(Daily Mail)   Tourist's million dollar wristwatch stolen. How embarassing, now he'll have to look at the time on his cellphone or ask one of the hookers on his megayacht   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was surrounded by a gang of muggers who snatched the watch off his wrist.

I bet those criminals are looking at some hard time now.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the muggers threw it in a lake instead of trying to pawn it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would have been safer in his fanny pack.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bloody foreigners.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That thing better freeze time.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yacht hookers haven't learned to tell the small hand from the big hand yet.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what you get for wearing a Hublot.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I hope the muggers threw it in a lake instead of trying to pawn it.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Buck Fiden: That's what you get for wearing a Hublot.


Never heard of them, but I DO own a tv.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size



Maybe don't wear a watch that costs more than a very nice house whole you're in Barcelona?
 
Dyalar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He says they stole it at 2 pm, but how would he know what time it was if they took his watch?  Story doesn't add up.
 
jmr61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boo farking hoo.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I haven't worn a wristwatch in years, but I don't remember them being so easy to remove by a random person next to me.
 
dryknife
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After the police, or possibly before, he contacted his insurance agent.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully they kicked him in the nuts on their way out.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dyalar: He says they stole it at 2 pm, but how would he know what time it was if they took his watch?  Story doesn't add up.


Perhaps he asked the muggers?
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 634x476]


It's not going to get the best tone out of that tiny violin unless it moves the bow above the bridge.

The strings in the area between the bridge and the tailpiece make horrible whining noises.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All that money and no homing device lol.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you can afford a million dollar watch, then you can afford to be late.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
About 10 years ago, after my divorce and some other bullshiat, I started to really get into Buddhist philosophy, mainly as a mental health plan.

For reasons unclear to me then/now, especially since I don't wear jewelry, I decided I should go to Tiffany and see if I could find/commission a Buddhisty prayer-bead-like men's bracelet.

I know, I know. Ridiculous. Fark.

So, I find one. Super nice. Onyx and sterling silver balls. $525. Needed to be special ordered, so I did ir.

It shows up 3 weeks later. I pick it up. Put it on. Looks pretty cool. I'm happy.

I drive straight from Tiffany to a bar to have a beer with some friends. I get to the bar and I sit down, take my coat off, pull up my sleeve and go "Look what I just got," and reach out my arm to show them my new bracelet.

Annnd...it's gone.

Somewhere between the parking ramp and the bar, which was about a two block walk, it fell off. In the middle of winter. On a snowy night.

And that was my most embarrassing lesson in impermanence.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And I thought that an Apple Watch was an expensive extravagance.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He lost the real watch in a poker game and then hired some pseudothugs to snatch a knockoff from him?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barbecue Bob: If you can afford a million dollar watch, then you can afford to be late.


I don't think so.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

arkansized: The strings in the area between the bridge and the tailpiece make horrible whining nois


Ah but if you strum like that on a Fender Jazzmaster or Jaguar, it can produce a very odd effect.

I do that every once in a while...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Tr0mBoNe: I hope the muggers threw it in a lake instead of trying to pawn it.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x403]


But it has the correct time in Gstaad!
 
vevolis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I do not know how to emotionally react to that. Sorry the person is shaken up, I don't even know what to THINK about a million dollar watch aside from, does it tell time any better than anything else, will I be chronically on time due to how fanciful the timepiece is???
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've worn an expensive watch before and I felt paranoid the whole time. I kept looking at it to make sure it hadn't fallen off. Can't imagine wearing something that is worth a million on my wrist.

/ people around me probably thought I was rudely checking the time over and over again
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A Hublot. No sympathy.

Now if it was a Richard Mille or MB&F, still no sympathy but at least respect for taste.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

arkansized: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 634x476]

It's not going to get the best tone out of that tiny violin unless it moves the bow above the bridge.

The strings in the area between the bridge and the tailpiece make horrible whining noises.


Tardigrades Love horrible whining noises.

/Good catch, I never noticed the bow was in the wrong spot
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: He lost the real watch in a poker game and then hired some pseudothugs to snatch a knockoff from him?


I was going to say insurance scam but your idea fits as well.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lmfao who gives a shiat?
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Call girls, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vevolis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Barbecue Bob: If you can afford a million dollar watch, then you can afford to be late.

I don't think so.

[Fark user image 184x275]


So late AND drunk.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
£685,000 Hublot Black Caviar Bang watch (pictured)

That's a regular Big Bang Caviar. Daily Fail strikes again.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you can afford a million dollar watch, you can afford two.
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: arkansized: The strings in the area between the bridge and the tailpiece make horrible whining nois

Ah but if you strum like that on a Fender Jazzmaster or Jaguar, it can produce a very odd effect.

