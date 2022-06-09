 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Richmond, California residents complaining about odor from decomposing whale carcass. I wonder if they've considered rapidly breaking it up into a lot of smaller pieces?   (fox5ny.com) divider line
37
    More: Amusing, Richmond, California, city of Richmond, decomposing whale carcass, Decomposition, Army Corps of Engineers, Humpback whale, Corps, Tom Butt  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no not again.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps with some explosives?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you leave it be it'll still be ready to explode.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TNT, it's dynamite!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great. They're about to 'accidentally' burn another vat of used oil at the refinery again, aren't they?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fragrantly violated
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the mayor helped dig the hole l, would the whale smell like Butt?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just roll it back in the water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only California had some sort of birds that are carrion. Like a shiatload of them. Maybe condors or something...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Just roll it back in the water.

[Fark user image image 304x166]


Last time I did that, Mom told me I ruined her vacation.
 
EZbaked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird.... I work in Richmond. Right near the water actually. I haven't noticed anything the last couple of days.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take a backhoe and use it to chop the whale into bits. Put the bits on a tarp. Use a boat to drag the tarp out a ways, and release. The crabs will love it.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she calls you. I can't get a call back since the check bounced.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, even when the dead whale is gone, residents still have to live in Richmond.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: If only California had some sort of birds that are carrion. Like a shiatload of them. Maybe condors or something...

All we need to do is deliver it to Jade beach!
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: You take a backhoe and use it to chop the whale into bits. Put the bits on a tarp. Use a boat to drag the tarp out a ways, and release. The crabs will love it.


A chomper attachment instead of a bucket would probably work even better. More gruesome though, you probably don't want to let the kids watch that one.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EZbaked: Weird.... I work in Richmond. Right near the water actually. I haven't noticed anything the last couple of days.


Well, name checks out, I guess! (Warm smell of Colitas-)
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: If only California had some sort of birds that are carrion. Like a shiatload of them. Maybe condors or something...


We do have thousands of huge carrion birds.  Turkey Vultures.   They almost outnumber the turkeys now.

You would never find a Condor is the SF Bay Area.  It was never in their range.   They aren't coastal.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whale broke up into smaller pieces in 1999
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whale live at MTV's Most Wanted - „Hobo Humpin' Slobo Babe"
Youtube eUZNOt-UzEY
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: wildcardjack: You take a backhoe and use it to chop the whale into bits. Put the bits on a tarp. Use a boat to drag the tarp out a ways, and release. The crabs will love it.

A chomper attachment instead of a bucket would probably work even better. More gruesome though, you probably don't want to let the kids watch that one.


Just put a rope around the tail and use a tug boat to drag it out to deeper waters.   Yes, the bottom dweller community loves whale fall.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EZbaked: Weird.... I work in Richmond. Right near the water actually. I haven't noticed anything the last couple of days.



You have to get the wind right.  ie, not be downwind of Chevron Richmond.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city is looking at trying to bury the whale on the beach...

I once was laying on a towel on the beach, and kept getting a whiff of something bad. Eventually I investigated and found a dead crab just under the sand where my head was.

This sounds like it would be much worse.
 
DVDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Oregonian, I approve of this headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they certain that they don't simply have a hippie chick in the neighborhood whose patchouli oil has gone a bit more rancid than usual?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dead whale contains like two billion calories.

A feast for the crabs and seagulls.
 
DVDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: If the mayor helped dig the hole l, would the whale smell like Butt?


I wish I had paid closer attention on my first skimming of the article.  How perfect is it that the interviewee of a story about a stinking carcass is named Tom Butt?!?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Billy Sol Hurok when you need him?
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Polar bears love dead whales.

// I learned this on Fark.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Army Corps of  Engineers towed the carcass to Richmond because it's mostly Black and Brown and oil refineries. Who would complain. They should have towed it to Berkeley for composting.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [allthatsinteresting.com image 850x450]


This is the way.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [allthatsinteresting.com image 850x450]


What blowing up a whale carcass with TNT does to cars a mile away.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbaggins: ChiliBoots: wildcardjack: You take a backhoe and use it to chop the whale into bits. Put the bits on a tarp. Use a boat to drag the tarp out a ways, and release. The crabs will love it.

A chomper attachment instead of a bucket would probably work even better. More gruesome though, you probably don't want to let the kids watch that one.

Just put a rope around the tail and use a tug boat to drag it out to deeper waters.   Yes, the bottom dweller community loves whale fall.


I guess, as long as it doesn't just rip the tail off.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
have they tried a boatload of Febreeze?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You take a backhoe and use it to chop the whale into bits. Put the bits on a tarp. Use a boat to drag the tarp out a ways, and release. The crabs will love it.


Breaking the carcass up is a sound idea. Using dynamite to do it is not.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dbaggins:

I'm not a bottom dweller and I love whale tail.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.