fark those assholes. Francis might be too good for em
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 645x387]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


It just makes me feel divine. YMMV.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tattoo it on your forehead!
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Except for the cancer that Putin has. That one is ok
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Negative feedback on His perfect creation?

SAY IT AIN'T SO!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And now, for your entertainment, the fark Donald Trump Dancers doing their original free-form ballet dance entitled "Donald's Trump's Grave".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Artist's conception of people dancing on DT's grave:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iye3JoD5LUo
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The above link is not a Rick Roll.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/55468/11-epic-rickrolls
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Except for the cancer that Putin has. That one is ok


That is the exception that proves the rule.

I have never understood being upset over "obscene" words in a world full of obscenities like war, famine, genocide, rape and poverty.

No word is as obscene as Treblinka. Or Auschwitz. Or Bucha. Or a miser hoarding money while children starve. Or cancer killing my mother. That's obscene. Words are usually just words (I personally make an exception for racially and sexually demeaning words that dehumanize others, as they are a step on the path to genocide).

But good old-fashioned synonyms for sex or fecal matter?  Those don't even move the obscenity meter.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.