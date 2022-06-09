 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Two stuck after falling into vat of chocolate; choreographed musical number underway   (pennlive.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE FEED FROM THE SCENE:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you do when you end up on Fark,
After trying a factory lark
Who do you blame when it all becomes dark?

These two motherfarkers.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The chocolate is believed to be about waist-high.... and delicious"

/fixed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update: rescue attempts are being delayed due to a major backup on the Hershey Highway.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been the Hershey's folks.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought I'd die this way, but I've always really hoped.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the workers from the Mars factory and those from the Hershey factory get into periodic rumbles a la West Side Story.
 
firsttiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just yelled fire when I fell into the chocolate.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TELL THEM I HATE THEM!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring me Solo, and the cookie...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waist high you say? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: LIVE FEED FROM THE SCENE:

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x340]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

One of the best lines in the whole movie.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oompa, Loompa, doompity datch -

The chocolate is believed to be about waist-high, according to dispatch.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I wonder if the workers from the Mars factory and those from the Hershey factory get into periodic rumbles a la West Side Story.


The Cadbury bunny has entered the fight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: FTFA: "The chocolate is believed to be about waist-high.... and delicious"

/fixed


Waist-high and warm. I won't be buying M&M's for a while if you know what I mean.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when you once asked me how a bullet comes out of a gun?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending out thoughts and prayers for those poor, delicious people.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo Subby!  +1
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I wonder if the workers from the Mars factory and those from the Hershey factory get into periodic rumbles a la West Side Story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: markie_farkie: LIVE FEED FROM THE SCENE:

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x340]

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1459]
One of the best lines in the whole movie.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JavaMoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did either of them yell "Fire!"?

Chocolate - The Smothers Brothers
Youtube tSmqYSVVpTM
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firsttiger: I just yelled fire when I fell into the chocolate.


Now that is an extremely old reference.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I open up for suggestions on what to call the resulting chocolate candy after this incident?
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have a protective candy coating?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x428]


Golden Ticket - SNL
Youtube FNmKFRcUltE
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: I open up for suggestions on what to call the resulting chocolate candy after this incident?


Trash, I know at least some animals (dogs) can't eat it so it may not even be salvageable as animal feed.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's total bullshiat how Wonka, just minutes after setting everyone loose in the factory, gets pissy about Augustus "drinking" from the "chocolate" river. He pretty much body shames a child into committing suicide. That movie is farked up.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M&Ms pair very well with Merlot wine from a box.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A foreman calls a woman's home.

Woman: "Hello?"
Foreman: "I'm the foreman at the brewer's. I'm sorry, your husband died during his shift."
Woman: "Oh, that's horrible! What happened?!!!"
Foreman: "He fell into one of the brewing vats. He drowned. I'm sorry."
Woman: "Oh no. That's terrible. ... Do you think he suffered?"
Foreman: "I don't think so. He seemed pretty happy the third time he came out to have a piss."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: [Fark user image 720x404]


"If you want to view all the fines, simply look around and view them..."
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Augustus!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsclues: It's total bullshiat how Wonka, just minutes after setting everyone loose in the factory, gets pissy about Augustus "drinking" from the "chocolate" river. He pretty much body shames a child into committing suicide. That movie is farked up.


It's all going to be ok. Just keep telling yourself, "It's only a movie, it's only a movie."
 
firsttiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: firsttiger: I just yelled fire when I fell into the chocolate.

Now that is an extremely old reference.


Yes. Yes it is.

Extremely.

Or I was on odd child.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I never thought I'd die this way, but I've always really hoped.


I literally said for years the best way to die would be in a vat of jack Daniels before going into a vat of queso.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon and try it!
Talking Heads - Love for Sale (Official Video)
Youtube I4IiGBwSBUE
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all have to die somehow; it might as well be living out your dreams.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: drewsclues: It's total bullshiat how Wonka, just minutes after setting everyone loose in the factory, gets pissy about Augustus "drinking" from the "chocolate" river. He pretty much body shames a child into committing suicide. That movie is farked up.

It's all going to be ok. Just keep telling yourself, "It's only a movie, it's only a movie."


It's also a book.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Schmerd1948: drewsclues: It's total bullshiat how Wonka, just minutes after setting everyone loose in the factory, gets pissy about Augustus "drinking" from the "chocolate" river. He pretty much body shames a child into committing suicide. That movie is farked up.

It's all going to be ok. Just keep telling yourself, "It's only a movie, it's only a movie."

It's also a book.


And if I remember correctly, the book is even more farked up than the movie (outside of the acid boat trip).
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bartle J.: Oompa, Loompa, doompity datch -

The chocolate is believed to be about waist-high, according to dispatch.


Well crafted.  And if I may

Oompa Loompa doompity dem

Elizabethtown firefighters are still at the scene as of 2:30 p.m.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't liquid chocolate something like 160°F? I'm familiar with death by chocolate being a whimsical desert name on menus everywhere, but being slowly cooked waiting to be pulled out sounds a rough way to go.

Now I'm thinking if pork sirloin with chocolate might work in the sous vide.
 
stock411
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to read the OSHA report that gets written about this.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oompa loompa doompety doo
I've got a vat of chocolate for you.
Oompa loompa doompety dee
If you are wise you'll listen to me.

What do you get when you fall in a tank?
Swimming around in some chocolatey stank?
Getting coated in a thin candy shell
Is a true Wonka version of hell.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If your m&ms taste extra persony next week, you know why.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x428]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drewsclues: It's total bullshiat how Wonka, just minutes after setting everyone loose in the factory, gets pissy about Augustus "drinking" from the "chocolate" river. He pretty much body shames a child into committing suicide. That movie is farked up.


NONE of the kids die. maybe it's only in the book, but wonka eventually tells charlie that they've all been restored to their normal, horrible, little selves.....
 
