(ABC News)   Sometimes the floor IS lava   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Let'em go... because man, they're gone.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone with Island Hoppers.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be way more melting fire than the zero in the photo. I guess if you're going to go crashing into an active volcano is way cooler than a hill in LA in the fog.

/Too soon?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game admin called using a helicopter cheating?
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helicopters.Never even once.
250,000 parts trying to spontaneously disassemble themselves at all times.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Let'em go... because man, they're gone.


It's an old lava flow that has cooled and hardened.  Desolate and pointy, sure, but no more dangerous than crashing into the ground anywhere else.  (Which is plenty dangerous in and of itself.)

The only active lava flow is still confined to a pool in the caldera at Kiluea.  Helicopters aren't allowed over that part.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I can use my boots!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been on one of those tours. It was mostly just grey rock, but there were a couple of places where the crust had cracked and you could see through to some glowing orange stuff. A few weeks after we got home the volcano started to erupt for real.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They must have drank Krieger Kleanse.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Q: Do helicopters often crash?
A: Usually no more than once...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field" - TFA Headline

Where was the helicopter from, why was it carrying such a large number of crashes, and what was it doing in the Hawaiian lava field?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Now I can use my boots!
[Fark user image image 256x224]


God damn it. Now I've got the low health meter song stuck in my head.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Brady Bunch/Revenge of the Sith crossover I never expected.
 