I do that every once in a while...

[Fark user image 850x275]


Often I smack the strings near the tailpiece of my bass to get people's attention.
Oh yeah, it also blows up speakers pretty good, so that's a side effect.

Hope you're doing well today. Any new music??
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently, on Fark it's ok to blame the victim if he is rich.

Yeah, he's rich and wore an expensive watch. The thieves are still the bad guys.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, once you can spring for a million dollar watch, the total cost of ownership isn't that much different than Swatch, other than the insurance, as the luxury watch tends to stay or appreciate in value. It more of an investment than an expense at that stratosphere.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: Apparently, on Fark it's ok to blame the victim if he is rich.

Yeah, he's rich and wore an expensive watch. The thieves are still the bad guys.


No. The real bad guys are the ones hoarding resources while people starve and die homeless.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dumbass attention whore got more attention than he bargained for. I would not be the least bit surprised if he was making it blatantly obvious that he had that on his wrist.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone walking around with a million dollars on their wrist is likely to be enough of a creep that they deserved to be mugged.

Donate that money to charity next time, asshole.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Anyone walking around with a million dollars on their wrist is likely to be enough of a creep that they deserved to be mugged.

Donate that money to charity next time, asshole.


Just saw a clip online that the watch that Drake wears is some rare designer smart watch that is supposedly worth $2.3M
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arkansized: Hope you're doing well today. Any new music??


So sad. I haven't written any new music since April 2021.

Just don't feel the urge anymore.

And I know about blown bass speakers. The cabinet I am using now, sounds like one of them has gone south. Too lazy to troubleshoot it, and even more lazier then to just replace them. It's just a matter of ordering new ones and unscrewing the old ones out and putting the new ones in. Only because I know I want the new Fender Rumble Bass amp which I'm also too lazy to go an pull the trigger on!

I still play, just haven't written any of my own stuff in a while.

Writer's block? Or boredom. Take your pick!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

arkansized: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 634x476]

It's not going to get the best tone out of that tiny violin unless it moves the bow above the bridge.

The strings in the area between the bridge and the tailpiece make horrible whining noises.


What the fark does a tardigrade know about playing violin? It's lucky its even holding it mostly right. It's just impossibly high standards with you, isn't it? Just like my dad in high school.  Sorry I rather be in the science club than try out for football. But we can't all be my brother, can we dad? Yeah, he's perfect. Guess it was a big surprise when your perfect son turned out to be gay, huh dad? Surprise surprise, not the one you were expecting huh? Is that why you where drinking the night you drove off that bridge dad?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: arkansized: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 634x476]

It's not going to get the best tone out of that tiny violin unless it moves the bow above the bridge.

The strings in the area between the bridge and the tailpiece make horrible whining noises.

What the fark does a tardigrade know about playing violin? It's lucky its even holding it mostly right. It's just impossibly high standards with you, isn't it? Just like my dad in high school.  Sorry I rather be in the science club than try out for football. But we can't all be my brother, can we dad? Yeah, he's perfect. Guess it was a big surprise when your perfect son turned out to be gay, huh dad? Surprise surprise, not the one you were expecting huh? Is that why you where drinking the night you drove off that bridge dad?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: About 10 years ago, after my divorce and some other bullshiat, I started to really get into Buddhist philosophy, mainly as a mental health plan.

For reasons unclear to me then/now, especially since I don't wear jewelry, I decided I should go to Tiffany and see if I could find/commission a Buddhisty prayer-bead-like men's bracelet.

I know, I know. Ridiculous. Fark.

So, I find one. Super nice. Onyx and sterling silver balls. $525. Needed to be special ordered, so I did ir.

It shows up 3 weeks later. I pick it up. Put it on. Looks pretty cool. I'm happy.

I drive straight from Tiffany to a bar to have a beer with some friends. I get to the bar and I sit down, take my coat off, pull up my sleeve and go "Look what I just got," and reach out my arm to show them my new bracelet.

Annnd...it's gone.

Somewhere between the parking ramp and the bar, which was about a two block walk, it fell off. In the middle of winter. On a snowy night.

And that was my most embarrassing lesson in impermanence.


When you stopped by the hotdog vendor, did you say "make me one with everything."?
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ace in your face: capt.hollister: Apparently, on Fark it's ok to blame the victim if he is rich.

Yeah, he's rich and wore an expensive watch. The thieves are still the bad guys.

No. The real bad guys are the ones hoarding resources while people starve and die homeless.


Practice what you preach. Time to give up your house and worldly possessions, Ghandi.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, Fark, where people are cool with theft as long as what was stolen is something they can't afford.

Stay poor forever!
 
