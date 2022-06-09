 Skip to content
(KLTV Tyler) Having spent 40% of their budget on cops who stood around and let children be murdered, Uvalde school district announces plans to hire more cops (kltv.com)
    Police, Constable, contentious news conference Thursday, Superintendent Hal Harrell, Uvalde school district officials, police officers, charge of the law enforcement response  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's only solution to any problem it face is to double down on causing more problems
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be murdered by violent criminals if you are murdered by violent cops, now, can you?
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to hire the same cops who stood around and let the kids die and just give them and easy going overtime job?  Or are they going to hire full-time police from outside because local guys don't do their jobs?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll fix it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still haven't found out if any cops exploded children's skulls
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cSquids: Are they going to hire the same cops who stood around and let the kids die and just give them and easy going overtime job?  Or are they going to hire full-time police from outside because local guys don't do their jobs?


The Justice Department just put John Mina on the investigation team. The same John Mina that stood outside The Pulse nightclub while there was an active shooter inside. So, nothing will happen other than throwing more money at cops.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uvalde County
President and Vice President
Choice Party Total
Donald J. Trump Michael R. Pence REP 56.90%

Everyone there will keep voting Republican EVEN HARDER.
The ones who were personally affected will find some way to publicly blame SJW liberals.
Just keep doubling down.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all you have is a hammer....


I hope the residents in town scream bloody murder at this recommendation.     Like, "What good are cops? our children were Bloody Murdered while cops do nothing!"

Bloody pulverized ground hamburger Murdered. The cops actually made this disaster WORSE.

Superintendent needs a Hole in the Head.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More cops to just stand by and not even cry "look out"? Yeah, that'll fix it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: When all you have is a hammer....


I hope the residents in town scream bloody murder at this recommendation.     Like, "What good are cops? our children were Bloody Murdered while cops do nothing!"

Bloody pulverized ground hamburger Murdered. The cops actually made this disaster WORSE.

Superintendent needs a Hole in the Head.


Some will, but overall, nothin' gonna happen.
Swept under the rug, and slaps on the wrists at best.
Maybe a scapegoat they don't like will be found.
Republican corruption and evil will continue.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip: For decades schools have made sure that no entrances are open for outsiders aside from the main entrance. But that requires something as simple as not prompting doors open. Good grief, I grew up in NYC in the '70s and we seemingly had better security
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only answer to a door problem that wasn't solved by cops is more cops.

I just hope those cops are armed with good doors to stop the bad kids that buy doors on their 18th birthday.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Pro tip: For decades schools have made sure that no entrances are open for outsiders aside from the main entrance. But that requires something as simple as not prompting doors open. Good grief, I grew up in NYC in the '70s and we seemingly had better security


Did you not get the memo? They gave up on that talking point already.
Also, of all the thousands of schools in America, many leave their doors open (on purpose or by mistake) on a regular basis.
Get a new talking point, Vlad.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image image 425x471]


Why do I feel like I just stroked out?

Do I smell toast?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, you can link the original news story instead of Twitter when you have the choice

stop linking Twitter if you don't have to

https://wgntv.com/news/texas-school-shooting/uvalde-superintendent-says-district-to-hire-more-police/
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they will fire the other cops?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: dbaggins: When all you have is a hammer....


I hope the residents in town scream bloody murder at this recommendation.     Like, "What good are cops? our children were Bloody Murdered while cops do nothing!"

Bloody pulverized ground hamburger Murdered. The cops actually made this disaster WORSE.

Superintendent needs a Hole in the Head.

Some will, but overall, nothin' gonna happen.
Swept under the rug, and slaps on the wrists at best.
Maybe a scapegoat they don't like will be found.
Republican corruption and evil will continue.


Pretty sure the chief is gonna be the sacrifice.  Articles saying he didn't have his radio and didn't order the cops in have already come out.

Since this is America, we'll refuse to see the systemic problem that created this and decide he was the bad man, and move on.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critics have suggested that Arredondo, who was in charge of the law enforcement response during the May 24 attack, waited too long before agents entered the locked classroom

I didn't suggestit. I absolutely blame him for waiting too long.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: bthom37: [Fark user image image 425x471]

Why do I feel like I just stroked out?

Do I smell toast?


Sounds like withdrawal.  You should have a cop to keep the Hatman away.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Maybe they will fire the other cops?


Like, from a cannon?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut, them , down.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I didn't live so far away from Texas, I would apply. I would really love a job where I do nothing all day and get paid for it.

but I don't like wearing uniforms or a name tag, so that's right out.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Begoggle: dbaggins: When all you have is a hammer....


I hope the residents in town scream bloody murder at this recommendation.     Like, "What good are cops? our children were Bloody Murdered while cops do nothing!"

Bloody pulverized ground hamburger Murdered. The cops actually made this disaster WORSE.

Superintendent needs a Hole in the Head.

Some will, but overall, nothin' gonna happen.
Swept under the rug, and slaps on the wrists at best.
Maybe a scapegoat they don't like will be found.
Republican corruption and evil will continue.

Pretty sure the chief is gonna be the sacrifice.  Articles saying he didn't have his radio and didn't order the cops in have already come out.

Since this is America, we'll refuse to see the systemic problem that created this and decide he was the bad man, and move on.


I would send thoughts and prayers if he were publicly lynched.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a giant middle finger to everyone from their elected officials. I won't be surprised one bit if city officials and cops in that town start being murdered in the streets or having their homes torched.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality, not quantity!
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: cSquids: Are they going to hire the same cops who stood around and let the kids die and just give them and easy going overtime job?  Or are they going to hire full-time police from outside because local guys don't do their jobs?

The Justice Department just put John Mina on the investigation team. The same John Mina that stood outside The Pulse nightclub while there was an active shooter inside. So, nothing will happen other than throwing more money at cops.


It's remarkable how the kayfabe is crumbling everywhere, and way faster than I would have guessed even 3 years ago.
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: What a giant middle finger to everyone from their elected officials. I won't be surprised one bit if city officials and cops in that town start being murdered in the streets or having their homes torched.


I don't understand how that hasn't happened yet.  Or some conveniently arranged swords to fall on.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You see a problem.  I see a new business opportunity for International Killbots Inc.
 
alienated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bthom37: proton: Maybe they will fire the other cops?

Like, from a cannon?


Locked room. 3 kilo's of c4. Timer. Shrinking walls. A one hour long timer . And muzak piped in the whole time. That and the screams of children.
 
Decorus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only solution 100% of City Budget goes to Cops. Nothing else just Cops. That will show them.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cSquids: Are they going to hire the same cops who stood around and let the kids die and just give them and easy going overtime job?  Or are they going to hire full-time police from outside because local guys don't do their jobs?


I think the new guys are supposed to slay the other guys, in a Sith promotion.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh! I got it! Just hire EVERYBODY to be a cop.

Finally! A real solution!
 
Error 482
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hiring new cops to replace all of the existing ones, right? Oh, wait, no, that would make too much sense.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And just out of curiosity, I looked up the budget for policing in London, UK. You know, one of any city in the developed world where gun murder isn't an epidemic like s__thole Murika. From 2020:

Police budget - £3.89 Billion
Total budget - £332 Billion
Percentage - 1.17%

34x as much as a percentage of the budget, and their answer to this is "need more pigs".
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

damageddude: Pro tip: For decades schools have made sure that no entrances are open for outsiders aside from the main entrance. But that requires something as simple as not prompting doors open. Good grief, I grew up in NYC in the '70s and we seemingly had better security


So, my local grocery store has open doors and there aren't murderers rampaging up the aisles, so why should we expect that schools should have security like a federal penitentiary?
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: What a giant middle finger to everyone from their elected officials. I won't be surprised one bit if city officials and cops in that town start being murdered in the streets or having their homes torched.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I never got a good explanation as to why a school district has it's own police force.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

damageddude: Pro tip: For decades schools have made sure that no entrances are open for outsiders aside from the main entrance. But that requires something as simple as not prompting doors open. Good grief, I grew up in NYC in the '70s and we seemingly had better security


I thought the whole propped door thing turned out to be yet another lie from the cops.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Surely had there been 20 cops instead of merely 19 hiding outside the classroom they would have done something.  Or, how about spend the $20 and fix any classroom door locks that are broken.  But nope just waste money on a crap service that proved itself to 100% not work and actually act to the detriment of the students is what they decide?  Bless their hearts.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JRoo: The only answer to a door problem that wasn't solved by cops is more cops.

I just hope those cops are armed with good doors to stop the bad kids that buy doors on their 18th birthday.


You are a horrible person for making me laugh at this. One Funny and one Smart coming up.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: damageddude: Pro tip: For decades schools have made sure that no entrances are open for outsiders aside from the main entrance. But that requires something as simple as not prompting doors open. Good grief, I grew up in NYC in the '70s and we seemingly had better security

I thought the whole propped door thing turned out to be yet another lie from the cops.


Door wasn't propped, but it didn't automatically lock like it supposed to.  And the classroom door lock was broken.  Their facilities need funding for repairs and maintenance- that's where any symbolic spending should be happening.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bring on Robocop already. Even if it farks up and blasts someone occasionally it won't stand around trying to look cool with Punisher Thin Blue Line tats while little kids get massacred at school.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: Don't Troll Me Bro!: What a giant middle finger to everyone from their elected officials. I won't be surprised one bit if city officials and cops in that town start being murdered in the streets or having their homes torched.

I don't understand how that hasn't happened yet.  Or some conveniently arranged swords to fall on.


Rural Texans love/fear their cops very very much.

Most of them will not be able to overcome this deep conditioning.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: And just out of curiosity, I looked up the budget for policing in London, UK. You know, one of any city in the developed world where gun murder isn't an epidemic like s__thole Murika. From 2020:

Police budget - £3.89 Billion
Total budget - £332 Billion
Percentage - 1.17%

34x as much as a percentage of the budget, and their answer to this is "need more pigs".


And just to see if economies of scale were a major factor I looked it up for 2020 Queenstown, NZ, which has the same population. It was 4%, and there was a note that that year was higher than normal as they are a tourism heavy town so they didn't have much tourism revenue because of the pandemic. So, nope, probably also usually in the low single digit percentage.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snort: I never got a good explanation as to why a school district has it's own police force.


I keep thinking I'm misreading this but I keep seeing it. Do they really have their own police force? Are they there to make sure the school system supplies the private prison industry with plenty of fresh blood every year by tagging kids with a criminal record before they even graduate? WTF?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: What a giant middle finger to everyone from their elected officials. I won't be surprised one bit if city officials and cops in that town start being murdered in the streets or having their homes torched.


You'll never guess who was just elected to the Uvalde City Council!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course they should hire more cops.  As replacements for the ones they should be firing.

Also, given the size of their police force, I think the real problem is that their community does not have enough revenue coming for a population its size.  They should probably consider looking at their tax system, and using the extra money for schools, libraries, public parks, ext.  May I suggest that they start with a hefty tax on public nuisances, like vapes, spitting tobacco, alcohol, guns, and ammunition.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's very American (maybe it's prevalent in other countries too) to think that more of what didn't work the last time will work next time.
 
